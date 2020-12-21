Load schema files from @SchemaStore/schemastore, convert them to TypeScript definitions with json-schema-to-typescript and publish them on npm.
Usage: schemastore-updater [options] [command]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-s, --settings <file> Specify a settings file (default: "settings.json")
-d, --source-dir <dir> Specify a source dir (will disable cloning)
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
update [options]
check-disabled
check-versions
fix-lockfile
Usage: schemastore-updater update [options]
Options:
-f, --force Force re-generating all schemas (default: false)
-h, --help output usage information