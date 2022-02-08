The easiest way to share and manage your Git, Mercurial and Subversion repositories.
This branch (
develop) is for the development of SCM-Manager 2.x. If you are interested in the development of version
1.x, please checkout the branch
support/1.x.
The build of SCM-Manager requires the following installed packages:
The build of SCM-Manager requires Java 11, but the target runtime platform is still Java 8.
SCM-Manager uses Gradle for the build. The build itself is organized in tasks, the tasks can be executed with the gradle wrapper:
# on *nix
./gradlew taskname
# on windows
gradlew.bat taskname
This following tables describes some high level tasks, which should cover most of the daily work.
|Name
|Description
|run
|Starts an SCM-Manager with enabled livereload for the ui
|build
|Executes all checks, tests and builds the smp inclusive javadoc and source jar
|distribution
|Builds all distribution packages of scm-packaging
|check
|Executes all registered checks and tests
|test
|Run all unit tests
|integrationTest
|Run all integration tests of scm-it
|clean
|Deletes the build directory
The next table defines a few more tasks which are more relevant for CI servers.
|Name
|Description
|publish
|Publishes all artifacts and packages (required properties, see section 'Properties for publishing')
|sonarqube
|Executes a SonarQube analysis
|setVersion
|Sets the version to a new version
|setVersionToNextSnapshot
|Sets the version to the next snapshot version
There many more tasks, which are executed as part of the high level tasks, and it should rarely be necessary to call them individually. To see the full list of available tasks, execute the following command:
# on *nix
./gradlew tasks
# on windows
gradlew.bat tasks
Dependencies and their versions are configured in the
gradle/dependencies.gradle.
Versions of dependencies can be specified as exact version or as a range of versions.
In order to keep the build consistent and reproducible, we use gradle dependency locking.
Whenever a dependency was added, changed or removed the lock files must be refreshed e.g.:
# on *nix
./gradlew resolveAndLockAll --write-locks
# on windows
gradlew.bat resolveAndLockAll --write-locks
Artifacts and reports which are created from the tasks are stored in the build directory of each subproject.
If you want to debug the
run task of SCM-Manager.
You can provide the
--debug-jvm option, which starts the SCM-Manager jvm in debug mode.
Then you can attach a debugger on port 5005.
The port can be changed by using the
--debug-port e.g.:
--debug-port=5006.
If you want to wait until a debugger is attached, before SCM-Manager starts you can use the
--debug-wait option.
SCM-Manager provides various modules to deploy SCM-Manager on differnt platforms (e.g. Docker, Helm, RPM, DEB, Windows).
Those modules are not build by default.
To build the distribution modules specify the
enablePackaging property e.g.:
# on *nix
./gradlew -PenablePackaging distribution
# on windows
gradlew.bat -PenablePackaging distribution
The command above will refresh the lock files of all sub projects and all configurations.
The publishing process requires the following properties for authentication and signing.
Those properties should be stored in
~/.gradle/gradle.properties.
|Property
|Description
|packagesScmManagerUsername
|Username for packages.scm-manager.org
|packagesScmManagerPassword
|Password for packages.scm-manager.org
|dockerUsername
|Username for Docker Hub
|dockerPassword
|Password or Api Token for Docker Hub
|gitHubApiToken
|Api Token for GitHub
|npmEmail
|Email of NPM account
|npmToken
|Access Token for NPM account
|signing.keyId
|Id of gpg secret key for signing
|signing.password
|Passphrase of gpg secret key
|signing.secretKeyRingFile
|Path to gpg secret key ring file
