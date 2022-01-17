seatsio-react, the official Seats.io React wrapper

React wrapper for rendering Seats.io seating charts. Brought to you by the Seats.io team.

Installation

npm install --save @ seatsio / seatsio - react

Usage

Regular charts

Minimal

import { SeatsioSeatingChart } from '@seatsio/seatsio-react' <SeatsioSeatingChart workspaceKey= "<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>" event= "<yourEventKey>" region= "eu" />

Setting the height of the chart

By default, <SeatsioSeatingChart> is as wide as its parent div, and as high as the drawing that's rendered.

To set an explicit height, use CSS on the div that gets created by <SeatsioSeatingChart> :

#chart { height : 800px ; // or height : 100% , or height: 100vh , depending on your requirements }

Custom chart div ID

<SeatsioSeatingChart workspaceKey= "<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>" event= "<yourEventKey>" id= "<theChartDivID>" region= "eu" />

Custom chart div class

<SeatsioSeatingChart workspaceKey= "<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>" event= "<yourEventKey>" className= "<theChartDivClassName>" region= "eu" />

onRenderStarted is fired when the chart has started loading, but hasn't rendered yet:

<SeatsioSeatingChart workspaceKey= "<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>" event= "<yourEventKey>" onRenderStarted={chart => { ... }} region= "eu" />

If you store the chart object that's passed to onRenderStarted , you can access the properties defined on the wrapped seatsio.SeatingChart :

let chart = null ; <SeatsioSeatingChart workspaceKey="<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>" event="<yourEventKey>" onRenderStarted={createdChart => { chart = createdChart }} region="eu" /> ... console.log(chart.selectedObjects);

onChartRendered is fired when the chart is rendered successfully:

<SeatsioSeatingChart workspaceKey= "<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>" event= "<yourEventKey>" onChartRendered={chart => { ... }} region= "eu" />

Supported properties

Other parameters are supported as well. For a full list, check https://docs.seats.io/docs/renderer-configure-your-floor-plan

<SeatsioSeatingChart workspaceKey= "<yourPublicWorkspaceKey>" event= "<yourEventKey>" pricing={[ { 'category' : 1 , 'price' : 30 }, { 'category' : 2 , 'price' : 40 }, { 'category' : 3 , 'price' : 50 } ]} priceFormatter={price => '$' + price} region= "eu" />

Whenever one of the properties passed on to <SeatsioSeatingChart /> changes, the chart destroys itself and rerenders. To avoid such a 'full refresh', you can use chart.changeConfig() instead of updating the properties directly. Please check https://docs.seats.io/docs/renderer-chart-properties-chartchangeconfig. Note that changeConfig() only supports a subset of all available chart parameters.

Event manager

import { SeatsioEventManager } from '@seatsio/seatsio-react' <SeatsioEventManager secretKey= "<yourWorkspaceSecretKey>" event= "<yourEventKey>" mode= "<manageObjectStatuses or another mode>" region= "eu" />

Other parameters are supported as well. For a full list, check https://docs.seats.io/docs/configuring-event-manager

Chart manager

import { SeatsioChartManager } from '@seatsio/seatsio-react' <SeatsioChartManager secretKey= "<yourWorkspaceSecretKey>" chart= "<yourChartKey>" mode= "<manageRulesets or another mode>" region= "eu" />

Seating Chart Designer

To embed the seating chart designer for the purpose of creating a new chart, do this:

import { SeatsioDesigner } from '@seatsio/seatsio-react' <SeatsioDesigner secretKey= "<yourWorkspaceSecretKey>" region= "eu" />

To be able to edit a chart from an embedded designer, you need to specify the chart to load:

<SeatsioDesigner secretKey= "<yourWorkspaceSecretKey>" chartKey= "<yourChartKey>" region= "eu" />

Other parameters are supported as well. For a full list, check https://docs.seats.io/docs/embedded-designer-configuration

Setting the height of the designer

By default, the chart designer gets rendered with a minimal height. To change that, use CSS on the div that gets created by <SeatsioDesigner> :