Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Quartz Cron/Unix Component - Angular/React

This is an open source project that builds a cron builder component for applications based on different framaworks.

The widget built from the ground up using only Bootstrap 4 CSS.

It supports Quartz/Unix cron string formats for both input and output. Inspired by this implementation.

Please check our demo & documentations (Angular, React) and the list of issues to see all the things we are working on. Feel free to make comments there.

ng-cron

Angular Cron:

Demo & documentation
Github location

npm install --save @sbzen/ng-cron

npm version npm downloads
re-cron

React Cron:

Demo & documentation
Github location

npm install --save @sbzen/re-cron

npm version npm downloads

