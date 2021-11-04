openbase logo
@saschazar/wasm-avif

by Sascha Zarhuber
2.0.1 (see all)

A WebAssembly Monorepo

Documentation
139

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Build status Github lerna version

📦 WebAssembly Monorepo

A Monorepo for dependency-free WebAssembly projects. Supports browser, web worker and Node.js runtimes.

All of the listed packages below will work on their own—without any external dependencies. The only precondition is to also include the .wasm file into the distribution, when using a bundler like Webpack or Rollup, etc.

Packages

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright ©️ 2020—2021 Sascha Zarhuber

