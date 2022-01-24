@secret-agent/default-browser-emulator

SecretAgent

SecretAgent is a web browser that's built for scraping.

Built for scraping - it's the first modern headless browsers designed specifically for scraping instead of just automated testing.

- it's the first modern headless browsers designed specifically for scraping instead of just automated testing. Designed for web developers - We've recreated a fully compliant DOM directly in NodeJS allowing you bypass the headaches of previous scraper tools.

- We've recreated a fully compliant DOM directly in NodeJS allowing you bypass the headaches of previous scraper tools. Powered by Chrome - The powerful Chrome engine sits under the hood, allowing for lightning fast rendering.

- The powerful Chrome engine sits under the hood, allowing for lightning fast rendering. Emulates any modern browser - BrowserEmulators make it easy to disguise your script as practically any browser.

- BrowserEmulators make it easy to disguise your script as practically any browser. Avoids detection along the entire stack - Don't be blocked because of TLS fingerprints in your networking stack.

Check out our website for more details.

Installation

npm i --save secret-agent

or

yarn add secret-agent

Usage

SecretAgent provides access to the W3C DOM specification without the need for Puppeteer's complicated evaluate callbacks and multi-context switching:

const agent = require ( 'secret-agent' ); ( async ( ) => { await agent.goto( 'https://example.org' ); const title = await agent.document.title; const intro = await agent.document.querySelector( 'p' ).textContent; await agent.close(); })();

Browse the full API docs.

Contributing

We'd love your help in making SecretAgent a better tool. Please don't hesitate to send a pull request.

License

MIT