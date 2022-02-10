@sebranly/react-awesome-query-builder

User-friendly React component to build queries (filters).

Inspired by jQuery QueryBuilder. Using awesome Ant Design v4 for widgets. Now Material-UI is also supported!

See live demo

Features

Highly configurable

Fields can be of type: simple (string, number, bool, date/time/datetime, list) structs (will be displayed in selectbox as tree) custom type (dev should add its own widget component in config for this)

Comparison operators can be: binary (== != < > ..) unary (is empty, is null) 'between' (for numbers, dates, times) complex operators like 'proximity'

Values of fields can be compared with: values another fields (of same type) function (arguments also can be values/fields/funcs)

Reordering (drag-n-drop) support for rules and groups of rules

Themes: Ant Design Material-UI Bootstrap vanilla (Using another UI framework and custom widgets is possible, see below)

Export to MongoDb, SQL, JsonLogic, SpEL, ElasticSearch or your custom format

Import from JsonLogic, SpEL

TypeScript support (see types and demo in TS)

Getting started

Install:

npm i react-awesome-query-builder --save

For AntDesign widgets only:

npm i antd @ ant - design / icons --save

For Material-UI 4 widgets only:

npm i @material -ui/core @material -ui/lab @material -ui/icons @material -ui/pickers material-ui-confirm@ 2 --save

For MUI 5 widgets only:

npm i @mui /material @emotion /react @emotion /styled @mui /lab @mui /icons-material material-ui-confirm@ 3 --save

For Bootstrap widgets only:

npm i bootstrap reactstrap @ fortawesome / fontawesome - svg - core @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons @fortawesome/react-fontawesome --save

See basic usage for minimum code example.

See API and config for documentation.

Demo apps:

npm start - demo app with hot reload of demo code and local library code, uses TS, uses complex config to demonstrate anvanced usage.

- demo app with hot reload of demo code and local library code, uses TS, uses complex config to demonstrate anvanced usage. npm run sandbox-ts - demo app with hot reload of only demo code (uses latest version of library from npm), uses TS, uses AntDesign widgets.

- demo app with hot reload of only demo code (uses latest version of library from npm), uses TS, uses AntDesign widgets. npm run sandbox-js - demo app with hot reload of only demo code (uses latest version of library from npm), not uses TS, uses vanilla widgets.

Usage

Minimal JavaScript example with class component

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import {Query, Builder, BasicConfig, Utils as QbUtils} from 'react-awesome-query-builder' ; import AntdConfig from 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/antd' ; import 'antd/dist/antd.css' ; import MaterialConfig from 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/material' ; import MuiConfig from 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/mui' ; import BootstrapConfig from "react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/bootstrap" ; import 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/css/styles.css' ; import 'react-awesome-query-builder/lib/css/compact_styles.css' ; const InitialConfig = AntdConfig; const config = { ...InitialConfig, fields : { qty : { label : 'Qty' , type : 'number' , fieldSettings : { min : 0 , }, valueSources : [ 'value' ], preferWidgets : [ 'number' ], }, price : { label : 'Price' , type : 'number' , valueSources : [ 'value' ], fieldSettings : { min : 10 , max : 100 , }, preferWidgets : [ 'slider' , 'rangeslider' ], }, color : { label : 'Color' , type : 'select' , valueSources : [ 'value' ], fieldSettings : { listValues : [ { value : 'yellow' , title : 'Yellow' }, { value : 'green' , title : 'Green' }, { value : 'orange' , title : 'Orange' } ], } }, is_promotion : { label : 'Promo?' , type : 'boolean' , operators : [ 'equal' ], valueSources : [ 'value' ], }, } }; const queryValue = { "id" : QbUtils.uuid(), "type" : "group" }; class DemoQueryBuilder extends Component { state = { tree : QbUtils.checkTree(QbUtils.loadTree(queryValue), config), config : config }; render = () => ( <div> <Query {...config} value={this.state.tree} onChange={this.onChange} renderBuilder={this.renderBuilder} /> {this.renderResult(this.state)} </div> ) renderBuilder = (props) => ( <div className="query-builder-container" style={{padding: '10px'}}> <div className="query-builder qb-lite"> <Builder {...props} /> </div> </div> ) renderResult = ({tree: immutableTree, config}) => ( <div className="query-builder-result"> <div>Query string: <pre>{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.queryString(immutableTree, config))}</pre></div> <div>MongoDb query: <pre>{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.mongodbFormat(immutableTree, config))}</pre></div> <div>SQL where: <pre>{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.sqlFormat(immutableTree, config))}</pre></div> <div>JsonLogic: <pre>{JSON.stringify(QbUtils.jsonLogicFormat(immutableTree, config))}</pre></div> </div> ) onChange = (immutableTree, config) => { // Tip: for better performance you can apply `throttle` - see `examples/demo` this.setState({tree: immutableTree, config: config}); const jsonTree = QbUtils.getTree(immutableTree); console.log(jsonTree); // `jsonTree` can be saved to backend, and later loaded to `queryValue` } }

