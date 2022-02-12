openbase logo
@sdelkanpm/nestjs-swagger-extended

by nestjs
4.8.22 (see all)

OpenAPI (Swagger) module for Nest framework (node.js) 🌎

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

104

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Nest Logo

A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

OpenAPI (Swagger) module for Nest.

Installation

$ npm i --save @nestjs/swagger

Quick Start

Overview & Tutorial

Migration from v3

If you're currently using @nestjs/swagger@3.*, note the following breaking/API changes in version 4.0.

The following decorators have been changed/renamed:

  • @ApiModelProperty is now @ApiProperty
  • @ApiModelPropertyOptional is now @ApiPropertyOptional
  • @ApiResponseModelProperty is now @ApiResponseProperty
  • @ApiImplicitQuery is now @ApiQuery
  • @ApiImplicitParam is now @ApiParam
  • @ApiImplicitBody is now @ApiBody
  • @ApiImplicitHeader is now @ApiHeader
  • @ApiOperation({ title: 'test' }) is now @ApiOperation({ summary: 'test' })
  • @ApiUseTags is now @ApiTags

DocumentBuilder breaking changes (updated method signatures):

  • addTag
  • addBearerAuth
  • addOAuth2
  • setContactEmail is now setContact
  • setHost has been removed
  • setSchemes has been removed (use the addServer instead, e.g., addServer('http://'))

The following methods have been added:

  • addServer
  • addApiKey
  • addBasicAuth
  • addSecurity
  • addSecurityRequirements

Support

Nest is an MIT-licensed open source project. It can grow thanks to the sponsors and support by the amazing backers. If you'd like to join them, please read more here.

License

Nest is MIT licensed.

