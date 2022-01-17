React wrapper for rendering Seats.io seating charts. Brought to you by the Seats.io team.
npm install --save @seatsio/seatsio-react
import { SeatsioSeatingChart } from '@seatsio/seatsio-react'
<SeatsioSeatingChart
workspaceKey="<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>"
event="<yourEventKey>"
region="eu"
/>
By default,
<SeatsioSeatingChart> is as wide as its parent div, and as high as the drawing that's rendered.
To set an explicit height, use CSS on the div that gets created by
<SeatsioSeatingChart>:
#chart {
height: 800px; // or height: 100%, or height: 100vh, depending on your requirements
}
<SeatsioSeatingChart
workspaceKey="<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>"
event="<yourEventKey>"
id="<theChartDivID>"
region="eu"
/>
<SeatsioSeatingChart
workspaceKey="<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>"
event="<yourEventKey>"
className="<theChartDivClassName>"
region="eu"
/>
onRenderStarted is fired when the chart has started loading, but hasn't rendered yet:
<SeatsioSeatingChart
workspaceKey="<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>"
event="<yourEventKey>"
onRenderStarted={chart => { ... }}
region="eu"
/>
If you store the chart object that's passed to
onRenderStarted, you can access the properties defined on the wrapped
seatsio.SeatingChart:
let chart = null;
<SeatsioSeatingChart
workspaceKey="<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>"
event="<yourEventKey>"
onRenderStarted={createdChart => { chart = createdChart }}
region="eu"
/>
...
console.log(chart.selectedObjects);
onChartRendered is fired when the chart is rendered successfully:
<SeatsioSeatingChart
workspaceKey="<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>"
event="<yourEventKey>"
onChartRendered={chart => { ... }}
region="eu"
/>
Other parameters are supported as well. For a full list, check https://docs.seats.io/docs/renderer-configure-your-floor-plan
<SeatsioSeatingChart
workspaceKey="<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>"
event="<yourEventKey>"
pricing={[
{'category': 1, 'price': 30},
{'category': 2, 'price': 40},
{'category': 3, 'price': 50}
]}
priceFormatter={price => '$' + price}
region="eu"
/>
Whenever one of the properties passed on to
<SeatsioSeatingChart /> changes, the chart destroys itself and rerenders. To avoid such a 'full refresh', you can use
chart.changeConfig() instead of updating the properties directly. Please check https://docs.seats.io/docs/renderer-chart-properties-chartchangeconfig. Note that
changeConfig() only supports a subset of all available chart parameters.
import { SeatsioEventManager } from '@seatsio/seatsio-react'
<SeatsioEventManager
secretKey="<yourWorkspaceSecretKey>"
event="<yourEventKey>"
mode="<manageObjectStatuses or another mode>"
region="eu"
/>
Other parameters are supported as well. For a full list, check https://docs.seats.io/docs/configuring-event-manager
import { SeatsioChartManager } from '@seatsio/seatsio-react'
<SeatsioChartManager
secretKey="<yourWorkspaceSecretKey>"
chart="<yourChartKey>"
mode="<manageRulesets or another mode>"
region="eu"
/>
To embed the seating chart designer for the purpose of creating a new chart, do this:
import { SeatsioDesigner } from '@seatsio/seatsio-react'
<SeatsioDesigner
secretKey="<yourWorkspaceSecretKey>"
region="eu"
/>
To be able to edit a chart from an embedded designer, you need to specify the chart to load:
<SeatsioDesigner
secretKey="<yourWorkspaceSecretKey>"
chartKey="<yourChartKey>"
region="eu"
/>
Other parameters are supported as well. For a full list, check https://docs.seats.io/docs/embedded-designer-configuration
By default, the chart designer gets rendered with a minimal height. To change that, use CSS on the div that gets created by
<SeatsioDesigner>:
#chart {
height: 800px; // or height: 100%, or height: 100vh, depending on your requirements
}