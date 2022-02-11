sdkgen

Getting Started

Installing sdkgen

First of all you need Node.js 12 or newer on your machine. We recommend using the latest LTS version, check for it here: https://nodejs.org/en/download/.

Install the global CLI:

npm i -g @ sdkgen / cli

Creating an API description

Create an api.sdkgen to describe your API. For example:

type Post { id : uuid title : string body : string createdAt : datetime author : { name : string } } fn getPost ( id : uuid): Post ?

You can then generate the TypeScript source for this description with sdkgen api.sdkgen -o api.ts -t typescript_nodeserver .

Creating base project

Let's start a new project with TypeScript:

npm init -y npm i --save-dev typescript npm i @ sdkgen / node - runtime npx tsc --init -t esnext

Then create a main.ts file:

import { SdkgenHttpServer } from "@sdkgen/node-runtime" ; import { api } from "./api" ; api.fn.getPost = async (ctx, {id}) => { return { id, title: "Getting Started" , author: { name: "John Doe" }, body: "Lorem ipsum" , createdAt: new Date (), }; }; const server = new SdkgenHttpServer(api, {}); server.listen( 8000 );

Run the project

Build and run it: