The base integration factory used to create custom analytics integrations for Analytics.js.
The factory returns a barebones integration that has no logic, so that we can share common pieces of logic—like queueing before an integration is ready, providing a way to default options, etc—in one place.
Interested in integrating your service with us? Check out our Partners page for more details.
var integration = require('@segment/analytics.js-integration');
var Custom = integration('Custom Analytics')
.global('_custom')
.assumesPageview()
.readyOnInitialize();
Custom.prototype.track = function (event, properties) {
window._custom.push(['track', event, properties]);
};
This library relies on
segmentio/facade which is a helper that makes working with the input to Analytics.js easier, by handling lots of common cases in one place.
Create a new
Integration constructor with the given integration
name.
name is the key with which users can
initialize the integration.
Register a new option for the integration by
key, with a
default value.
Add a new mapping option by
key. The option will be an array that the user can pass in of
key -> value mappings. This will also generated a
#KEY method on the integration's prototype for easily accessing the mapping.
For example if your integration only supports a handful of events like
Signed Up and
Completed Order, you might create an mapping option called
events that the user would pass in, like so:
var MyIntegration = Integration('MyIntegration')
.mapping('events');
Which means that when the integration is initialized, it would be passed a mapping of
events to use, like so:
new MyIntegration({
events: [
{ key: 'Signed Up', value: 'Register' },
{ key: 'Completed Order', value: 'Purchase' }
]
});
Then later on, you can easily get all of the entries with a specific key, by calling
this.events(key). For example:
MyIntegration.prototype.track = function(track){
var matches = this.events(track.event());
each(matches, function(value){
window._myglobal.push(value);
});
};
Register a new global variable
key that the Integration uses. If this key already exists on
window when
initialize is called, it will return early, thus ensuring that setup logic and libraries aren't loaded twice.
Mark the
Integration as assuming an initial pageview has happened when its Javascript library loads. This is important for integrations whose libraries assume a "pageview" in their interface as soon as the library loads, instead of exposing a
.page() method or similar to call via Javascript.
This option changes the integration so that the very first call to
page actually initializes the integration, ensuring that the pageviews aren't accidentally duplicated.
Mark the
Integration as being ready to accept data after
initialize is called. This is true of integrations that create queues in their snippets so that they can record data before their library has been downloaded.
Mark the
Integration as being ready to accept data after
load is called. This is true for integrations that need to wait for their library to load on the page to start recording data.
Initialize the integration. This is where the typical 3rd-party Javascript snippet logic should be. If the integration assumes an initial pageview,
initialize will be called with the
page method's arguments.
Load the integration's 3rd-party Javascript library, and
callback(err, e). The loading logic should be pulled out of the snippet from
initialize and placed here.
Identify the current user for the integration given an
Identify
facade. See the
identify method docs for more information.
Group the current account/organization/group/etc for the integration given an
Group
facade. See the
group method docs for more information.
Transform a
Page
facade into a page view for the integration. See the
page method docs for more information.
Track an event with the integration, given a
Track
facade. See the
track method docs for more information.
Alias two user identities given an
Alias
facade. See the
alias method docs for more information.