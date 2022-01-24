openbase logo
@secret-agent/puppet

by ulixee
1.6.1 (see all)

The web browser that's built for scraping.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

227

GitHub Stars

382

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

SecretAgent

SecretAgent is a web browser that's built for scraping.

  • Built for scraping - it's the first modern headless browsers designed specifically for scraping instead of just automated testing.
  • Designed for web developers - We've recreated a fully compliant DOM directly in NodeJS allowing you bypass the headaches of previous scraper tools.
  • Powered by Chrome - The powerful Chrome engine sits under the hood, allowing for lightning fast rendering.
  • Emulates any modern browser - BrowserEmulators make it easy to disguise your script as practically any browser.
  • Avoids detection along the entire stack - Don't be blocked because of TLS fingerprints in your networking stack.

Check out our website for more details.

Installation

npm i --save secret-agent

or

yarn add secret-agent

Usage

SecretAgent provides access to the W3C DOM specification without the need for Puppeteer's complicated evaluate callbacks and multi-context switching:

const agent = require('secret-agent');

(async () => {
  await agent.goto('https://example.org');
  const title = await agent.document.title;
  const intro = await agent.document.querySelector('p').textContent;
  await agent.close();
})();

Browse the full API docs.

Contributing

We'd love your help in making SecretAgent a better tool. Please don't hesitate to send a pull request.

License

MIT

