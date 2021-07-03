Quartz Cron/Unix Component - Angular/React

This is an open source project that builds a cron builder component for applications based on different framaworks.

The widget built from the ground up using only Bootstrap 4 CSS.

It supports Quartz/Unix cron string formats for both input and output. Inspired by this implementation.

Please check our demo & documentations (Angular, React) and the list of issues to see all the things we are working on. Feel free to make comments there.