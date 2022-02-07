Connect Redis

connect-redis is a Redis session store backed by node_redis, and is insanely fast :). Requires redis >= 2.0.0 for the SETEX command.

Installation

$ npm install connect -redis

A note for Express 3.x users

In order to use the latest connect-redis you also have to use express-session instead of the default connect session middleware.

$ npm install express- session

Then follow the usage instructions below.

Options

A Redis client is required. An existing client can be passed directly using the client param or created for you using the host , port , or socket params.

client An existing client

An existing client host Redis server hostname

Redis server hostname port Redis server portno

Redis server portno socket Redis server unix_socket

The following additional params may be included:

ttl Redis session TTL (expiration) in seconds

Redis session TTL (expiration) in seconds disableTTL disables setting TTL, keys will stay in redis until evicted by other means (overides ttl )

disables setting TTL, keys will stay in redis until evicted by other means (overides ) db Database index to use

Database index to use pass Password for Redis authentication

Password for Redis authentication prefix Key prefix defaulting to "sess:"

Key prefix defaulting to "sess:" unref Set true to unref the Redis client. Warning: this is an experimental feature.

Any options not included in this list will be passed to the redis createClient() method directly.

Usage

Pass the express-session store into connect-redis to create a RedisStore constructor.

var session = require ( 'express-session' ); var RedisStore = require ( 'connect-redis' )(session); app.use(session({ store : new RedisStore(options), secret : 'keyboard cat' }));

Custom Redis clients

Clients other than node_redis will work if they support the same interface. Just pass the client instance as the client configuration option. Known supported clients include:

ioredis - adds support for Redis Sentinel and Cluster

FAQ

Can I use a URL scheme to make a connection?

Since node_redis which this library wraps does not include the ability to create a client from a URL. Neither does this library. However, there's a separate module that can be used in conjunction to get this behavior.

How do I handle lost connections to Redis?

By default, the node_redis client will auto-reconnect when a connection is lost. But requests may come in during that time. In express, one way this scenario can be handled is including a "session check" after setting up a session (checking for the existence of req.session ):

app.use(session( )) app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { if (!req.session) { return next( new Error ( 'oh no' )) } next() })

If you want to retry, here is another option.

License

MIT