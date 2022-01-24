SecretAgent is a web browser that's built for scraping.
Check out our website for more details.
npm i --save secret-agent
or
yarn add secret-agent
SecretAgent provides access to the W3C DOM specification without the need for Puppeteer's complicated evaluate callbacks and multi-context switching:
const agent = require('secret-agent');
(async () => {
await agent.goto('https://example.org');
const title = await agent.document.title;
const intro = await agent.document.querySelector('p').textContent;
await agent.close();
})();
Browse the full API docs.
We'd love your help in making SecretAgent a better tool. Please don't hesitate to send a pull request.