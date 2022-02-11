Scaleway UI library.
⚠️ This library is still WIP. We are actively working on it. Our goal is to have an easy to use UI system. This includes an exhaustive documentation, improved DX, confidence in testing and a lot of refactoring to have consistency across our components.
⚠️ We are going to break a lot of things towards V1. This library is not yet production ready.
📝 You can still participate in its development and start contributing to it.
$ yarn add @scaleway/ui @emotion/react @emotion/styled
import { theme, normalize, Button } from '@scaleway/ui'
import { Global, css, ThemeProvider } from '@emotion/react'
const App = () => (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<Global styles={css`${normalize()}`}>
<Button variant="primary" onClick={() => console.log('clicked')}>
Click Me
</Button>
</ThemeProvider>
)
N.B. To allow typescript theme typings with
@emotion/styled components,
you'll have to define the
@emotion/react module
Theme interface in your project.
Example, in a
global.d.ts file:
declare module '@emotion/react' {
import type { SCWUITheme } from '@scaleway/ui'
// https://emotion.sh/docs/typescript#define-a-theme
// eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/no-empty-interface
export interface Theme extends SCWUITheme {}
}
import type { MyTheme } from './src/theme'
declare module '@emotion/react' {
// https://emotion.sh/docs/typescript#define-a-theme
// eslint-disable-next-line @typescript-eslint/no-empty-interface
export interface Theme extends MyTheme {}
}
Before any command, install dependencies running following command:
$ yarn install
You can easily start Storybook by running:
$ yarn run start
Storybook documentation will then be available on http://localhost:6006
$ yarn run test # Will run all tests
$ yarn run test --updateSnapshot # Will update all snapshots
$ yarn run test:watch # Will watch tests and only rerun the one who are modified
$ yarn run test:coverage # Will generate a coverage report
$ yarn run test:coverage --coverageReporters lcov && open coverage/lcov-report/index.html # Will generate an open an html code coverage report
$ yarn run test:a11y # Will run all accessibility tests
$ yarn run test:a11y src/components/Alert # Will run accessibility test of Alert component only
$ yarn run lint
$ yarn run lint:fix
$ yarn run build
$ yarn run build:profile # Will open a visual representation of the modules inside the compile package
You might want to test your local changes against a React application.
yalcis a tool aiming to simplify working with local npm packages by providing a different workflow than
npm/yarn link, hence avoiding most of their issues with module resolving.
$ yarn global add yalc # Make sure to have the yalc binary
$ cd scaleway-ui
$ yarn build && yalc publish
$ # Now it's ready to install in your project
$ cd ../project-something
$ yalc add @scaleway/ui --yarn
$ cd ../scaleway-ui
$ # If you do some changes into your package
$ yarn build && yalc publish --push --sig # --push will automatically update the package on projects where it have been added, --sig updates the signature hash to trigger webpack update
⚠️ since 1.0.0.pre.51 (2021-04-23),
yalc publishneeds the
--sigoption to trigger webpack module actual update.
⚠️
yalccreate a
yalc.lockand updates the
package.jsonin the target project. Make sure to not commit these changes
We enforce the conventionnal commits convention in order to infer package bump versions and generate changelog.
Only the
feat,
fix and
perf types will generate a new package on the
main branch
Checkout our documentation website.