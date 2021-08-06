A Schematic that adds prettier and a pre-commit hook for formatting staged files.
Run in an Angular CLI project
ng add @schuchard/prettier
Then you're done. Continue your normal workflow of
git add, commit, push or a similar workflow with your IDE/editor.
You can optionally install globally:
npm install -g @schuchard/prettier
then in an Angular CLI project:
ng g @schuchard/prettier:add
By default lint-staged is configured along with a pre-commit hook. This will run Prettier against all new files as they are committed according to the settings defined in
prettier.config.json. Generally speaking, your workflow should remain unchanged -
git add, commit, push
lint-stage and the precommit hook can be disabled with the following
ng g @schuchard/prettier:add --lintStaged=false
While lint-staged only runs prettier against staged files, you can manually run Prettier against ALL targeted files with the script added to the
package.json
npm run prettier
Beginning with 1.15, Prettier supports formatting HTML and Angular files.
{js,json,css,md,ts,html,component.html}
Previous versions of this schematic only formatted Typescript files. That functionality is still available and is configured in the CLI prompts or via the
--formatAllAngularFiles=false if desired. The default is
true.
This schematic takes advantage of CLI prompts for configuring Prettier options. If you're unsure of a setting, press enter to select the default. You can skip a prompt by passing any of the options when call the schematic.
ng g @schuchard/prettier:add --printWidth=100
Without any CLI arguments the default Prettier options will be applied. The defaults can be changed in one of two ways:
./prettier.config.js after the schematic runs
ng g @schuchard/prettier:add --printWidth=100 --tabWidth=4
prettier.config.js
printWidth = 80;
tabWidth = 2;
useTabs = false;
semi = true;
singleQuote = false;
trailingComma = "none";
bracketSpacing = true;
jsxBracketSameLine = false;
arrowParens = "avoid";
rangeStart = 0;
rangeEnd = Infinity;
requirePragma = false;
insertPragma = false;
proseWrap = "preserve";
lintStaged = true;
Install dependencies:
yarn && cd sandbox && yarn
Test changes to the schematic
yarn dev
Test changes to the schematic AND run E2E tests in the sandbox
yarn test
Reset the sandbox state after running the schematic locally
yarn clean
/sandbox directory
npm i -g @angular/cli
ng new sandbox
package.json
"build": "ng build --prod --progress=false",
"test": "ng test --watch=false",
Unsure how to do something with schematics? Check the Angular schematics for inspiration.
Inspiration came from this excellent article by Aaron Frost
npm login.
npm run release
Submit an issue