openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sbb-esta/angular-showcase

by sbb-design-systems
9.4.0 (see all)

Angular Library for SBB

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

245

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

38

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SBB Components and Design for Angular

This is the repository for the Angular component library for SBB.

Documentation/Showcase

Design Specification

Packages

@sbb-esta/angular

ng add @sbb-esta/angular

The package containing the components/modules for SBB websites and applications.

Documentation

@sbb-esta/angular-maps

ng add @sbb-esta/angular-maps

The package containing components to display 2D/3D maps and to provide map interaction.

Documentation

Browser and screen reader support

This library supports the most recent two versions of all major browsers: Chrome (including Android), Firefox, Safari (including iOS), and Edge.

We aim for great user experience with the following screen readers:

Windows: NVDA and JAWS with FF / Chrome. macOS: VoiceOver with Safari / Chrome. iOS: VoiceOver with Safari Android: Android Accessibility Suite (formerly TalkBack) with Chrome. Chrome OS: ChromeVox with Chrome.

Testing Supported By

BrowserStack

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial