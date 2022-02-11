Lock

Auth0 is an authentication broker that supports both social and enterprise identity providers, including Active Directory, LDAP, Google Apps, and Salesforce.

Table of Contents

Install

From CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.auth0.com/js/lock/11.32.2/lock.min.js" > </ script >

From npm

npm install auth0-lock

Then you can import Auth0Lock or Auth0LockPasswordless like this:

import Auth0Lock from 'auth0-lock' ; import { Auth0Lock } from 'auth0-lock' ; import { Auth0LockPasswordless } from 'auth0-lock' ;

After installing the auth0-lock module, you'll need to bundle it up along with all of its dependencies. See examples for browserify and webpack.

It is expected that you use the development mode when working on your app, and the production mode when deploying your app to the users. You can find instructions for building your app for production with different module bundlers here.

If you are targeting mobile audiences, we recommended that you add:

< meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />

Cross-Origin Authentication

Lock uses Cross-Origin Authentication, make sure you understand the considerations you need to take into account by reading the Cross-Origin Authentication documentation.

API

new Auth0Lock(clientID, domain, options)

Initializes a new instance of Auth0Lock configured with your application clientID and your account's domain at Auth0. You can find this information in your application settings.

clientId {String} : Your application clientId in Auth0.

: Your application clientId in Auth0. domain {String} : Your Auth0 domain. Usually your-account.auth0.com.

: Your Auth0 domain. Usually your-account.auth0.com. options {Object}: Allows you to customize the dialog's appearance and behavior. See below for the details.

Example

var clientId = 'YOUR_AUTH0_APP_CLIENTID' ; var domain = 'YOUR_DOMAIN_AT.auth0.com' ; var lock = new Auth0Lock(clientId, domain); var accessToken = null ; var profile = null ; lock.on( 'authenticated' , function ( authResult ) { lock.getUserInfo(authResult.accessToken, function ( error, profileResult ) { if (error) { return ; } accessToken = authResult.accessToken; profile = profileResult; }); });

new Auth0LockPasswordless(clientID, domain, options)

Initializes a new instance of Auth0LockPasswordless configured with your application clientID and your account's domain at Auth0. You can find this information in your application settings.

clientId {String} : Your application clientId in Auth0.

: Your application clientId in Auth0. domain {String} : Your Auth0 domain. Usually your-account.auth0.com.

: Your Auth0 domain. Usually your-account.auth0.com. options {Object}: Allows you to customize the dialog's appearance and behavior. See below for the details.

If both SMS and email passwordless connections are enabled in the dashboard, Lock will pick email by default. If you want to conditionally pick email or SMS, use the allowedConnections option, for example: allowedConnections: ['sms'] .

If using an additional passwordless connection that has been created through the Management API, you must specify the connection in allowedConnections and also enable the useCustomPasswordlessConnection flag in the options.

For more information, read our passwordless docs.

Example

var clientId = 'YOUR_AUTH0_APP_CLIENTID' ; var domain = 'YOUR_DOMAIN_AT.auth0.com' ; var lock = new Auth0LockPasswordless(clientId, domain); var accessToken = null ; var profile = null ; lock.on( 'authenticated' , function ( authResult ) { lock.getUserInfo(authResult.accessToken, function ( error, profileResult ) { if (error) { return ; } accessToken = authResult.accessToken; profile = profileResult; }); });

Once the user has logged in and you are in possession of an access token, you can obtain the profile with getUserInfo .

accessToken {String} : User access token.

: User access token. callback {Function}: Will be invoked after the user profile has been retrieved.

Example

lock.getUserInfo(accessToken, function ( error, profile ) { if (!error) { alert( 'hello ' + profile.name); } });

Lock will emit events during its lifecycle.

show : emitted when Lock is shown. Has no arguments.

: emitted when Lock is shown. Has no arguments. hide : emitted when Lock is hidden. Has no arguments.

: emitted when Lock is hidden. Has no arguments. unrecoverable_error : emitted when there is an unrecoverable error, for instance when no connection is available. Has the error as the only argument.

: emitted when there is an unrecoverable error, for instance when no connection is available. Has the error as the only argument. authenticated : emitted after a successful authentication. Has the authentication result as the only argument.

: emitted after a successful authentication. Has the authentication result as the only argument. authorization_error : emitted when authorization fails. Has the error as the only argument.

: emitted when authorization fails. Has the error as the only argument. hash_parsed : every time a new Auth0Lock object is initialized in redirect mode (the default), it will attempt to parse the hash part of the URL looking for the result of a login attempt. This is a low-level event for advanced use cases and authenticated and authorization_error should be preferred when possible. After that, this event will be emitted with null if it couldn't find anything in the hash. It will be emitted with the same argument as the authenticated event after a successful login or with the same argument as authorization_error if something went wrong. This event won't be emitted in popup mode because there is no need to parse the URL's hash part.

