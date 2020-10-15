This React Native package allows you to prevent the screen from going to sleep while your app is active. It's useful for things like navigation or video playback, where the user expects the app to remain visible over long periods without touch interaction.

Installation

As the first step, install this module:

React Native 0.60+

yarn add @sayem314/react-native-keep-awake

Usage

example: hooks

import { useKeepAwake } from '@sayem314/react-native-keep-awake' ; import React from 'react' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function KeepAwakeExample { useKeepAwake(); return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 , alignItems: ' center ', justifyContent: ' center ' }}> < Text > This screen will never sleep! </ Text > </ View > ); }

example: components

import KeepAwake from '@sayem314/react-native-keep-awake' ; import React from 'react' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; export default function KeepAwakeExample { return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 , alignItems: ' center ', justifyContent: ' center ' }}> < KeepAwake /> < Text > This screen will never sleep! </ Text > </ View > ); }

example: functions