A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.
OpenAPI (Swagger) module for Nest.
$ npm i --save @nestjs/swagger
If you're currently using
@nestjs/swagger@3.*, note the following breaking/API changes in version 4.0.
The following decorators have been changed/renamed:
@ApiModelProperty is now
@ApiProperty
@ApiModelPropertyOptional is now
@ApiPropertyOptional
@ApiResponseModelProperty is now
@ApiResponseProperty
@ApiImplicitQuery is now
@ApiQuery
@ApiImplicitParam is now
@ApiParam
@ApiImplicitBody is now
@ApiBody
@ApiImplicitHeader is now
@ApiHeader
@ApiOperation({ title: 'test' }) is now
@ApiOperation({ summary: 'test' })
@ApiUseTags is now
@ApiTags
DocumentBuilder breaking changes (updated method signatures):
addTag
addBearerAuth
addOAuth2
setContactEmail is now
setContact
setHost has been removed
setSchemes has been removed (use the
addServer instead, e.g.,
addServer('http://'))
The following methods have been added:
addServer
addApiKey
addBasicAuth
addSecurity
addSecurityRequirements
