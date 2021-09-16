NOTE! The development has moved to the https://github.com/scandipwa/scandipwa repository.

A zero-configuration tool-chain which allows for front-end application theming, extension and translation.

Creating an App – How to create a new app.

User Guide – How to develop apps bootstrapped with Create ScandiPWA App.

Create ScandiPWA App works on MacOS, Windows, and Linux. If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.

Most important features

Application plugins :dna:

Create modular front-end application with unlimited extensibility using the application plugins feature.

Theme overrides 💅

Create reusable presentations of your frontend with inheritance-based theming mechansim.

Build configuration plugins :clamp:

Break boundaries with pluggable build configurations. Package your build-configuration into a module and share across projects.

But that's not it! Create ScandiPWA App also allows for virtual modules, file provision, translations and more!

Creating an App

You’ll need to have Node >= 10.13 on your local development machine (but it’s not required on the server). You can use n (macOS, Linux) or nvm-windows to switch Node versions between different projects.

To create a new blank app, you may choose one of the following methods:

NPX

npx create-scandipwa-app my-app

npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher

NPM

npm init scandipwa-app my-app

npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+

Yarn

yarn create scandipwa-app my-app

yarn create is available in Yarn 0.25+

Note: To create an application independent from Magento 2, add --template blank option to creation command.

License

Create ScandiPWA App is open source software licensed as OSL-3.0.