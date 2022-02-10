This is the repository for the Angular component library for SBB.
ng add @sbb-esta/angular
The package containing the components/modules for SBB websites and applications.
ng add @sbb-esta/angular-maps
The package containing components to display 2D/3D maps and to provide map interaction.
This library supports the most recent two versions of all major browsers: Chrome (including Android), Firefox, Safari (including iOS), and Edge.
We aim for great user experience with the following screen readers:
Windows: NVDA and JAWS with FF / Chrome. macOS: VoiceOver with Safari / Chrome. iOS: VoiceOver with Safari Android: Android Accessibility Suite (formerly TalkBack) with Chrome. Chrome OS: ChromeVox with Chrome.