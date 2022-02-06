openbase logo
Readme

Search, made easy

Searchkit is an open source toolkit which helps you build a great search experience with Elasticsearch.

Searchkit is a Graph QL / React UI Component framework to:

  • Quickly build a GraphQL API focused on search UI
  • Out-of-the-box React components
  • A great Search experience without needing to be an expert in Elasticsearch, React and Node

Highlights

api-setup-2

Read our blog post about Searchkit V3

Release History

  • 3.0.0-canary.46 : Debug mode for logging elasticsearch query. Activated via ENV variable DEBUG_MODE=true. view release nodes
  • 3.0.0-canary.44 : Out the box filters for terms and ranges view release nodes
  • 3.0.0-canary.41 : Hierarchical Facet support. Breaking change with facet entries GQLView release notes
  • 3.0.0-canary.39 : Facet Visibility rules allowing you to show / hide facets depending on search state View Release notes
  • 3.0.0-canary.37 : Fixes for routing HOC used for Next _app layout component View Release notes

Searchkit Classic

For those who currently use Searchkit Classic, here are quicklinks to codebase & Docs

Quick Intro

From a configuration

const searchkitConfig = {
  host: 'http://localhost:9200/', // elasticsearch instance url
  index: 'movies',
  hits: {
    fields: [ 'title', 'plot', 'poster' ]
  },
  query: new MultiMatchQuery({ 
    fields: [ 'plot','title^4'] 
  }),
  facets: [
    new RefinementSelectFacet({ 
      identifier: 'type',
      field: 'type.raw',
      label: 'Type'
    }),
    new RefinementSelectFacet({
      identifier: 'writers',
      field: 'writers.raw',
      label: 'Writers',
      multipleSelect: true
    }),
    new RangeFacet({
      identifier: 'metascore',
      field: 'metaScore',
      label: 'Metascore',
      range: {
        min: 0,
        max: 100,
        interval: 5
      }
    }),
    new DateRangeFacet({
      identifier: 'released',
      field: 'released',
      label: 'Released'
    })
  ]
}

const { typeDefs, withSearchkitResolvers, context } = SearchkitSchema({
  config: searchkitConfig,
  typeName: 'ResultSet', 
  hitTypeName: 'ResultHit',
  addToQueryType: true 
})

const server = new ApolloServer({
  typeDefs: [
    gql`
    type Query {
      root: String
    }

    type HitFields {
      title: String
    }

    type ResultHit implements SKHit {
      id: ID!
      fields: HitFields
    }
  `, ...typeDefs
  ],
  resolvers: withSearchkitResolvers({}),
  introspection: true,
  playground: true,
  context: {
    ...context
  }
})

Will provide a GraphQL API where you can perform queries like:

Simple Hits

Try it out

{
  results(query: "heat") {
    hits {
      items {
        ... on ResultHit {
          id
          fields {
            title
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Facets

Try it out

{
  results(query: "heat") {
    facets {
      identifier
      label
      type
      display
      entries {
        id
        label
        count
      }
    }
    hits {
      items {
        id
        fields {
          title
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

Filtering

Try it out

{
  results(filters: [{identifier: "type", value: "Movie"}, {identifier: "metascore", min: 30}]) {
    summary {
      appliedFilters {
        identifier
        id
        label
        display
        ... on ValueSelectedFilter {
          value
        }
      }
    }
    facets {
      identifier
      label
      type
      display
      entries {
        id
        label
        count
      }
    }
    hits {
      items {
        ... on ResultHit {
          id
          fields {
            title
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

See Schema Query Guide for more examples.

React Integration

We provide a thin React client which integrates with Searchkit's API, Apollo Client. It maintains search state (pagination, filtering and querying) and calls Apollo client to fetch.

React Components

import {
  FacetsList,
  SearchBar,
  Pagination,
  ResetSearchButton,
  SelectedFilters
} from '@searchkit/elastic-ui'

const Page = () => {
  const variables = useSearchkitVariables()
  const { data, loading } = useQuery(query, { variables })
  const [viewType, setViewType] = useState('list')
  const Facets = FacetsList([])
  return (
    <EuiPage>
      <EuiPageSideBar>
        <SearchBar loading={loading} />
        <EuiHorizontalRule margin="m" />
        <Facets data={data?.results} loading={loading} />
      </EuiPageSideBar>
      <EuiPageBody component="div">
        <EuiPageHeader>
          <EuiPageHeaderSection>
            <EuiTitle size="l">
              <SelectedFilters data={data?.results} loading={loading} />
            </EuiTitle>
          </EuiPageHeaderSection>
          <EuiPageHeaderSection>
            <ResetSearchButton loading={loading} />
          </EuiPageHeaderSection>
        </EuiPageHeader>
        <EuiPageContent>
          <EuiPageContentHeader>
            <EuiPageContentHeaderSection>
              <EuiTitle size="s">
                <h2>{data?.results.summary.total} Results</h2>
              </EuiTitle>
            </EuiPageContentHeaderSection>
            <EuiPageContentHeaderSection>
              <EuiButtonGroup
                options={[
                  {
                    id: `grid`,
                    label: 'Grid'
                  },
                  {
                    id: `list`,
                    label: 'List'
                  }
                ]}
                idSelected={viewType}
                onChange={(id) => setViewType(id)}
              />
            </EuiPageContentHeaderSection>
          </EuiPageContentHeader>
          <EuiPageContentBody>
            {viewType === 'grid' ? <HitsGrid data={data} /> : <HitsList data={data} />}
            <EuiFlexGroup justifyContent="spaceAround">
              <Pagination data={data?.results} />
            </EuiFlexGroup>
          </EuiPageContentBody>
        </EuiPageContent>
      </EuiPageBody>
    </EuiPage>
  )
}

See quickstart guide

Example Projects

  • Next App with Searchkit & Elastic UI Code | Demo

NPM Packages

Sponsors

QBOX Elasticsearch hosting. They have kindly provided us an elasticsearch instance for our demo site.

FAQ

Can I upgrade from Searchkit v2?

Searchkit has undergone a total rewrite so whilst it should be straightforward to move onto, any code written for searchkit legacy wouldn't work on Searchkit v3.

Do I need to expose my Elasticsearch instance to the browser?

No! You dont expose your elasticsearch cluster to the browser, Search API sits in between elasticsearch and the browser.

I'm building a Native App / use angular. Do I need to use the Searchkit UI components?

No! Searchkit API provides a dev friendly search API. Searchkit simplifies using elasticsearch for search so that you can build your own UI components very easily. If your apps dont use react or you are building a native mobile app, you can just use the searchkit API. See our blog article for more information

