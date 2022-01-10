openbase logo
@scena/guides

by Daybrush (Younkue Choi)
0.17.0 (see all)

A Guides component that can draw ruler and manage guidelines.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

100

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Guides

npm version React Preact Angular Vue Vue

A Guides component that can draw ruler and manage guidelines.

Demo / API / Ruler / Main Project

⚙️ Installation

npm

$ npm i @scena/guides

scripts

<script src="//daybrush.com/guides/release/latest/dist/guides.min.js"></script>

🚀 How to use


import Guides from "@scena/guides";

const guides = new Guides(document.body, {
    type: "horizontal",
}).on("changeGuides", e => {
    console.log(e.guides);
});


let scrollX = 0;
let scrollY = 0;
window.addEventListener("resize", () => {
    guides.resize();
});

window.addEventListener("wheel", e => {
    scrollX += e.deltaX;
    scrollY += e.deltaY;

    guides.scrollGuides(scrollY);
    guides.scroll(scrollX);
});


export interface RulerProps {
    type?: "horizontal" | "vertical";
    width?: number;
    height?: number;
    unit?: number;
    zoom?: number;
    direction?: "start" | "end";
    style?: IObject<any>;
    backgroundColor?: string;
    lineColor?: string;
    textColor?: string;
}

export interface GuidesOptions extends RulerProps {
    className?: string;
    setGuides?: (guides: number[]) => any;
    rulerStyle?: IObject<any>;
    snapThreshold?: number;
    snaps?: number[];
    displayDragPos?: boolean;
    dragPosFormat?: (value: number) => string | number;
}

export interface GuidesInterface {
    getGuides(): number[];
    scroll(pos: number): void;
    scrollGuides(pos: number): void;
    loadGuides(guides: number[]): void;
    resize(): void;
}

⚙️ Developments

npm run demo:start

Runs the app in the development mode.
Open demo/index.html file.

⭐️ Show Your Support

Please give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

👏 Contributing

If you have any questions or requests or want to contribute to guides or other packages, please write the issue or give me a Pull Request freely.

🐞 Bug Report

If you find a bug, please report to us opening a new Issue on GitHub.

📝 License

This project is MIT licensed.

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2019 Daybrush

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