: every time a new Auth0Lock object is initialized in redirect mode (the default), it will attempt to parse the hash part of the URL looking for the result of a login attempt. This is a low-level event for advanced use cases and authenticated and authorization_error should be preferred when possible. After that, this event will be emitted with if it couldn't find anything in the hash. It will be emitted with the same argument as the event after a successful login or with the same argument as if something went wrong. This event won't be emitted in popup mode because there is no need to parse the URL's hash part. forgot_password ready : emitted when the "Forgot password" screen is shown.

: emitted when the "Forgot password" screen is shown. forgot_password submit : emitted when the user clicks on the submit button of the "Forgot password" screen.

: emitted when the user clicks on the submit button of the "Forgot password" screen. signin submit : emitted when the user clicks on the submit button of the "Login" screen.

: emitted when the user clicks on the submit button of the "Login" screen. signup submit : emitted when the user clicks on the submit button of the "Sign up" screen.

: emitted when the user clicks on the submit button of the "Sign up" screen. signup success : emitted when the user successfully signs up.

: emitted when the user successfully signs up. signup error : emitted when signup fails. Has the error as an argument.

: emitted when signup fails. Has the error as an argument. federated login : emitted when the user clicks on a social connection button. Has the connection name and the strategy as arguments.

: emitted when the user clicks on a social connection button. Has the connection name and the strategy as arguments. sso login : emitted when the user clicks on an enterprise SSO connection button. Has the lock ID, connection object, and field name as arguments.

: emitted when the user clicks on an enterprise SSO connection button. Has the lock ID, connection object, and field name as arguments. ssodata fetched : emitted when the SSOData endpoint was called, usually as a result of an internal checkSession call. Has the error and the SSOData object as arguments.

Displays the widget, allowing you to override some options.

options {Object}: Allows you to customize some aspect of the dialog's appearance and behavior. The options allowed in here are a subset of the options allowed in the constructor and will override them: allowedConnections , auth.params , allowLogin , allowSignUp , allowForgotPassword , initialScreen , rememberLastLogin , flashMessage and languageDictionary . See below for the details. Keep in mind that auth.params will be fully replaced and not merged.

Example

lock.show(); lock.show({ allowedConnections : [ 'twitter' , 'facebook' ] }); lock.show({ auth : { params : { state : 'auth_state' } } });

If you set the auth.autoParseHash option to false , you'll need to call this method to complete the authentication flow. This method is useful when you're using a client-side router that uses a # to handle URLs (angular2 with useHash or react-router with hashHistory ).

hash {String} : The hash fragment received from the redirect.

: The hash fragment received from the redirect. callback {Function}: Will be invoked after the parse is done. Has an error (if any) as the first argument and the authentication result as the second one. If there is no hash available, both arguments will be null .

Example

lock.resumeAuth(hash, function ( error, authResult ) { if (error) { alert( 'Could not parse hash' ); } console .log(authResult.accessToken); });

Logs out the user.

options {Object}: This is optional and follows the same rules as this.

Example

lock.logout({ returnTo : 'https://myapp.com/bye-bye' });

The checkSession method allows you to acquire a new token from Auth0 for a user who is already authenticated against the universal login page for your domain. The method accepts any valid OAuth2 parameters that would normally be sent to authorize. In order to use this method, you have to enable Web Origins for your application. For more information, see Using checkSession to acquire new tokens.

params {Object} : OAuth2 params object to send to Auth0's servers.

: OAuth2 params object to send to Auth0's servers. callback {Function}: Will be invoked after the response from the server is returned. Has an error (if any) as the first argument and the authentication result as the second one.

Example

lock.checkSession({}, function ( error, authResult ) { if (error || !authResult) { lock.show(); } else { lock.getUserInfo(authResult.accessToken, function ( error, profile ) { console .log(error, profile); }); } });

Customization

The appearance of the widget and the mechanics of authentication can be customized with an options object which has one or more of the following properties. Each method that opens the dialog can take an options object as its first argument.

UI options

allowedConnections {Array} : List of connection that will be available to perform the authentication. It defaults to all enabled connections.

: List of connection that will be available to perform the authentication. It defaults to all enabled connections. autoclose {Boolean} : Determines whether or not the Lock will be closed automatically after a successful sign in. If the Lock is not closable it won't be closed even if this option is set to true . Defaults to false .

: Determines whether or not the Lock will be closed automatically after a successful sign in. If the Lock is not it won't be closed even if this option is set to . Defaults to . autofocus {Boolean} : Determines whether or not the first input on the screen, that is the email or phone number input, should have focus when the Lock is displayed. Defaults to false when a container option is provided or the Lock is being rendered on a mobile device. Otherwise, it defaults to true .

