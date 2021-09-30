⚠️ Be sure to check out the next generation of analytics.js! https://github.com/segmentio/analytics-next 🎉 If you have an existing JavaScript source with Segment, you can enable Analytics Next in the settings of the source.
This is the core of Analytics.js, the open-source library that powers data collection at Segment.
To build this into a full, usable library, see the Analytics.js repository.
We recently introduced Typescript support and types to Analytics.js Core. While the exposed types still need some work (pull requests are welcome!), they're ready to be used.
If you use analytics.js-core as an npm module, you can use its types out of the box:
If you create a source at https://app.segment.com, Segement automatically generates a JS snippet that you can add to your website. (for more information visit our documentation).
To use types with the snippet, add
analytics as part of the global module.
Something like this:
import { SegmentAnalytics } from '@segment/analytics.js-core';
declare global {
interface Window {
analytics: SegmentAnalytics.AnalyticsJS;
}
}
npm package
We recommend using the CDN version of
analytics.js as it offers all the project and workspace specific settings, enabled integrations, and middleware. But if you prefer to use
analytics.js-core as a standalone npm package using your own tooling & workflow, you can do the following:
1- Install the dependencies
yarn add @segment/analytics.js-core
yarn add @segment/analytics.js-integration-segmentio
// you may need this depending on the bundler
yarn add uuid@^3.4
2- Import the dependencies
import Analytics from "@segment/analytics.js-core/build/analytics";
import SegmentIntegration from "@segment/analytics.js-integration-segmentio";
3- Initialize Segment and add Segment's own integration
// instantiate the library
const analytics = new Analytics();
// add Segment's own integration ( or any other device mode integration )
analytics.use(SegmentIntegration);
// define the integration settings object.
// Since we are using only Segment integration in this example, we only have
// "Segment.io" in the integrationSettings object
const integrationSettings = {
"Segment.io": {
apiKey: "<YOUR SEGMENT WRITE KEY>",
retryQueue: true,
addBundledMetadata: true
}
};
// Initialize the library
analytics.initialize(integrationSettings);
// Happy tracking!
analytics.track('🚀');
Released under the MIT license.