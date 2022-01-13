Welcome! This is the home of the Schibsted account JavaScript SDK for use by any website that wishes to use Schibsted account to sign up and log in users. Use it to generate URLs for your site's "Log in" button, query the logged-in status of your users, and to check whether they have access to products and subscriptions, etc.
You can do local development using our
dev or
pre environment.
Since browsers started to block Third-Party Cookies, your top domain from local machine needs to match your session service top domain. Otherwise session service cookie will be Third-Party Cookie, and will not be sent with XHR request.
For example if your
pre domain is pre.sdk-example.com, and it uses id.pre.sdk-example.com session
service domain, your local domain should be local.sdk-example.com.
npm install --save @schibsted/account-sdk-browser
import { Identity, Monetization, Payment } from '@schibsted/account-sdk-browser'
require syntax and you both want to reduce the size of your
JavaScript bundle and don't need all of Identity, Monetization and Payment modules from
this SDK — it's possible to
require('@schibsted/account-sdk-browser/identity') (note the
/identity at the end) or
/monetization' or
/payment'
If you already use the 2.x branch of the Schibsted account JS SDK, certain changes will be required to use this version of the SDK. We have chosen what we believe to be a middle ground between "remembering the work done in the old SDK" and "starting fresh". Therefore it is recommended that you read this document in full. But ok, let's present some highlighted differences:
SPiD.init() for initialization, the new SDK exports three classes;
Identity,
Monetization and
Payment
redirectUri parameter — both in the 2.x and 3.x
versions of the SDK. An important difference in the new version of our backends, is that we strive
to be more compliant with OpenID Connect standards. This means that redirect uris need to match
exactly (that is — including the query string). This will be a breaking change for some
people, because in the 2.x world, a redirect uri might look like
https://site.com in self
service, and a login attempt with
redirectUri=https://site.com?article=1234 would then be ok
because it would only match on domain+path — but not query string. However — this will not
work in the 3.x world. OpenID Connect does have a suggestion for how to handle these
situations though, which is a parameter called
state that you send in addition to the
redirectUri. See this paragraph for more information
'SPiD.' string is removed from the name of all SDK events. So the event that used to be
'SPiD.login' is now just
'login'
window.location. Instead, you use the
login() method on an
instance of
Identity
document.cookie = ... by default.
There is a function
enableVarnishCookie that you can call on an
Identity instance. This will
enable setting the
SP_ID cookie whenever
hasSession() is called (though most browsers require
that you are on a "real domain" for this to work — so, not
localhost). Any other cookie
that you need set, you will have to set yourself
async
functions). For example
Identity.getUser() returns a promise. So, for instance if you used to do
this in v2.x:
Now you should instead do:
identity.hasSession((err, data) => {
if (err) {
console.log('Nooo!', err)
} else {
console.log('Yay', data)
}
});
// Either
identity.hasSession()
.then(data => console.log('Yay', data))
.catch(err => console.log('Nooo!', err));
// ... or if you're using async functions
try {
const data = await identity.hasSession();
console.log('Yay', data);
} catch (err) {
console.log('Nooo!', err);
}
.on that's compatible with Node's
EventEmitter. For example
SPiD.event.subscribe('SPiD.login', handler) from 2.x becomes
Identity.on('login', handler).
Also, the functions
.off and
.once are supported
***Url() functions in each of the
Identity,
Monetization and
Payment classes for the relevant flows
npm outdated in your project to be notified about any new releases
NO ACCESS on the
POST /signup endpoint, users will not be able to sign up to your site
using the new flows
userStatus field makes no sense in the session-service world, since it operates "per-site"
(there is one id.site.example domain for each site, so being logged in and connected for that
site means the same thing. Also, there is the
Identity.isConnected function that's still kept
in case people prefer to keep the same logic with and without the session-service).
id field (the one returning a MongoDb identifier like
abcdef0123456789abcdd00d) has
finally been removed. It's been deprecated for a long time. The numeric
userId (legacy) and
uuid fields are still present.
