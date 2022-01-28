Scarf is like Google Analytics for your npm packages. By sending some basic details after installation, this package can help you can gain insight into how your packages are used and by which companies. Scarf aims to help open-source developers fund their work when it is used commercially.
To read more about why we wrote this library, check out this post on the topic.
You'll first need to create a library entry on Scarf. Once created, add a dependency on this library to your own:
npm i --save @scarf/scarf
Once your library is published to npm with this change, Scarf will automatically collect stats on install, no additional code is required!
Head to your package's dashboard on Scarf to see your reports when available.
Users of your package will be opted in by default and can opt out by setting the
SCARF_ANALYTICS=false environment variable. If you'd like Scarf analytics to
instead be opt-in, you can set this by adding an entry to your
package.json
// your-package/package.json
{
// ...
"scarfSettings": {
"defaultOptIn": false
}
// ...
}
Scarf will now be opt-out by default, and users can set
SCARF_ANALYTICS=true
to opt in.
Regardless of the default state, Scarf will log what it is doing to users who haven't explictly opted in or out.
By default, scarf-js will only trigger analytics when your package is installed as a dependency of another package, or is being installed globally. This ensures that scarf-js analytics will not be triggered on
npm install being run within your project. To change this, you can add:
// your-package/package.json
{
// ...
"scarfSettings": {
"allowTopLevel": true
}
// ...
}
Scarf does not store personally identifying information. Scarf aims to collect information that is helpful for:
Specifically, scarf-js sends:
You can have scarf-js print the exact JSON payload it sends by setting
SCARF_VERBOSE=true in your environment.
Scarf's analytics help support developers of the open source packages you are
using, so enabling analytics is appreciated. However, if you'd like to opt out,
you can add your preference to your project's
package.json:
// your-package/package.json
{
// ...
"scarfSettings": {
"enabled": false
}
// ...
}
Alternatively, you can set this variable in your environment:
export SCARF_ANALYTICS=false
Either route will disable Scarf for all packages.
Yes. By opting out of analytics via
package.json, any package upstream will have analytics disbabled.
// your-package/package.json
{
// ...
"scarfSettings": {
"enabled": false
}
// ...
}
Installers of your packages will have scarf-js disabled for all dependencies upstream from yours.
Setting the environment variable
SCARF_LOCAL_PORT=8080 will configure Scarf to
use http://localhost:8080 as the analytics endpoint host.
Future releases of scarf-js will provide a module of utility functions to collect usage analytics in addition to the current installation analytics.
Join the Scarf-Community workspace on Slack and find us in the #scarf-js channel. We'll keep an eye out for your questions and concerns.