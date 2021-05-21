A Sketch tool for React based applications, backed-up by FabricJS
Please note that this module is still in development! Feel free to send me enhancements and ideas :)
npm install react-sketch --save
or with yarn
yarn add react-sketch
In order to build from source, read the relevant instructions first.
Tested with node versions 6,7,8.
Import the relevant SketchField component and use it, you can find more on the examples folder of the project
import {SketchField, Tools} from 'react-sketch';
class SketchFieldDemo extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<SketchField width='1024px'
height='768px'
tool={Tools.Pencil}
lineColor='black'
lineWidth={3}/>
)
}
}
Configuration Options
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|tool
|Enumeration (string)
|pencil
|The tool to use, can be select, pencil, circle, rectangle, pan
|lineColor
|String
|black
|The color of the line
|lineWidth
|Number
|1
|The width of the line
|fillColor
|String
|transparent
|The fill color (hex format) of the shape when applicable (e.g. circle)
|backgroundColor
|String
|transparent
|The the background color of the sketch in hex or rgba
|undoSteps
|Number
|15
|number of undo/redo steps to maintain
|imageFormat
|String
|png
|image format when calling toDataURL, can be png or jpeg
|width
|Number
|No Value(null)
|Set/control the canvas width, if left empty the sketch will scale to parent element
|height
|Number
|512
|Set/control the canvas height, if left empty the sketch will take a reasonable default height
|value
|JSON
|Property to utilize and handle the sketch data as controlled component
|defaultValue
|JSON
|Default initial data, to load. If value is set then value will be loaded instead
|widthCorrection
|Number
|2
|Specify some width correction which will be applied on resize of canvas, this will help to correct some possible border on the canvas style
|heightCorrection
|Number
|0
|Specify some height correction which will be applied on resize of canvas, this will help to correct some possible border on the canvas style
Available tools
|Tool
|Description
|Pencil
|Free drawing pencil
|Line
|Gives you the ability to draw lines
|Rectangle
|Create rectangles
|Circle
|Create circles
|Rectangle
|Create Rectangles
|Select
|Disables drawing and gives you the ability to modify existing elements in the canvas
|Pan
|Disables drawing and gives you the ability to move the complete canvas at will, useful to adjust the canvas when zooming in or out (thank you wmaillard)
The project includes a webpack server for running the examples, just run:
git clone https://github.com/tbolis/react-sketch.git
yarn install
npm start
and navigate to http://localhost:23000
You can as well check the live showcase here: http://tbolis.github.io/showcase/react-sketch/
See https://github.com/tbolis/react-sketch/issues
See https://github.com/tbolis/react-sketch/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
MIT, do remember to add a reference if you find it useful :)