@sasjs/cli is a Command-Line Interface to assist with creating, building, and deploying Data Science projects and HTML5 Web Applications on the SAS platform (both SAS 9 and Viya). Features include:
sasjs create myApp -t jobs)
sasjs cbd)
sasjs job execute /
sasjs flow execute)
sasjs lint
sasjs doc
sasjs test)
There is also a feature to let you deploy a frontend application as a set of streaming web services, bypassing the need to deploy to the SAS Web Server.
A quick demonstration of using it to compile, build and deploy a set of SAS Viya jobs is shown below.
npm as follows:
npm i -g @sasjs/cli
You can also use the tool without deploying through NPX as follows:
npx @sasjs/cli <command>
Additional documentation can be found on the SASjs CLI documentation site.
Running
npm i -g @sasjs/cli@latest does not always upgrade properly. This is due to a known bug in npm, which is fixed in npm 7.
If you are running NPM in version 6 or below, you can try running
npm update -g @sasjs/cli instead, or - the sledgehammer approach - delete the files from the NPM folder and then do a fresh install.
