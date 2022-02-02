Analytics Next (aka Analytics 2.0) is the latest version of Segment’s JavaScript SDK - enabling you to send your data to any tool without having to learn, test, or use a new API every time.
The easiest and quickest way to get started with Analytics 2.0 is to use it through Segment. Alternatively, you can install it through NPM and do the instrumentation yourself.
Create a javascript source at Segment - new sources will automatically be using Analytics 2.0! Segment will automatically generate a snippet that you can add to your website. For more information visit our documentation).
Start tracking!
# npm
npm install @segment/analytics-next
# yarn
yarn add @segment/analytics-next
#pnpm
pnpm add @segment/analytics-next
import { Analytics, AnalyticsBrowser, Context } from '@segment/analytics-next'
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react'
import logo from './logo.svg'
function App() {
const [analytics, setAnalytics] = useState<Analytics | undefined>(undefined)
const [writeKey, setWriteKey] = useState('<YOUR_WRITE_KEY>')
useEffect(() => {
const loadAnalytics = async () => {
let [response] = await AnalyticsBrowser.load({ writeKey })
setAnalytics(response)
}
loadAnalytics()
}, [writeKey])
return (
<div className="App">
<header className="App-header">
<img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" />
<p>
Edit <code>src/App.js</code> and save to reload.
</p>
<a
onClick={(e) => {
e.preventDefault()
analytics?.track('Hello world')
}}
className="App-link"
href="https://reactjs.org"
target="_blank"
rel="noopener noreferrer"
>
Track
</a>
</header>
</div>
)
}
export default App
Vite with
Vue 3
index.html
<script>
window.global = window
var exports = {}
</script>
segment.ts with factory ref analytics:
import { ref, reactive } from 'vue'
import { Analytics, AnalyticsBrowser } from '@segment/analytics-next'
const analytics = ref<Analytics>()
export const useSegment = () => {
if (!analytics.value) {
AnalyticsBrowser.load({
writeKey: '<YOUR_WRITE_KEY>',
})
.then(([response]) => {
analytics.value = response
})
.catch((e) => {
console.log('error loading segment')
})
}
return reactive({
analytics,
})
}
<template>
<button @click="track()">Track</button>
</template>
<script>
import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
import { useSegment } from './services/segment'
export default defineComponent({
setup() {
const { analytics } = useSegment()
function track() {
analytics?.track('Hello world')
}
return {
track
}
}
})
</script>
First, clone the repo and then startup our local dev environment:
$ git clone git@github.com:segmentio/analytics-next.git
$ cd analytics-next
$ make dev
Then, make your changes and test them out in the test app!
When developing against Analytics Next you will likely be writing plugins, which can augment functionality and enrich data. Plugins are isolated chunks which you can build, test, version, and deploy independently of the rest of the codebase. Plugins are bounded by Analytics Next which handles things such as observability, retries, and error management.
Plugins can be of two different priorities:
and can be of five different types:
Here is an example of a simple plugin that would convert all track events event names to lowercase before the event gets sent through the rest of the pipeline:
export const lowercase: Plugin = {
name: 'Lowercase events',
type: 'before',
version: '1.0.0',
isLoaded: () => true,
load: () => Promise.resolve(),
track: (ctx) => {
ctx.event.event = ctx.event.event.toLowerCase()
return ctx
},
identify: (ctx) => ctx,
page: (ctx) => ctx,
alias: (ctx) => ctx,
group: (ctx) => ctx,
screen: (ctx) => ctx,
}
For further examples check out our existing plugins.
The tests are written in Jest and can be run be using
make test-unit
Linting is done using ESLint and can be run using
make lint.
Please write small, and concise unit tests for every feature you work on.
$ make test-unit # runs all tests
$ yarn jest src/<path> # runs a specific test or tests in a folder