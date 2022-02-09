SASjs CLI

@sasjs/cli is a Command-Line Interface to assist with creating, building, and deploying Data Science projects and HTML5 Web Applications on the SAS platform (both SAS 9 and Viya). Features include:

Scaffold a new SAS App in seconds ( sasjs create myApp -t jobs )

) Compile / Build SAS Jobs, Services & Macros locally and deploy / execute remotely, in isolation from other developers ( sasjs cbd )

) No dependency on the server filesystem

Trigger Viya Jobs & Flows ( sasjs job execute / sasjs flow execute )

/ ) Enforce code quality rules with sasjs lint

Generate HTML5 documentation (requires doxygen) with sasjs doc

Create and execute SAS tests ( sasjs test )

There is also a feature to let you deploy a frontend application as a set of streaming web services, bypassing the need to deploy to the SAS Web Server.

A quick demonstration of using it to compile, build and deploy a set of SAS Viya jobs is shown below.

Installation

Install globally using npm as follows:

npm i -g @ sasjs / cli

You can also use the tool without deploying through NPX as follows:

npx @ sasjs / cli <command>

Documentation

Additional documentation can be found on the SASjs CLI documentation site.

Notes

Running npm i -g @sasjs/cli@latest does not always upgrade properly. This is due to a known bug in npm, which is fixed in npm 7.

If you are running NPM in version 6 or below, you can try running npm update -g @sasjs/cli instead, or - the sledgehammer approach - delete the files from the NPM folder and then do a fresh install.

Star Gazing

If you find this library useful, please leave a star and help us grow our star graph!

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!