First of all you need Node.js 12 or newer on your machine. We recommend using the latest LTS version, check for it here: https://nodejs.org/en/download/.
Install the global CLI:
npm i -g @sdkgen/cli
Create an
api.sdkgen to describe your API. For example:
type Post {
id: uuid
title: string
body: string
createdAt: datetime
author: {
name: string
}
}
fn getPost(id: uuid): Post?
You can then generate the TypeScript source for this description with
sdkgen api.sdkgen -o api.ts -t typescript_nodeserver.
Let's start a new project with TypeScript:
npm init -y
npm i --save-dev typescript
npm i @sdkgen/node-runtime
npx tsc --init -t esnext
Then create a
main.ts file:
// Import sdkgen's runtime and the generated file
import { SdkgenHttpServer } from "@sdkgen/node-runtime";
import { api } from "./api";
// Every endpoint described must receive some implementation
api.fn.getPost = async (ctx, {id}) => {
return {
id,
title: "Getting Started",
author: {
name: "John Doe"
},
body: "Lorem ipsum",
createdAt: new Date(),
};
};
// Start a HTTP server for the API
const server = new SdkgenHttpServer(api, {});
server.listen(8000);
Build and run it:
npx tsc
node main.js