: Determines whether or not the first input on the screen, that is the email or phone number input, should have focus when the Lock is displayed. Defaults to when a option is provided or the Lock is being rendered on a mobile device. Otherwise, it defaults to . avatar {Object} : Determines whether or not an avatar and a username should be displayed on the Lock's header once an email or username has been entered and how to obtain it. By default avatars are fetched from Gravatar. Supplying null will disable the functionality. To fetch avatar from other provider see below.

: Determines whether or not an avatar and a username should be displayed on the Lock's header once an email or username has been entered and how to obtain it. By default avatars are fetched from Gravatar. Supplying will disable the functionality. To fetch avatar from other provider see below. container {String} : The id of the HTML element where the Lock will be rendered. This makes the Lock appear inline instead of in a modal window.

: The of the HTML element where the Lock will be rendered. This makes the Lock appear inline instead of in a modal window. language {String} : Specifies the language of the widget. Defaults to "en" . Supported languages are: de : German en : English es : Spanish it : Italian nb : Norwegian bokmål pt-BR : Brazilian Portuguese ru : Russian zh : Chinese ja : Japanese Check all the available languages

: Specifies the language of the widget. Defaults to . Supported languages are: languageDictionary {Object} : Allows you to customize every piece of text displayed in the Lock. Defaults to {} . See below Language Dictionary Specification for the details.

: Allows you to customize every piece of text displayed in the Lock. Defaults to . See below Language Dictionary Specification for the details. closable {Boolean} : Determines whether or not the Lock can be closed. When a container option is provided its value is always false , otherwise it defaults to true .

: Determines whether or not the Lock can be closed. When a option is provided its value is always , otherwise it defaults to . popupOptions {Object} : Allows you to customize the location of the popup in the screen. Any position and size feature allowed by window.open is accepted. Defaults to {} .

: Allows you to customize the location of the popup in the screen. Any position and size feature allowed by is accepted. Defaults to . rememberLastLogin {Boolean} : Determines whether or not to show a screen that allows you to quickly log in with the account you used the last time when the initialScreen option is set to "login" (the default). Defaults to true .

: Determines whether or not to show a screen that allows you to quickly log in with the account you used the last time when the option is set to (the default). Defaults to . flashMessage {Object} : Shows an error or success flash message when Lock is shown. type {String} : The message type, it should be error or success . text {String} : The text to show.

: Shows an or flash message when Lock is shown. allowAutocomplete {Boolean} : Determines whether or not the email or username inputs will allow autocomplete ( <input autocomplete /> ). Defaults to false .

: Determines whether or not the email or username inputs will allow autocomplete ( ). Defaults to . scrollGlobalMessagesIntoView {Boolean} : Determines whether or not a globalMessage should be scrolled into the user's viewport. Defaults to true .

: Determines whether or not a globalMessage should be scrolled into the user's viewport. Defaults to . allowShowPassword {Boolean} : Determines whether or not add a checkbox to show the password when typing it. Defaults to false .

: Determines whether or not add a checkbox to show the password when typing it. Defaults to . allowPasswordAutocomplete {Boolean} : Determines whether the password field will allow autocomplete; setting this to true is required for password manager support and to avoid many cases of adverse behavior. Defaults to false .

: Determines whether the password field will allow autocomplete; setting this to is required for password manager support and to avoid many cases of adverse behavior. Defaults to . preferConnectionDisplayName {Boolean} : If true, Lock will try to use the connection display name as configured in the manage dashboard, if available.

: If true, Lock will try to use the connection display name as configured in the manage dashboard, if available. forceAutoHeight {Boolean}: If true, Lock will use the height: auto!important style on the wrapping div, which may be useful in some circumstances where height: 100vh is undesirable (see #1963). Defaults to false .

Theming options

Theme options are grouped in the theme property of the options object.

var options = { theme : { labeledSubmitButton : false , logo : 'https://example.com/assets/logo.png' , primaryColor : 'green' , authButtons : { connectionName : { displayName : '...' , primaryColor : '...' , foregroundColor : '...' , icon : 'https://.../logo.png' } } } };

labeledSubmitButton {Boolean} : Indicates whether or not the submit button should have a label. Defaults to true . When set to false an icon will be shown. The labels can be customized through the languageDictionary .

: Indicates whether or not the submit button should have a label. Defaults to . When set to an icon will be shown. The labels can be customized through the . logo {String} : Url for an image that will be placed in the Lock's header. Defaults to Auth0's logo.

: Url for an image that will be placed in the Lock's header. Defaults to Auth0's logo. primaryColor {String} : Defines the primary color of the Lock, all colors used in the widget will be calculated from it. This option is useful when providing a custom logo to ensure all colors go well together with the logo's color palette. Defaults to "#ea5323" .