Minimal TypeScript example with function component

(Codesandbox)

import React, { useState, useCallback } from "react" ; import { Query, Builder, Utils as QbUtils } from "react-awesome-query-builder" ; import { JsonGroup, Config, ImmutableTree, BuilderProps } from "react-awesome-query-builder" ; import AntdConfig from "react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/antd" ; import "antd/dist/antd.css" ; import "react-awesome-query-builder/lib/css/styles.css" ; import "react-awesome-query-builder/lib/css/compact_styles.css" ; const InitialConfig = AntdConfig; const config: Config = { ...InitialConfig, fields: { qty: { label: "Qty" , type : "number" , fieldSettings: { min: 0 }, valueSources: [ "value" ], preferWidgets: [ "number" ] }, price: { label: "Price" , type : "number" , valueSources: [ "value" ], fieldSettings: { min: 10 , max: 100 }, preferWidgets: [ "slider" , "rangeslider" ] }, color: { label: "Color" , type : "select" , valueSources: [ "value" ], fieldSettings: { listValues: [ { value: "yellow" , title: "Yellow" }, { value: "green" , title: "Green" }, { value: "orange" , title: "Orange" } ] } }, is_promotion: { label: "Promo?" , type : "boolean" , operators: [ "equal" ], valueSources: [ "value" ] } } }; const queryValue: JsonGroup = { id: QbUtils.uuid(), type : "group" }; export const Demo: React.FC = () => { const [state, setState] = useState({ tree: QbUtils.checkTree(QbUtils.loadTree(queryValue), config), config: config }); const onChange = useCallback( ( immutableTree: ImmutableTree, config: Config ) => { setState( prevState => { ...prevState, tree: immutableTree, config: config }); const jsonTree = QbUtils.getTree(immutableTree); console .log(jsonTree); }, []); const renderBuilder = useCallback( ( props: BuilderProps ) => ( <div className= "query-builder-container" style={{ padding: "10px" }}> <div className= "query-builder qb-lite" > <Builder {...props} /> < /div> </ div> ), []); return ( <div> <Query {...config} value={state.tree} onChange={onChange} renderBuilder={renderBuilder} /> <div className= "query-builder-result" > <div> Query string :{ " " } <pre> { JSON .stringify(QbUtils.queryString(state.tree, state.config))} < /pre> </ div> <div> MongoDb query:{ " " } <pre> { JSON .stringify(QbUtils.mongodbFormat(state.tree, state.config))} < /pre> </ div> <div> SQL where:{ " " } <pre> { JSON .stringify(QbUtils.sqlFormat(state.tree, state.config))} < /pre> </ div> <div> JsonLogic:{ " " } <pre> { JSON .stringify(QbUtils.jsonLogicFormat(state.tree, state.config))} < /pre> </ div> < /div> </ div> ); };

API

Props:

{...config} - destructured query CONFIG

- destructured query value - query value in internal Immutable format

- query value in internal Immutable format onChange - callback when query value changed. Params: value (in Immutable format), config , actionMeta (details about action which led to the change, see ActionMeta in index.d.ts ).

- callback when query value changed. Params: (in Immutable format), , (details about action which led to the change, see in ). renderBuilder - function to render query builder itself. Takes 1 param props you need to pass into <Builder {...props} /> .

Notes:

Please apply useCallback for onChange and renderBuilder for performance reason

for and for performance reason If you put query builder component inside Material-UI's <Dialog /> or <Popover /> , please: use prop disableEnforceFocus={true} for dialog or popver set css .MuiPopover-root, .MuiDialog-root { z-index: 900 !important; } (or 1000 for AntDesign v3)

or , please: If you put query builder component inside Fluent-UI's <Panel /> , please: set css .ms-Layer.ms-Layer--fixed.root-119 { z-index: 900 !important; }

, please: props arg in renderBuilder have actions and dispatch you can use to run actions programmatically (for list of actions see Actions in index.d.ts ).

Render this component only inside Query.renderBuilder() like in example above:

renderBuilder = ( props ) => ( < div className = "query-builder-container" > < div className = "query-builder qb-lite" > < Builder { ...props } /> </ div > </ div > )

Wrapping <Builder /> in div.query-builder is necessary.

Optionally you can add class .qb-lite to it for showing action buttons (like delete rule/group, add, etc.) only on hover, which will look cleaner.

Wrapping in div.query-builder-container is necessary if you put query builder inside scrollable block.

Utils

Save, load: getTree (immutableValue, light = true) -> Object Convert query value from internal Immutable format to JS format. You can use it to save value on backend in onChange callback of <Query> .

Tip: Use light = false in case if you want to store query value in your state in JS format and pass it as value of <Query> after applying loadTree() (which is not recommended because of double conversion). See issue #190 loadTree (jsValue, config) -> Immutable Convert query value from JS format to internal Immutable format. You can use it to load saved value from backend and pass as value prop to <Query> (don't forget to also apply checkTree() ). checkTree (immutableValue, config) -> Immutable Validate query value corresponding to config. Invalid parts of query (eg. if field was removed from config) will be always deleted. Invalid values (values not passing validateValue in config, bad ranges) will be deleted if showErrorMessage is false OR marked with errors if showErrorMessage is true. isValidTree (immutableValue) -> Boolean If showErrorMessage in config.settings is true, use this method to check is query has bad values.

Convert query value from internal Immutable format to JS format. You can use it to save value on backend in callback of . Tip: Use in case if you want to store query value in your state in JS format and pass it as of after applying (which is not recommended because of double conversion). See issue #190 Convert query value from JS format to internal Immutable format. You can use it to load saved value from backend and pass as prop to (don't forget to also apply ). Validate query value corresponding to config. Invalid parts of query (eg. if field was removed from config) will be always deleted. Invalid values (values not passing in config, bad ranges) will be deleted if is false OR marked with errors if is true. If in config.settings is true, use this method to check is query has bad values. Export: queryString (immutableValue, config, isForDisplay = false) -> String Convert query value to custom string representation. isForDisplay = true can be used to make string more "human readable". mongodbFormat (immutableValue, config) -> Object Convert query value to MongoDb query object. sqlFormat (immutableValue, config) -> String Convert query value to SQL where string. spelFormat (immutableValue, config) -> String Convert query value to Spring Expression Language (SpEL). elasticSearchFormat (immutableValue, config) -> Object Convert query value to ElasticSearch query object. jsonLogicFormat (immutableValue, config) -> {logic, data, errors} Convert query value to JsonLogic format. If there are no errors , logic will be rule object and data will contain all used fields with null values ("template" data).

Convert query value to custom string representation. = true can be used to make string more "human readable". Convert query value to MongoDb query object. Convert query value to SQL where string. Convert query value to Spring Expression Language (SpEL). Convert query value to ElasticSearch query object. Convert query value to JsonLogic format. If there are no , will be rule object and will contain all used fields with null values ("template" data). Import: loadFromJsonLogic (jsonLogicObject, config) -> Immutable Convert query value from JsonLogic format to internal Immutable format. _loadFromJsonLogic (jsonLogicObject, config) -> [Immutable, errors] loadFromSpel (string, config) -> [Immutable, errors] Convert query value from Spring Expression Language (SpEL) format to internal Immutable format.

Config format

This library uses configarion driven aprroach. Config defines what value types, operators are supported, how they are rendered, imported, exported. At minimum, you need to provide your own set of fields as in basic usage. See CONFIG for full documentation.

Versions

Versions 4.x are backward-compatible with 2.x and 3.x. It's recommended to update your version.

Supported versions

Version Supported 4.x ✅ 3.x ✅ 2.x ✅ 1.x ⚠️ 0.x ❌

Changelog

See CHANGELOG

Migration to 4.9.0

Version 4.9.0 has a breaking change for operators is_empty and is_not_empty . Now these operstors can be used for text type only (for other types they will be auto converted to is_null / is_not_null during loading of query value created with previous versions). Changed meaning of is_empty - now it's just strict comparing with empty string. Before change the meaning was similar to is_null . If you used is_empty for text types with intention of comparing with null, please replace is_empty -> is_null , is_not_empty -> is_not_null in saved query values. If you used JsonLogic for saving, you need to replace {"!": {"var": "your_field"}} -> {"==": [{"var": "your_field"}, null]} and {"!!": {"var": "your_field"}} -> {"!=": [{"var": "your_field"}, null]} .

Migration from v1 to v2

From v2.0 of this lib AntDesign is now optional (peer) dependency, so you need to explicitly include antd (4.x) in package.json of your project if you want to use AntDesign UI.

Please import AntdConfig from react-awesome-query-builder/lib/config/antd and use it as base for your config (see below in usage).

Alternatively you can use BasicConfig for simple vanilla UI, which is by default.

Support of other UI frameworks (like Bootstrap) are planned for future, see Other UI frameworks.

Contributing

Code Contributing

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributing

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

If you mention in an GitHub issue that you are a sponsor, we will prioritize helping you.

As a sponsor you can ask to implement a feature that is not in a todo list or motivate for faster implementation.

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT. See also LICENSE.txt

Forked from https://github.com/fubhy/react-query-builder