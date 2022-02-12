A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications.

Description

OpenAPI (Swagger) module for Nest.

Installation

$ npm i --save @nestjs/swagger

Migration from v3

If you're currently using @nestjs/swagger@3.* , note the following breaking/API changes in version 4.0.

The following decorators have been changed/renamed:

@ApiModelProperty is now @ApiProperty

is now @ApiModelPropertyOptional is now @ApiPropertyOptional

is now @ApiResponseModelProperty is now @ApiResponseProperty

is now @ApiImplicitQuery is now @ApiQuery

is now @ApiImplicitParam is now @ApiParam

is now @ApiImplicitBody is now @ApiBody

is now @ApiImplicitHeader is now @ApiHeader

is now @ApiOperation({ title: 'test' }) is now @ApiOperation({ summary: 'test' })

is now @ApiUseTags is now @ApiTags

DocumentBuilder breaking changes (updated method signatures):

addTag

addBearerAuth

addOAuth2

setContactEmail is now setContact

is now setHost has been removed

has been removed setSchemes has been removed (use the addServer instead, e.g., addServer('http://') )

The following methods have been added:

addServer

addApiKey

addBasicAuth

addSecurity

addSecurityRequirements

