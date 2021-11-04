📦 WebAssembly Monorepo

A Monorepo for dependency-free WebAssembly projects. Supports browser, web worker and Node.js runtimes.

All of the listed packages below will work on their own—without any external dependencies. The only precondition is to also include the .wasm file into the distribution, when using a bundler like Webpack or Rollup, etc.

Packages

@saschazar/wasm-avif - decodes and encodes raw RGB(A) image data from/into an AVIF-encoded image.

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright ©️ 2020—2021 Sascha Zarhuber