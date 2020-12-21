openbase logo
pac

@schemastore/package

by Florian Imdahl
0.0.6 (see all)

Publish schema files as TypeScript definitions on npm

Readme

Note: this repository is deprecated as @SchemaStore will soon start publishing npm packages on their own (see https://github.com/SchemaStore/schemastore/issues/1274).

schemastore-updater

Load schema files from @SchemaStore/schemastore, convert them to TypeScript definitions with json-schema-to-typescript and publish them on npm.

Usage

Usage: schemastore-updater [options] [command]

Options:
  -V, --version           output the version number
  -s, --settings <file>   Specify a settings file (default: "settings.json")
  -d, --source-dir <dir>  Specify a source dir (will disable cloning)
  -h, --help              output usage information

Commands:
  update [options]
  check-disabled
  check-versions
  fix-lockfile

Usage: schemastore-updater update [options]

Options:
  -f, --force  Force re-generating all schemas (default: false)
  -h, --help   output usage information

