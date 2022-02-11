Much quality. Many standards. The Macro Core library exists to save time and development effort! Herein ye shall find a veritable host of MIT-licenced, production quality SAS macros. These are a mix of tools, utilities, functions and code generators that are useful in the context of Application Development on the SAS platform (eg https://datacontroller.io). Contributions are welcomed.
You can download and compile them all in just two lines of SAS code:
filename mc url "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sasjs/core/main/all.sas";
%inc mc;
Documentation: https://core.sasjs.io
This library will not be used for storing data entries (such as formats or datalines). Where this becomes necessary in the future, a new repo will be created, in order to keep the NPM bundle size down (for the benefit of those looking to embed purely macros in their applications).
The fcmp macros are used to generate fcmp functions, and can be used with or without the
proc fcmp wrapper.
Macros used in SAS EBI, which connect to the metadata server.
These macros are used for building applications using @sasjs/server - an open source REST API for Desktop SAS.
Macros used for interfacing with SAS Viya.
Wait - this is a macro library - what is LUA doing here? Well, it is a little known fact that you CAN run LUA within a SAS Macro. It has to be written to a text file with a
.lua extension, from where you can
%include it. So, without using the
proc lua wrapper.
To contribute, simply write your freeform LUA in the LUA folder. Then run the
build.py, which will convert all files with a ".lua" extension into a macro wrapper with an
ml_ prefix (embedding the necessary data step put statements). You can then use your module in any program by running:
/* compile the lua module */
%ml_yourmodule()
/* Execute. Do not use the restart keyword! */
proc lua;
submit;
print(yourStuff);
endsubmit;
run;
First, download the repo to a location your SAS system can access. Then update your sasautos path to include the components you wish to have available, eg:
options insert=(sasautos="/your/path/macrocore/base");
options insert=(sasautos="/your/path/macrocore/meta");
The above can be done directly in your sas program, via an autoexec, or an initialisation program.
Alternatively - for quick access - simply run the following! This file contains all the macros.
filename mc url "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sasjs/core/main/all.sas";
%inc mc;
The Macro Core documentation is created using doxygen. A full list of attributes can be found here but the following are most relevant:
All macros must be commented in the doxygen format, to enable the online documentation.
SAS code can contain one of two types of dependency - SAS Macros, and SAS Includes. When compiling projects using the SASjs CLI the doxygen header is scanned for
@li items under the following headers:
<h4> SAS Macros </h4>
@li mf_nobs.sas
@li mm_assignlib.sas
<h4> SAS Includes </h4>
@li somefile.ddl SOMEFREF
@li someprogram.sas FREFTWO
The CLI can then extract all the dependencies and insert as precode (SAS Macros) or in a temp engine fileref (SAS Includes) when creating SAS Jobs and Services (and Tests).
When contributing to this library, it is therefore important to ensure that all dependencies are listed in the header in this format.
&var not
&var.) unless necessary to prevent incorrect resolution
%mend; should not contain the macro name.
%macro x(); not
%macro x;
work.blah, not
blah). This is to avoid contention when options DATASTMTCHK=ALLKEYWORDS is in effect, or the USER library is active.
data ; set sashelp.class; run; data &output; set &syslast; run;
&sasjs_prefix - see mp_init.sas
quit; for
proc sql is optional unless you are looking to benefit from the timing statistics.
%if %sysevalf(&sysver<9.3) %then %return).
We are currently on major release v4. Breaking changes should be marked with the deprecated doxygen tag. The following changes are planned when the next major/breaking release (v5) becomes necessary:
insert_cmplib option of mcf_xxx macros will be deprecated (the option is now checked automatically with value inserted only if needed)
wrap= option defaulted to YES for convenience. Set this option explicitly to avoid issues.
ddl folder (which are already available)
