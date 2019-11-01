openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@scalio-oss/nest-couchbase

by scalio
1.0.0 (see all)

Couchbase module for NestJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Couchbase for Nest

NestJS Couchbase

A Couchbase module for NestJS

 

Installation

$ npm i @scalio-oss/nest-couchbase couchbase

Usage

@scalio-oss/nest-couchbase uses couchbase as a data provider and the Repository pattern to handle all items (documents) related operations.

First, let's create an Entity:

import { Entity } from '@scalio-oss/nest-couchbase';

@Entity('cats')
export class Cat {
  name: string;
}

Where cats is the Couchbase bucket name (optional).

Then, we need to import CouchbaseModule in our root AppModule:

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { CouchbaseModule } from '@scalio-oss/nest-couchbase';

@Module({
  imports: [
    CouchbaseModule.forRoot({
      url: 'couchbase://127.0.0.1',
      username: 'couchbase',
      password: 'couchbase',
      defaultBucket: {
        name: 'test',
        password: 'password',
      },
      buckets: [
        {
          name: 'another_bucket',
          password: 'another_password',
        },
      ],
    }),
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

In our CatsModule we need to initiate repository for our Cat entity:

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common';
import { CouchbaseModule } from '@scalio-oss/nest-couchbase';
import { CatsService } from './cats.service';
import { CatsController } from './cats.controller';
import { Cat } from './cat.entity';

@Module({
  imports: [CouchbaseModule.forFeature([Cat])],
  providers: [CatsService],
  controllers: [CatsController],
})
export class CatsModule {}

And here is the usage of the repository in the service:

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common';
import { InjectRepository, Repository } from '@scalio-oss/nest-couchbase';
import { Cat } from './cat.entity';

@Injectable()
export class CatsService {
  constructor(
    @InjectRepository(Cat)
    private readonly catsRepository: Repository<Cat>,
  ) {}

  findOne(id: string): Promise<Cat> {
    return this.catsRepository.get(id);
  }
}

License

MIT

Credits

Created by @zMotivat0r @ Scalio

About us



Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial