@sasjs/cli

by sasjs
3.7.6 (see all)

Command line interface for creating, compiling, and building SAS® projects

Popularity

Downloads/wk

468

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

21

License

ISC

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

SASjs CLI

npm package Github Workflow npm Snyk Vulnerabilities for npm package License GitHub top language GitHub closed issues GitHub issues Gitpod ready-to-code

@sasjs/cli is a Command-Line Interface to assist with creating, building, and deploying Data Science projects and HTML5 Web Applications on the SAS platform (both SAS 9 and Viya). Features include:

  • Scaffold a new SAS App in seconds (sasjs create myApp -t jobs)
  • Compile / Build SAS Jobs, Services & Macros locally and deploy / execute remotely, in isolation from other developers (sasjs cbd)
  • No dependency on the server filesystem
  • Trigger Viya Jobs & Flows (sasjs job execute / sasjs flow execute)
  • Enforce code quality rules with sasjs lint
  • Generate HTML5 documentation (requires doxygen) with sasjs doc
  • Create and execute SAS tests (sasjs test)

There is also a feature to let you deploy a frontend application as a set of streaming web services, bypassing the need to deploy to the SAS Web Server.

A quick demonstration of using it to compile, build and deploy a set of SAS Viya jobs is shown below.

IMAGE ALT TEXT HERE

Installation

  1. Install globally using npm as follows:
  npm i -g @sasjs/cli

You can also use the tool without deploying through NPX as follows:

npx @sasjs/cli <command>

Documentation

Additional documentation can be found on the SASjs CLI documentation site.

Notes

Running npm i -g @sasjs/cli@latest does not always upgrade properly. This is due to a known bug in npm, which is fixed in npm 7.

If you are running NPM in version 6 or below, you can try running npm update -g @sasjs/cli instead, or - the sledgehammer approach - delete the files from the NPM folder and then do a fresh install.

Star Gazing

If you find this library useful, please leave a star and help us grow our star graph!

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Muhammad Saad
💻 ⚠️ 👀 🧑‍🏫 📖
Yury Shkoda
💻 📆 ⚠️ 📹 📖
Krishna Acondy
💻 ⚠️ 🚇 🖋 🚧 📦 👀
Mihajlo Medjedovic
💻 🚇 ⚠️ 👀
Allan Bowe
💻 👀 ⚠️ 📹 📖
Sabir Hassan
💻 👀 ⚠️ 🤔
VladislavParhomchik
⚠️ 👀

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

100
Allan Bowe9 Ratings0 Reviews
September 2, 2020

