A zero-configuration tool-chain which allows for front-end application theming, extension and translation.
Create ScandiPWA App works on MacOS, Windows, and Linux. If something doesn’t work, please file an issue.
Create modular front-end application with unlimited extensibility using the application plugins feature.
Create reusable presentations of your frontend with inheritance-based theming mechansim.
Break boundaries with pluggable build configurations. Package your build-configuration into a module and share across projects.
But that's not it! Create ScandiPWA App also allows for virtual modules, file provision, translations and more!
You’ll need to have Node >= 10.13 on your local development machine (but it’s not required on the server). You can use n (macOS, Linux) or nvm-windows to switch Node versions between different projects.
To create a new blank app, you may choose one of the following methods:
npx create-scandipwa-app my-app
npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher
npm init scandipwa-app my-app
npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+
yarn create scandipwa-app my-app
yarn create is available in Yarn 0.25+
Note: To create an application independent from Magento 2, add
--template blankoption to creation command.
We'd love to have your helping hand on
create-scandipwa-app! See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.
Thanks to these awesome ❤️ people for contribution!
Create ScandiPWA App is open source software licensed as OSL-3.0.