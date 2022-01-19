The SAS Visual Analytics SDK is a set of JavaScript APIs and web components that enable SAS Visual Analytics report content
to be easily embedded in a third-party application or web page. Entire reports or individual report objects can be
embedded, and the content is fully interactive. This functionality is delivered as the
va-report-components JavaScript
library.
Access to a deployment of SAS Visual Analytics 8.4 (or later) is necessary in order to use the SDK. For more information about server set up, see SAS Viya setup.
The
@sassoftware/va-report-components library is published to NPM and can be installed by running the
npm install command as shown below.
va-report-components does not support ES6 imports. Therefore, the contents of the
va-report-components/dist folder must be deployed with your page, and then loaded using a
script tag.
# From the root directory of your project
npm install @sassoftware/va-report-components
# Copy the contents of the package to an asset folder for deployment
cp -r ./node_modules/@sassoftware/va-report-components ./sdk-assets
The library can then be loaded out of the deployed assets folder using a
script tag.
<script async src="./sdk-assets/dist/umd/va-report-components.js"></script>
Accessing the
va-report-components library from a CDN is easy. It does not require installation or
hosting of the library code and assets. There are several public options for accessing NPM content through a CDN, such
as UNPKG and jsDelivr. Here is an example of loading the 1.5.0 version of
va-report-components from UNPKG
using an HTML
script tag. When used in production, the version should be pinned to the full
major.minor.patch semantic version.
<script async src="https://unpkg.com/@sassoftware/va-report-components@1.5.0/dist/umd/va-report-components.js"></script>
For guides and an API reference, see developer.sas.com.
Full examples are located in the examples folder of this repository.
The SAS Visual Analytics SDK is not open for external contributions.
This project is licensed under this commercial license.