This SDK uses modern JavaScript features. If you support older browsers, you should use a tool like babel to transform the JavaScript as needed. However — since certain teams have deployment pipelines where it's difficult to do their own transpilation, we do provide some opt-in es5 files as well:
@schibsted/account-sdk-browser/es5: Include both
Identity,
Monetization and
Payment.
@schibsted/account-sdk-browser/es5/global: Include both
Identity,
Monetization and
Payment. In addition, add them as variables to the global
window object.
@schibsted/account-sdk-browser/es5/identity,
@schibsted/account-sdk-browser/es5/monetization
or
@schibsted/account-sdk-browser/es5/payment can be used to only include each class by itself.
But then regardless of whether you use the es5 versions or not, you might need to polyfill certain
things that might be missing in the browsers you wish to support. A quick test using IE11 showed
that we needed polyfills for
Promise,
URL,
Object.entries,
fetch,
Number.isFinite and
Number.isInteger. If you want any sort of debugging to work (say, if you're passing a function
using
console.log as a parameter to any SDK function that supports logging), you might also need
to polyfill
console and
console.log (yeah, it's baffling, but a known
issue in IE). We added
them from polyfill.io like this:
<script src="https://cdn.polyfill.io/v2/polyfill.js?features=Promise,URL,Object.entries,fetch,Number.isFinite,Number.isInteger,console,console.log"></script>
Google Chrome in version 88 (or higher) introduced changes in the definition of cookies
same-site attribute.
From now on cross-scheme requests (e.g.
http <->
https) will be considered cross-site instead of same-site, hence you may experience problems with localhost development, resulting in
Bad Request responses from
hasSession calls.
While we are working on more permanent resolution of this this issue, as a temporary workaround we can suggest running your site with HTTPS locally or disabling
schemeful-same-site flag in Chrome for the time of local development.
More info: https://web.dev/schemeful-samesite/
Right, as of Safari 12, we can't rely on making requests from a site domain to the Schibsted account domain. Safari 12 will possibly partition cookies in such requests in an attempt to protect the user's privacy. While this is good for end-users, it presented a real problem for Schibsted account, since our technique for deciding whether a user is logged in, is to send a request in precisely this manner.
To ensure consistent user sessions despite these restrictions, we have re-designed our platform and introduced what we call the session-service. If your site lives on site.example, you should assign a sub-domain for use with the session-service (we propose id.site.example for production and id-pre.site.example for staging — talk to our Customer Success team regarding how to get this set up). The goal is to have https://id.site.example be a DNS name resolving to our session-service, since this enables us to place a cookie on that domain that indicates that the user is logged in.
When the domain is set up, your client needs to be modified by our Customer Success team to enable
using this feature (this is done by them setting
session_service_domain = https://id.site.example
in SysAdmin).
Finally, and this is where you, the user of account-sdk-browser need a change; When creating an
instance of
Identity or
Monetization, include the property
sessionDomain: 'https://id.site.example in the constructor'.
So to sum up:
sessionDomain property to the
Identity or
Monetization constructors
1 and 2 requires communication with us, and 3 is done by you at a time of your choosing.
Implementing this functionality requires that your brand uses session service. With this as a starting point, implementing simplified login in production is relatively straightforward:
showSimplifiedLoginWidget accepts the same params as login function (
state is required, it might be string or async function). If the simplified login prompt is to be loaded,
showSimplifiedLoginWidget will return
true.
There is an example that demonstrates how the SDK can be used. The code is here, and you can see it live here. You have a use-case that we haven't thought of? Ask us to add it by creating an issue.
You can use that code as inspiration or just fork and play with it. The account-sdk-browser NPM module is used for authenticating the user with Schibsted account. Take a look at how the SDK is initialized.
When a user wants to log in to your site, you direct them to a UI flow that is hosted by Schibsted
Account. We authenticate the user and redirect them back to your site. This final redirect back to
your site is done in accordance with the OAuth2 spec. That means that we pass a
code in the query
string in that redirect uri. You can use that
code on your site backend along with your client
credentials (client id & secret) to get an Access Token (AT) and Refresh Token (RT). You don't
send the AT (and never ever the RT!) to the browser but rather keep it on the server side and
associate it with that particular user session in order to be able to call Schibsted account APIs on
behalf of that user.
