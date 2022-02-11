Scaleway UI

⚠️ This library is still WIP. We are actively working on it. Our goal is to have an easy to use UI system. This includes an exhaustive documentation, improved DX, confidence in testing and a lot of refactoring to have consistency across our components.

⚠️ We are going to break a lot of things towards V1. This library is not yet production ready.

📝 You can still participate in its development and start contributing to it.

Quick Start

$ yarn add @scaleway/ui @emotion/react @emotion/styled

import { theme, normalize, Button } from '@scaleway/ui' import { Global, css, ThemeProvider } from '@emotion/react' const App = () => ( < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < Global styles = {css `${ normalize ()}`}> < Button variant = "primary" onClick = {() => console.log('clicked')}> Click Me </ Button > </ ThemeProvider > )

N.B. To allow typescript theme typings with @emotion/styled components, you'll have to define the @emotion/react module Theme interface in your project.

Example, in a global.d.ts file:

Declaration to use the default Scaleway theme

declare module '@emotion/react' { import type { SCWUITheme } from '@scaleway/ui' export interface Theme extends SCWUITheme {} }

Declaration to use your custom theme

import type { MyTheme } from './src/theme' declare module '@emotion/react' { export interface Theme extends MyTheme {} }

Development

Before any command, install dependencies running following command:

$ yarn install

Storybook

You can easily start Storybook by running:

$ yarn run start

Storybook documentation will then be available on http://localhost:6006

Test

Unit

$ yarn run test $ yarn run test --updateSnapshot $ yarn run test :watch $ yarn run test :coverage $ yarn run test :coverage --coverageReporters lcov && open coverage/lcov-report/index.html

Accessibility

$ yarn run test :a11y $ yarn run test :a11y src/components/Alert

Lint

$ yarn run lint $ yarn run lint:fix

Build

$ yarn run build $ yarn run build:profile

Use a locally built package

You might want to test your local changes against a React application.

yalc is a tool aiming to simplify working with local npm packages by providing a different workflow than npm/yarn link , hence avoiding most of their issues with module resolving.

$ yarn global add yalc

$ cd scaleway-ui $ yarn build && yalc publish $ $ cd ../project-something $ yalc add @scaleway/ui --yarn $ cd ../scaleway-ui $ $ yarn build && yalc publish --push --sig

⚠️ since 1.0.0.pre.51 (2021-04-23), yalc publish needs the --sig option to trigger webpack module actual update.

⚠️ yalc create a yalc.lock and updates the package.json in the target project. Make sure to not commit these changes

Versioning

We enforce the conventionnal commits convention in order to infer package bump versions and generate changelog.

Only the feat , fix and perf types will generate a new package on the main branch

Documentation

Checkout our documentation website.