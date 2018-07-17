A frontend Framework for building admin applications running in the browser on top of REST services, using ES6, React and Material Design. Open sourced and maintained by marmelab.
Admin-on-rest 1.x is in maintenance mode. Version 2.x lives at https://github.com/marmelab/react-admin.
Demo - Documentation - Releases - Support
master - commits that will be included in the next patch release
next - commits that will be included in the next major or minor release
Bugfix PRs that don't break BC should be made against master. All other PRs (new features, bugfix with BC break) should be made against next.
Admin-on-rest is available from npm. You can install it (and its required dependencies) using:
npm install --save-dev admin-on-rest
Read the Tutorial for a 15 minutes introduction. After that, head to the Documentation, or checkout the source code of the demo for an example usage.
// in app.js
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import { simpleRestClient, Admin, Resource } from 'admin-on-rest';
import { PostList, PostEdit, PostCreate, PostIcon } from './posts';
render(
<Admin restClient={simpleRestClient('http://localhost:3000')}>
<Resource name="posts" list={PostList} edit={PostEdit} create={PostCreate} icon={PostIcon}/>
</Admin>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
The
<Resource> component is a configuration component that allows to define sub components for each of the admin view:
list,
edit, and
create. These components use Material UI and custom components from admin-on-rest:
// in posts.js
import React from 'react';
import { List, Datagrid, Edit, Create, SimpleForm, DateField, TextField, EditButton, DisabledInput, TextInput, LongTextInput, DateInput } from 'admin-on-rest';
import BookIcon from 'material-ui/svg-icons/action/book';
export const PostIcon = BookIcon;
export const PostList = (props) => (
<List {...props}>
<Datagrid>
<TextField source="id" />
<TextField source="title" />
<DateField source="published_at" />
<TextField source="average_note" />
<TextField source="views" />
<EditButton basePath="/posts" />
</Datagrid>
</List>
);
const PostTitle = ({ record }) => {
return <span>Post {record ? `"${record.title}"` : ''}</span>;
};
export const PostEdit = (props) => (
<Edit title={<PostTitle />} {...props}>
<SimpleForm>
<DisabledInput source="id" />
<TextInput source="title" />
<TextInput source="teaser" options={{ multiLine: true }} />
<LongTextInput source="body" />
<DateInput label="Publication date" source="published_at" />
<TextInput source="average_note" />
<DisabledInput label="Nb views" source="views" />
</SimpleForm>
</Edit>
);
export const PostCreate = (props) => (
<Create title="Create a Post" {...props}>
<SimpleForm>
<TextInput source="title" />
<TextInput source="teaser" options={{ multiLine: true }} />
<LongTextInput source="body" />
<TextInput label="Publication date" source="published_at" />
<TextInput source="average_note" />
</SimpleForm>
</Create>
);
Yes.
Admin-on-rest uses an adapter approach, with a concept called REST client. Existing rest clients can be used as a blueprint to design your API, or you can write your own REST client to query an existing API. Writing a custom REST client is a matter of hours.
See the REST clients documentation for details.
Admin-on-rest is designed as a library of loosely coupled React components built on top of material-ui, in addition to controller functions implemented the Redux way. It is very easy to replace one part of admin-on-rest with your own, e.g. to use a custom datagrid, GraphQL instead of REST, or bootstrap instead of Material Design.
You can run the example app by calling:
npm install
make run
And then browse to http://localhost:8080/. The credentials are login/password
Pull requests are welcome. You must follow the coding style of the existing files (based on prettier), and include unit tests and documentation. Be prepared for a thorough code review, and be patient for the merge - this is an open-source initiative.
You can run the tests (linting, unit and functional tests) by calling
make test
If you have coding standards problems, you can fix them automatically using
prettier by calling
make prettier
If you want to contribute to the documentation, install jekyll, then call
make doc
And then browse to http://localhost:4000/
Note: if you have added a section with heading to the docs, you also have to add it to
docs/_layouts/default.html (the links on the left) manually.
If you are using admin-on-rest as a dependency, and if you want to try and hack it, here is the advised process:
# in myapp
# install admin-on-rest from GitHub in another directory
$ cd ..
$ git clone git@github.com:marmelab/admin-on-rest.git && cd admin-on-rest && make install
# replace your node_modules/admin-on-rest by a symbolic link to the github checkout
$ cd ../myapp
$ npm link ../admin-on-rest
# go back to the checkout, and replace the version of react by the one in your app
$ cd ../admin-on-rest
$ npm link ../myapp/node_modules/react
$ make watch
# in another terminal, go back to your app, and start it as usual
$ cd ../myapp
$ npm run
Tip: If you're on Windows and can't use
make, try this Gist.
Admin-on-rest is licensed under the MIT Licence, sponsored and supported by marmelab.
This library is free to use, even for commercial purpose. If you want to give back, please talk about it, help newcomers, or contribute code. But the best way to give back is to donate to a charity. We recommend Doctors Without Borders.