Ruler

A Ruler component that can draw grids and scroll infinitely.

⚙️ Installation

npm

$ npm i @scena/ruler

scripts

< script src = "//daybrush.com/ruler/release/latest/dist/ruler.min.js" > </ script >

🚀 How to use

import Ruler from "@scena/ruler" ; const ruler = new Ruler( document .body, { type : "horizontal" , }); window .addEventListener( "resize" , () => { ruler.resize(); }); export interface RulerInterface { scroll(scrollPos: number ): any ; resize(): any ; } export interface RulerProps { type ?: "horizontal" | "vertical" ; width?: number ; height?: number ; unit?: number ; zoom?: number ; direction?: "start" | "end" ; style?: IObject< any >; backgroundColor?: string ; lineColor?: string ; textColor?: string ; textFormat?: ( scale: number ) => string ; }

