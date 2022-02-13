openbase logo
@sapphire/framework

by sapphiredev
2.4.1 (see all)

Discord bot framework built on top of discord.js for advanced and amazing bots.

Overview

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Sapphire Logo

Sapphire

A pleasant Discord Bot framework

GitHub codecov npm

Support Server

Description

Sapphire is a Discord bot framework built on top of discord.js for advanced and amazing bots.

Features

  • Written in TypeScript
  • Command Handler, Arguments, Pre-conditions and Listeners Store
  • Completely Modular and Extendable
  • Advanced Plugins Support
  • Supports many plugins
  • Full TypeScript & JavaScript support

Installation

@sapphire/framework depends on the following packages. Be sure to install these along with this package!

You can use the following command to install this package, or replace npm install with your package manager of choice.

npm install @sapphire/framework discord.js

Buy us some doughnuts

Sapphire Community is and always will be open source, even if we don't get donations. That being said, we know there are amazing people who may still want to donate just to show their appreciation. Thank you very much in advance!

We accept donations through Open Collective, Ko-fi, Paypal, Patreon and GitHub Sponsorships. You can use the buttons below to donate through your method of choice.

Donate WithAddress
Open CollectiveClick Here
Ko-fiClick Here
PatreonClick Here
PayPalClick Here

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Antonio Román
💻 📖 🎨 🤔 🚇 📆 🔌
Jeroen Claassens
💻 📖 🚇 📆 🔌
Charalampos Fanoulis
💻
Aditya N. Tripathi
💻 📖
LeonardSSH
📖
Nejc Drobnič
💻 🔌
David Gustavo Herrera De La Cruz
💻

Ed L
📖
Kovacs Alex
💻
Ivan Lieder
💻 👀
Tyler J Russell
💻 🚇 🔌
Stitch07
💻
lavgup
📖
Vlad Frangu
💻 🚇 👀

Elliot
📖 💻
Kaname
💻 🐛
Lioness100
💻 📖 🐛
GC
💻
Mark Fisher
💻
bitomic
💻
c43721
💻

depfu[bot]
🚧
renovate[bot]
🚧
dependabot[bot]
🚧
allcontributors[bot]
📖
megatank58
💻
Feralheart
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

