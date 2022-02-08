The easiest way to share and manage your Git, Mercurial and Subversion repositories.

Very easy installation

No need to hack configuration files, SCM-Manager is completely configurable from its Web-Interface

No Apache and no database installation required

Central user, group and permission management

Out of the box support for Git, Mercurial and Subversion

Full RESTFul Web Service API (JSON and XML)

Rich User Interface

Simple Plugin API

Useful plugins available

Licensed under the MIT-License

This branch ( develop ) is for the development of SCM-Manager 2.x. If you are interested in the development of version 1.x, please checkout the branch support/1.x .

News

All news regarding SCM-Manager will be published in our blog.

Support / Community

Contact the SCM-Manager community support

Documentation

You can find the complete documentation on our homepage.

Development

The build of SCM-Manager requires the following installed packages:

Git

JDK 11

Mercurial (required for tests)

Docker (required for the docker package)

The build of SCM-Manager requires Java 11, but the target runtime platform is still Java 8.

Tasks

SCM-Manager uses Gradle for the build. The build itself is organized in tasks, the tasks can be executed with the gradle wrapper:

./gradlew taskname gradlew.bat taskname

This following tables describes some high level tasks, which should cover most of the daily work.

Name Description run Starts an SCM-Manager with enabled livereload for the ui build Executes all checks, tests and builds the smp inclusive javadoc and source jar distribution Builds all distribution packages of scm-packaging check Executes all registered checks and tests test Run all unit tests integrationTest Run all integration tests of scm-it clean Deletes the build directory

The next table defines a few more tasks which are more relevant for CI servers.

Name Description publish Publishes all artifacts and packages (required properties, see section 'Properties for publishing') sonarqube Executes a SonarQube analysis setVersion Sets the version to a new version setVersionToNextSnapshot Sets the version to the next snapshot version

There many more tasks, which are executed as part of the high level tasks, and it should rarely be necessary to call them individually. To see the full list of available tasks, execute the following command:

./gradlew tasks gradlew.bat tasks

Dependencies

Dependencies and their versions are configured in the gradle/dependencies.gradle . Versions of dependencies can be specified as exact version or as a range of versions. In order to keep the build consistent and reproducible, we use gradle dependency locking. Whenever a dependency was added, changed or removed the lock files must be refreshed e.g.:

./gradlew resolveAndLockAll --write-locks gradlew.bat resolveAndLockAll --write-locks

Artifacts and reports

Artifacts and reports which are created from the tasks are stored in the build directory of each subproject.

Debugging

If you want to debug the run task of SCM-Manager. You can provide the --debug-jvm option, which starts the SCM-Manager jvm in debug mode. Then you can attach a debugger on port 5005. The port can be changed by using the --debug-port e.g.: --debug-port=5006 . If you want to wait until a debugger is attached, before SCM-Manager starts you can use the --debug-wait option.

Distribution

SCM-Manager provides various modules to deploy SCM-Manager on differnt platforms (e.g. Docker, Helm, RPM, DEB, Windows). Those modules are not build by default. To build the distribution modules specify the enablePackaging property e.g.:

./gradlew -PenablePackaging distribution gradlew.bat -PenablePackaging distribution

The command above will refresh the lock files of all sub projects and all configurations.

Properties for publishing

The publishing process requires the following properties for authentication and signing. Those properties should be stored in ~/.gradle/gradle.properties .

Property Description packagesScmManagerUsername Username for packages.scm-manager.org packagesScmManagerPassword Password for packages.scm-manager.org dockerUsername Username for Docker Hub dockerPassword Password or Api Token for Docker Hub gitHubApiToken Api Token for GitHub npmEmail Email of NPM account npmToken Access Token for NPM account signing.keyId Id of gpg secret key for signing signing.password Passphrase of gpg secret key signing.secretKeyRingFile Path to gpg secret key ring file

Need help?

Looking for more guidance? Full documentation lives on our homepage or the dedicated pages for our plugins. Do you have further ideas or need support?