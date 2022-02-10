SBB Components and Design for Angular

This is the repository for the Angular component library for SBB.

Documentation/Showcase

Design Specification

Packages

ng add @sbb-esta/angular

The package containing the components/modules for SBB websites and applications.

Documentation

ng add @sbb-esta/angular-maps

The package containing components to display 2D/3D maps and to provide map interaction.

Documentation

Browser and screen reader support

This library supports the most recent two versions of all major browsers: Chrome (including Android), Firefox, Safari (including iOS), and Edge.

We aim for great user experience with the following screen readers:

Windows: NVDA and JAWS with FF / Chrome. macOS: VoiceOver with Safari / Chrome. iOS: VoiceOver with Safari Android: Android Accessibility Suite (formerly TalkBack) with Chrome. Chrome OS: ChromeVox with Chrome.

Testing Supported By