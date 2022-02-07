connect-redis is a Redis session store backed by node_redis, and is insanely fast :). Requires redis >=
2.0.0 for the SETEX command.
$ npm install connect-redis
In order to use the latest
connect-redis you also have to use
express-session instead of the default connect
session middleware.
$ npm install express-session
Then follow the usage instructions below.
A Redis client is required. An existing client can be passed directly using the
client param or created for you using the
host,
port, or
socket params.
client An existing client
host Redis server hostname
port Redis server portno
socket Redis server unix_socket
The following additional params may be included:
ttl Redis session TTL (expiration) in seconds
disableTTL disables setting TTL, keys will stay in redis until evicted by other means (overides
ttl)
db Database index to use
pass Password for Redis authentication
prefix Key prefix defaulting to "sess:"
unref Set
true to unref the Redis client. Warning: this is an experimental feature.
Any options not included in this list will be passed to the redis
createClient() method directly.
Pass the
express-session store into
connect-redis to create a
RedisStore constructor.
var session = require('express-session');
var RedisStore = require('connect-redis')(session);
app.use(session({
store: new RedisStore(options),
secret: 'keyboard cat'
}));
Clients other than
node_redis will work if they support the same interface. Just pass the client instance as the
client configuration option. Known supported clients include:
Since
node_redis which this library wraps does not include the ability to create a client from a URL. Neither does this library. However, there's a separate module that can be used in conjunction to get this behavior.
By default, the
node_redis client will auto-reconnect when a connection is lost. But requests may come in during that time. In express, one way this scenario can be handled is including a "session check" after setting up a session (checking for the existence of
req.session):
app.use(session( /* setup session here */ ))
app.use(function (req, res, next) {
if (!req.session) {
return next(new Error('oh no')) // handle error
}
next() // otherwise continue
})
If you want to retry, here is another option.
MIT