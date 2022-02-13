Sapphire A pleasant Discord Bot framework

Description

Sapphire is a Discord bot framework built on top of discord.js for advanced and amazing bots.

Features

Written in TypeScript

Command Handler, Arguments, Pre-conditions and Listeners Store

Completely Modular and Extendable

Advanced Plugins Support

Supports many plugins

Full TypeScript & JavaScript support

Installation

@sapphire/framework depends on the following packages. Be sure to install these along with this package!

You can use the following command to install this package, or replace npm install with your package manager of choice.

npm install @sapphire/framework discord.js

Buy us some doughnuts

Sapphire Community is and always will be open source, even if we don't get donations. That being said, we know there are amazing people who may still want to donate just to show their appreciation. Thank you very much in advance!

We accept donations through Open Collective, Ko-fi, Paypal, Patreon and GitHub Sponsorships. You can use the buttons below to donate through your method of choice.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!