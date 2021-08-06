Angular Prettier schematic

A Schematic that adds prettier and a pre-commit hook for formatting staged files.

Usage 🚀

Run in an Angular CLI project

ng add @schuchard/prettier

Then you're done. Continue your normal workflow of git add, commit, push or a similar workflow with your IDE/editor.

You can optionally install globally:

npm install -g @schuchard/prettier

then in an Angular CLI project:

ng g @schuchard/prettier:add

How does Prettier work with Angular

Automatically against staged files

By default lint-staged is configured along with a pre-commit hook. This will run Prettier against all new files as they are committed according to the settings defined in prettier.config.json . Generally speaking, your workflow should remain unchanged - git add, commit, push

Disabling lint-staged install

lint-stage and the precommit hook can be disabled with the following

ng g @schuchard/prettier:add --lintStaged=false

Manually

While lint-staged only runs prettier against staged files, you can manually run Prettier against ALL targeted files with the script added to the package.json

npm run prettier

Angular formatting

Beginning with 1.15, Prettier supports formatting HTML and Angular files.

Format all Angular Files - {js,json,css,md,ts,html,component.html}

Format only Typescript files

Previous versions of this schematic only formatted Typescript files. That functionality is still available and is configured in the CLI prompts or via the --formatAllAngularFiles=false if desired. The default is true .

Default Prettier options

Angular 7

This schematic takes advantage of CLI prompts for configuring Prettier options. If you're unsure of a setting, press enter to select the default. You can skip a prompt by passing any of the options when call the schematic.

ng g @schuchard/prettier:add --printWidth=100

< Angular 7

Without any CLI arguments the default Prettier options will be applied. The defaults can be changed in one of two ways:

modifying the ./prettier.config.js after the schematic runs

after the schematic runs passing a flag to the schematic with the desired value for any of the options. For example: ng g @schuchard/prettier:add --printWidth=100 --tabWidth=4



Example default prettier.config.js

printWidth = 80 ; tabWidth = 2 ; useTabs = false ; semi = true ; singleQuote = false ; trailingComma = "none" ; bracketSpacing = true ; jsxBracketSameLine = false ; arrowParens = "avoid" ; rangeStart = 0 ; rangeEnd = Infinity; requirePragma = false ; insertPragma = false ; proseWrap = "preserve" ; lintStaged = true ;

Contributing

Getting started

Install dependencies:

yarn && cd sandbox && yarn

Test changes to the schematic

yarn dev

Test changes to the schematic AND run E2E tests in the sandbox

yarn test

Reset the sandbox state after running the schematic locally

yarn clean

Updating the Sandbox

remove the /sandbox directory npm i -g @angular/cli ng new sandbox update the package.json

"build" : "ng build --prod --progress=false" , "test" : "ng test --watch=false" ,

Documentation

Unsure how to do something with schematics? Check the Angular schematics for inspiration.

Inspiration came from this excellent article by Aaron Frost

Publishing

First, ensure you're authenticated with npm login .

npm run release

Issues & Requests 📬

Submit an issue