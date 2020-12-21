Note: this repository is deprecated as @SchemaStore will soon start publishing npm packages on their own (see https://github.com/SchemaStore/schemastore/issues/1274).

Load schema files from @SchemaStore/schemastore, convert them to TypeScript definitions with json-schema-to-typescript and publish them on npm.

Usage

Usage : schemastore-updater [options] [command] Options: -V, --version output the version number -s, --settings <file> Specify a settings file (default: "settings.json" ) -d, --source-dir <dir> Specify a source dir (will disable cloning) -h, --help output usage information Commands: update [options] check-disabled check-versions fix-lockfile