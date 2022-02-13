Sapphire is a Discord bot framework built on top of discord.js for advanced and amazing bots.
@sapphire/framework depends on the following packages. Be sure to install these along with this package!
You can use the following command to install this package, or replace
npm install with your package manager of choice.
npm install @sapphire/framework discord.js
