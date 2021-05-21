A Sketch tool for React based applications, backed-up by FabricJS

Please note that this module is still in development! Feel free to send me enhancements and ideas :)

Installation

npm install react-sketch --save

or with yarn

yarn add react-sketch

Source installation

In order to build from source, read the relevant instructions first.

Tested with node versions 6,7,8.

Usage

Import the relevant SketchField component and use it, you can find more on the examples folder of the project

import {SketchField, Tools} from 'react-sketch' ; class SketchFieldDemo extends React . Component { render() { return ( < SketchField width = '1024px' height = '768px' tool = {Tools.Pencil} lineColor = 'black' lineWidth = {3}/ > ) } }

Configuration Options

Option Type Default Description tool Enumeration (string) pencil The tool to use, can be select, pencil, circle, rectangle, pan lineColor String black The color of the line lineWidth Number 1 The width of the line fillColor String transparent The fill color (hex format) of the shape when applicable (e.g. circle) backgroundColor String transparent The the background color of the sketch in hex or rgba undoSteps Number 15 number of undo/redo steps to maintain imageFormat String png image format when calling toDataURL, can be png or jpeg width Number No Value(null) Set/control the canvas width, if left empty the sketch will scale to parent element height Number 512 Set/control the canvas height, if left empty the sketch will take a reasonable default height value JSON Property to utilize and handle the sketch data as controlled component defaultValue JSON Default initial data, to load. If value is set then value will be loaded instead widthCorrection Number 2 Specify some width correction which will be applied on resize of canvas, this will help to correct some possible border on the canvas style heightCorrection Number 0 Specify some height correction which will be applied on resize of canvas, this will help to correct some possible border on the canvas style

Available tools

Tool Description Pencil Free drawing pencil Line Gives you the ability to draw lines Rectangle Create rectangles Circle Create circles Rectangle Create Rectangles Select Disables drawing and gives you the ability to modify existing elements in the canvas Pan Disables drawing and gives you the ability to move the complete canvas at will, useful to adjust the canvas when zooming in or out (thank you wmaillard)

Examples

The project includes a webpack server for running the examples, just run:

git clone https://github.com/tbolis/react-sketch.git yarn install npm start

and navigate to http://localhost:23000

You can as well check the live showcase here: http://tbolis.github.io/showcase/react-sketch/

Issues

See https://github.com/tbolis/react-sketch/issues

Changelog

See https://github.com/tbolis/react-sketch/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

License

MIT, do remember to add a reference if you find it useful :)