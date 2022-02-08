openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@scm-manager/ui-api

by scm-manager
2.31.2-20220121-143434 (see all)

The easiest way to share and manage your Git, Mercurial and Subversion repositories over http.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

537

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SCM-Manager

The easiest way to share and manage your Git, Mercurial and Subversion repositories.

  • Very easy installation
  • No need to hack configuration files, SCM-Manager is completely configurable from its Web-Interface
  • No Apache and no database installation required
  • Central user, group and permission management
  • Out of the box support for Git, Mercurial and Subversion
  • Full RESTFul Web Service API (JSON and XML)
  • Rich User Interface
  • Simple Plugin API
  • Useful plugins available
  • Licensed under the MIT-License

This branch (develop) is for the development of SCM-Manager 2.x. If you are interested in the development of version 1.x, please checkout the branch support/1.x.

News

All news regarding SCM-Manager will be published in our blog.

Support / Community

Contact the SCM-Manager community support

Documentation

You can find the complete documentation on our homepage.

Development

The build of SCM-Manager requires the following installed packages:

  • Git
  • JDK 11
  • Mercurial (required for tests)
  • Docker (required for the docker package)

The build of SCM-Manager requires Java 11, but the target runtime platform is still Java 8.

Tasks

SCM-Manager uses Gradle for the build. The build itself is organized in tasks, the tasks can be executed with the gradle wrapper:

# on *nix
./gradlew taskname

# on windows
gradlew.bat taskname

This following tables describes some high level tasks, which should cover most of the daily work.

NameDescription
runStarts an SCM-Manager with enabled livereload for the ui
buildExecutes all checks, tests and builds the smp inclusive javadoc and source jar
distributionBuilds all distribution packages of scm-packaging
checkExecutes all registered checks and tests
testRun all unit tests
integrationTestRun all integration tests of scm-it
cleanDeletes the build directory

The next table defines a few more tasks which are more relevant for CI servers.

NameDescription
publishPublishes all artifacts and packages (required properties, see section 'Properties for publishing')
sonarqubeExecutes a SonarQube analysis
setVersionSets the version to a new version
setVersionToNextSnapshotSets the version to the next snapshot version

There many more tasks, which are executed as part of the high level tasks, and it should rarely be necessary to call them individually. To see the full list of available tasks, execute the following command:

# on *nix
./gradlew tasks

# on windows
gradlew.bat tasks

Dependencies

Dependencies and their versions are configured in the gradle/dependencies.gradle. Versions of dependencies can be specified as exact version or as a range of versions. In order to keep the build consistent and reproducible, we use gradle dependency locking. Whenever a dependency was added, changed or removed the lock files must be refreshed e.g.:

# on *nix
./gradlew resolveAndLockAll --write-locks

# on windows
gradlew.bat resolveAndLockAll --write-locks

Artifacts and reports

Artifacts and reports which are created from the tasks are stored in the build directory of each subproject.

Debugging

If you want to debug the run task of SCM-Manager. You can provide the --debug-jvm option, which starts the SCM-Manager jvm in debug mode. Then you can attach a debugger on port 5005. The port can be changed by using the --debug-port e.g.: --debug-port=5006. If you want to wait until a debugger is attached, before SCM-Manager starts you can use the --debug-wait option.

Distribution

SCM-Manager provides various modules to deploy SCM-Manager on differnt platforms (e.g. Docker, Helm, RPM, DEB, Windows). Those modules are not build by default. To build the distribution modules specify the enablePackaging property e.g.:

# on *nix
./gradlew -PenablePackaging distribution

# on windows
gradlew.bat -PenablePackaging distribution

The command above will refresh the lock files of all sub projects and all configurations.

Properties for publishing

The publishing process requires the following properties for authentication and signing. Those properties should be stored in ~/.gradle/gradle.properties.

PropertyDescription
packagesScmManagerUsernameUsername for packages.scm-manager.org
packagesScmManagerPasswordPassword for packages.scm-manager.org
dockerUsernameUsername for Docker Hub
dockerPasswordPassword or Api Token for Docker Hub
gitHubApiTokenApi Token for GitHub
npmEmailEmail of NPM account
npmTokenAccess Token for NPM account
signing.keyIdId of gpg secret key for signing
signing.passwordPassphrase of gpg secret key
signing.secretKeyRingFilePath to gpg secret key ring file

Need help?

Looking for more guidance? Full documentation lives on our homepage or the dedicated pages for our plugins. Do you have further ideas or need support?

  • Community Support - Contact the SCM-Manager support team for questions about SCM-Manager, to report bugs or to request features through the official channels. Find more about this here.

  • Enterprise Support - Do you require support with the integration of SCM-Manager into your processes, with the customization of the tool or simply a service level agreement (SLA)? Contact our development partner Cloudogu! Their team is looking forward to discussing your individual requirements with you and will be more than happy to give you a quote. Request Enterprise Support.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial