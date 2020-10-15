A Passport strategy for authenticating with a JSON Web Token.
This module lets you authenticate endpoints using a JSON web token. It is intended to be used to secure RESTful endpoints without sessions.
npm install passport-jwt
The JWT authentication strategy is constructed as follows:
new JwtStrategy(options, verify)
options is an object literal containing options to control how the token is
extracted from the request or verified.
secretOrKey is a string or buffer containing the secret
(symmetric) or PEM-encoded public key (asymmetric) for verifying the token's
signature. REQUIRED unless
secretOrKeyProvider is provided.
secretOrKeyProvider is a callback in the format
function secretOrKeyProvider(request, rawJwtToken, done),
which should call
done with a secret or PEM-encoded public key (asymmetric) for the given key and request combination.
done accepts arguments in the format
function done(err, secret). Note it is up to the implementer to decode rawJwtToken.
REQUIRED unless
secretOrKey is provided.
jwtFromRequest (REQUIRED) Function that accepts a request as the only
parameter and returns either the JWT as a string or null. See
Extracting the JWT from the request for
more details.
issuer: If defined the token issuer (iss) will be verified against this
value.
audience: If defined, the token audience (aud) will be verified against
this value.
algorithms: List of strings with the names of the allowed algorithms. For instance, ["HS256", "HS384"].
ignoreExpiration: if true do not validate the expiration of the token.
passReqToCallback: If true the request will be passed to the verify
callback. i.e. verify(request, jwt_payload, done_callback).
jsonWebTokenOptions: passport-jwt is verifying the token using jsonwebtoken.
Pass here an options object for any other option you can pass the jsonwebtoken verifier. (i.e maxAge)
verify is a function with the parameters
verify(jwt_payload, done)
jwt_payload is an object literal containing the decoded JWT payload.
done is a passport error first callback accepting arguments
done(error, user, info)
An example configuration which reads the JWT from the http Authorization header with the scheme 'bearer':
var JwtStrategy = require('passport-jwt').Strategy,
ExtractJwt = require('passport-jwt').ExtractJwt;
var opts = {}
opts.jwtFromRequest = ExtractJwt.fromAuthHeaderAsBearerToken();
opts.secretOrKey = 'secret';
opts.issuer = 'accounts.examplesoft.com';
opts.audience = 'yoursite.net';
passport.use(new JwtStrategy(opts, function(jwt_payload, done) {
User.findOne({id: jwt_payload.sub}, function(err, user) {
if (err) {
return done(err, false);
}
if (user) {
return done(null, user);
} else {
return done(null, false);
// or you could create a new account
}
});
}));
There are a number of ways the JWT may be included in a request. In order to remain as flexible as
possible the JWT is parsed from the request by a user-supplied callback passed in as the
jwtFromRequest parameter. This callback, from now on referred to as an extractor,
accepts a request object as an argument and returns the encoded JWT string or null.
A number of extractor factory functions are provided in passport-jwt.ExtractJwt. These factory functions return a new extractor configured with the given parameters.
fromHeader(header_name) creates a new extractor that looks for the JWT in the given http
header
fromBodyField(field_name) creates a new extractor that looks for the JWT in the given body
field. You must have a body parser configured in order to use this method.
fromUrlQueryParameter(param_name) creates a new extractor that looks for the JWT in the given
URL query parameter.
fromAuthHeaderWithScheme(auth_scheme) creates a new extractor that looks for the JWT in the
authorization header, expecting the scheme to match auth_scheme.
fromAuthHeaderAsBearerToken() creates a new extractor that looks for the JWT in the authorization header
with the scheme 'bearer'
fromExtractors([array of extractor functions]) creates a new extractor using an array of
extractors provided. Each extractor is attempted in order until one returns a token.
If the supplied extractors don't meet your needs you can easily provide your own callback. For example, if you are using the cookie-parser middleware and want to extract the JWT in a cookie you could use the following function as the argument to the jwtFromRequest option:
var cookieExtractor = function(req) {
var token = null;
if (req && req.cookies) {
token = req.cookies['jwt'];
}
return token;
};
// ...
opts.jwtFromRequest = cookieExtractor;
Use
passport.authenticate() specifying
'JWT' as the strategy.
app.post('/profile', passport.authenticate('jwt', { session: false }),
function(req, res) {
res.send(req.user.profile);
}
);
The method of including a JWT in a request depends entirely on the extractor
function you choose. For example, if you use the
fromAuthHeaderAsBearerToken
extractor, you would include an
Authorization header in your request with the
scheme set to
bearer. e.g.
Authorization: bearer JSON_WEB_TOKEN_STRING.....
The the Migration Guide for help upgrading to the latest major version of passport-jwt
npm install
npm test
To generate test-coverage reports:
npm install -g istanbul
npm run-script testcov
istanbul report
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2015 Mike Nicholson