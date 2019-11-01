NestJS Couchbase

A Couchbase module for NestJS

Installation

$ npm i @scalio-oss/nest-couchbase couchbase

Usage

@scalio-oss/nest-couchbase uses couchbase as a data provider and the Repository pattern to handle all items (documents) related operations.

First, let's create an Entity :

import { Entity } from '@scalio-oss/nest-couchbase' ; ( 'cats' ) export class Cat { name: string ; }

Where cats is the Couchbase bucket name (optional).

Then, we need to import CouchbaseModule in our root AppModule :

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { CouchbaseModule } from '@scalio-oss/nest-couchbase' ; ({ imports: [ CouchbaseModule.forRoot({ url: 'couchbase://127.0.0.1' , username: 'couchbase' , password: 'couchbase' , defaultBucket: { name: 'test' , password: 'password' , }, buckets: [ { name: 'another_bucket' , password: 'another_password' , }, ], }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

In our CatsModule we need to initiate repository for our Cat entity:

import { Module } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { CouchbaseModule } from '@scalio-oss/nest-couchbase' ; import { CatsService } from './cats.service' ; import { CatsController } from './cats.controller' ; import { Cat } from './cat.entity' ; ({ imports: [CouchbaseModule.forFeature([Cat])], providers: [CatsService], controllers: [CatsController], }) export class CatsModule {}

And here is the usage of the repository in the service:

import { Injectable } from '@nestjs/common' ; import { InjectRepository, Repository } from '@scalio-oss/nest-couchbase' ; import { Cat } from './cat.entity' ; () export class CatsService { constructor ( (Cat) private readonly catsRepository: Repository<Cat>, ) {} findOne(id: string ): Promise <Cat> { return this .catsRepository.get(id); } }

License

MIT

Credits

Created by @zMotivat0r @ Scalio

About us