The SDK fires events when something we deem interesting is happening. For example the
Identity class
emits some events when the user is logged in or logged out. This SDK uses a familar interface that's
very similar to Node's EventEmitter. The most important
methods are
.on(eventName, listener) (to subscribe to an event) and
.off(eventName, listener)
(to unsubscribe to an event).
Let's start with a bit of example code:
import { Identity } from '@schibsted/account-sdk-browser'
const identity = new Identity({
clientId: '56e9a5d1eee0000000000000',
redirectUri: 'https://awesomenews.site', // ensure it's listed in selfservice
env: 'PRE', // Schibsted account env. A url or a special key: 'PRE', 'PRO', 'PRO_NO', 'PRO_FI' or 'PRO_DK'
sessionDomain: 'https://id.awesomenews.site', // client-configured session-service domain
})
async function whenSiteLoaded() {
const loginContainer = document.getElementById('login-container')
if (await identity.isLoggedIn()) {
const user = await identity.getUser()
const span = document.createElement('span')
span.textContent = `Hello ${user.givenName}`
loginContainer.appendChild(span)
} else {
loginContainer.innerHTML = '<button class="login-button">Log in</button>'
}
}
function userClicksLogIn() {
identity.login({ state: 'some-random-string-1234-foobar-wonky-pig' })
}
state
This parameter is an OpenID Connect parameter (described in this paragraph in the spec). It's formatted as an opaque string. This means you can send anything that can be serialized to a string. In practice, we have good experience sending something like a JSON value like a base64-url-encoded value — it's just an easy way to avoid browsers or backends messing with special characters.
But as a trivial example, if you call
Identity.login(..) with params
redirectUri=https://site.com&state=article%3D1234 — then at the end of the authentication flow,
the user will be sent back to your redirectUri, and the
state parameter will be forwarded along
with the auth
code parameter.
It is recommended that you provide a unique identifier as part of the state, to prevent CSRF attacks. For example this can be accomplished by:
1234abcd, saves it in some tokenCache, and forwards to
your browser frontend
Identity.login with
state = base64Urlencode({ token: '1234abcd', article: '1234', ... })
code (which it can exchange for OAuth tokens for the user) and
state
decodedState = base64Urldecode(query.state) and then verify that its
tokenCache.contains(decodedState.token). If that fails, then possibly a CSRF attack was
attempted. If successful, remove the token from the tokenCache so the same token can't be used
again, and continue to show
decodedState.article
Although Schibsted account abstracts away the details of how the users sign up or log in, it's worth mentioning that your end users have a few ways to log in:
AMR claim of IDToken
IMPORTANT: Passwordless using SMS is still in BETA. It's only recommended to use it for testing and experimental purposes for now. Please let us know before using this in production.
The default is username & password. If you wish to use one of the passwordless login methods, the
login() function takes an optional parameter called
acrValues (Authentication Context Class Reference).
The
acrValues parameter with multifactor authentication can take following values:
otp-email - passwordless authentication using code sent to registered email
otp-sms - passwordless authentication using code sent to registered phone number
password - force password authentication (even if user is already logged in)
otp - authentication using registered one time code generator (https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6238)
sms - authentication using SMS code sent to phone number
password otp sms - those authentication methods might be combined
The classic way to authenticate a user, is to send them from your site to the Schibsted account domain, let the user authenticate there, and then have us redirect them back to your site. If you prefer, we also provide a popup that you can use. In this method, the authentication happens on a separate popup window and at the end of the auth flow. We recommend that you make the popup send a signal to your main page — using postMessage or something similar — to indicate that the user is logged in. If the popup window fails to open, it'll automatically fall back to the redirect flow. The SDK Example project mentioned above demonstrates how it can work. Again, you can see sdk-example if you want a working example.
Schibsted account relies on browser cookies to determine whether a user is recognized as logged in. The SDK provides functions that can be used to check if the user that's visiting your site is already a Schibsted user or not.
isLoggedIn=true and at the
same time
isConnected=false if they have logged in to Schibsted account, but not accepted terms
and privacy policy for your site.
If you've lately changed your terms & conditions, maybe the user still hasn't accepted them. In that case they are considered not connected. In that case, if they click "Log in" from your site, we will just ask them to accept those terms and redirect them right back to your site.
If you want to log the user out of Schibsted account, you can call Identity#logout. This will remove the Schibsted account browser session, and so log the user out of all Schibsted sites in that browser.
On your site backend, it may or may not make sense to remove the access/refresh tokens that you got from Schibsted account. This can simply be achieved by removing it from your session or just deleting the session. At this time, there are no ways to invalidate the tokens so they will not be usable. In the future you might be able to invalidate tokens. This comes in handy if you know that a token is compromised and you don't want them to be usable in the future.
The preferred method for checking whether a user has access to a product/subscription is Monetization#hasAccess. It requires using session-service, and supports both Schibsted account productId's and Zuora feature id's.
import { Monetization } from '@schibsted/account-sdk-browser'
const monetization = new Monetization({
clientId: '56e9a5d1eee0000000000000',
redirectUri: 'https://awesomenews.site', // ensure it's listed in selfservice
sessionDomain: 'https://id.aweseome.site', // client-configured session-service domain
env: 'PRE', // Schibsted account env. A url or a special key: 'PRE', 'PRO' or 'PRO_NO'
});
try {
// Check if the user has access to a a particular product
const userId = await identity.getUserId();
const data = await monetization.hasAccess([productId], userId);
alert(`User has access to ${productId}? ${data.entitled}`)
} catch (err) {
alert(`Could not query if the user has access to ${productId} because ${err}`)
}
This class provides methods for paying with a so-called paylink, buying a product, getting links to pages for redeeming voucher codes, reviewing payment history, and more.
import { Payment } from '@schibsted/account-sdk-browser'
const paymentSDK = new Payment({
clientId: '56e9a5d1eee0000000000000',
redirectUri: 'https://awesomenews.site', // ensure it's listed in selfservice
env: 'PRE', // Schibsted account env. A url or a special key: 'PRE', 'PRO' or 'PRO_NO'
})
// Get the url to paymentSDK with paylink
const paylink = '...'
const paylinkUrl = paymentSDK.purchasePaylinkUrl(paylink)
// Or another example --- pay with paylink in a popup
paymentSDK.payWithPaylink(paylink)
There are some cookies used by Schibsted account. They should all be considered opaque on the browser side. Nevertheless, here is a short description of them.
vgs_email, because reasons (on PRE, it is called
spid-pre-data).
It's a JSON string that's encoded using the standard
encodeURIComponent() function and is an
object that contains two pieces of information that's important:
remember: if set to
true, the user chose to be remembered and this means we usually support
auto-login (that is, if you call the Schibsted account hassession service, and no session can
be found in the session database, it will automatically create a new one for the user so that
they don't have to authenticate again. If it is
false, it should be interpreted as the user
does not want to be automatically logged in to any site when their session expires
v: the version number
identity, and
SPID_SE or
SPID_NO. It contains:
user: an object (if it's missing, a call to hassession will return a
401 with a
UserException that says
No session found)
userId identifies the user. We use this property to compare "old" user with "new" user and
fire events that indicate that the user has changed
is_logged_in indicates if the user is logged in
user_tags: a map that contains some flags about the user; namely:
is_logged_in indicates if the user is logged in (this seems to be a duplicate of a
property with a similar name in the parent
user object)
terms: a map of term ids that indicate if they've been accepted by the user.
referer (yep, missing the double "rr"..): If this is missing, a call to hassession will
return a
401 with a
UserException that says
No session found.
Copyright (c) 2018 Schibsted Products & Technology AS
Licensed under the MIT License
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.