: Defines the primary color of the Lock, all colors used in the widget will be calculated from it. This option is useful when providing a custom to ensure all colors go well together with the logo's color palette. Defaults to . authButtons {Object} : Allows the customization of the custom oauth2 login buttons. displayName {String} : The name to show instead of the connection name. primaryColor {String} : The button's background color. Defaults to "#eb5424" . foregroundColor {String} : The button's text color. Defaults to "#FFFFFF" . icon {String} : The icon's url for the connection. For example: "https://site.com/logo.png" .

: Allows the customization of the custom oauth2 login buttons.

Authentication options

Authentication options are grouped in the auth property of the options object. The default scope used by Lock is openid profile email .

var options = { auth : { params : { param1 : 'value1' , scope : 'openid profile email' }, autoParseHash : true , redirect : true , redirectUrl : 'some url' , responseMode : 'form_post' , responseType : 'token' , sso : true , connectionScopes : { connectionName : [ 'scope1' , 'scope2' ] } } };

params {Object} : Specifies extra parameters that will be sent when starting a login. Defaults to {} .

: Specifies extra parameters that will be sent when starting a login. Defaults to . autoParseHash {Boolean} : When set to true , Lock will parse the window.location.hash string when instantiated. If set to false , you'll have to manually resume authentication using the resumeAuth method.

: When set to , Lock will parse the string when instantiated. If set to , you'll have to manually resume authentication using the resumeAuth method. redirect {Boolean} : When set to true , the default, redirect mode will be used. Otherwise, popup mode is chosen. See below for more details.

: When set to , the default, redirect mode will be used. Otherwise, popup mode is chosen. See below for more details. redirectUrl {String} : The URL Auth0 will redirect back to after authentication. Defaults to the empty string "" (no redirect URL).

: The URL Auth0 will redirect back to after authentication. Defaults to the empty string (no redirect URL). responseMode {String} : Should be set to "form_post" if you want the code or the token to be transmitted via an HTTP POST request to the redirectUrl instead of being included in its query or fragment parts. Otherwise, it should be omitted.

: Should be set to if you want the code or the token to be transmitted via an HTTP POST request to the instead of being included in its query or fragment parts. Otherwise, it should be omitted. responseType {String} : Should be set to "token" for Single Page Applications, and "code" otherwise. Also, "id_token" is supported for the first case. Defaults to "code" when redirectUrl is provided, and to "token" otherwise.

: Should be set to for Single Page Applications, and otherwise. Also, is supported for the first case. Defaults to when is provided, and to otherwise. sso {Boolean} : Determines whether Single Sign-On is enabled or not in Lock . The Auth0 SSO session will be created regardless of this option if SSO is enabled for your application or tenant.

: Determines whether Single Sign-On is enabled or not in . The Auth0 SSO session will be created regardless of this option if SSO is enabled for your application or tenant. connectionScopes {Object}: Allows you to set scopes to be sent to the oauth2/social/enterprise connection for authentication.

Database options

additionalSignUpFields {Array} : Allows you to provide extra input fields during sign up. See below more for details. Defaults to [] .

: Allows you to provide extra input fields during sign up. See below more for details. Defaults to . allowLogin {Boolean} : When set to false the widget won't display the login screen. This is useful if you want to use the widget just for signups (the login and sign up tabs in the sign up screen will be hidden) or to reset passwords (the back button in the forgot password screen will be hidden). In such cases you may also need to specify the initialScreen , allowForgotPassword and allowSignUp options. It defaults to true .

: When set to the widget won't display the login screen. This is useful if you want to use the widget just for signups (the login and sign up tabs in the sign up screen will be hidden) or to reset passwords (the back button in the forgot password screen will be hidden). In such cases you may also need to specify the , and options. It defaults to . allowForgotPassword {Boolean} : When set to false hides the "Don't remember your password?" link in the login screen, making the forgot password screen unreachable. Defaults to true . Keep in mind that if you are using a database connection with a custom database which doesn't have a change password script the forgot password screen won't be available.

: When set to hides the "Don't remember your password?" link in the login screen, making the forgot password screen unreachable. Defaults to . Keep in mind that if you are using a database connection with a custom database which doesn't have a change password script the forgot password screen won't be available. allowSignUp {Boolean} : When set to false hides the login and sign up tabs in the login screen, making the sign up screen unreachable. Defaults to true . Keep in mind that if the database connection has sign ups disabled or you are using a custom database which doesn't have a create script, then the sign up screen won't be available.

: When set to hides the login and sign up tabs in the login screen, making the sign up screen unreachable. Defaults to . Keep in mind that if the database connection has sign ups disabled or you are using a custom database which doesn't have a create script, then the sign up screen won't be available. defaultDatabaseConnection {String} : Specifies the database connection that will be used when there is more than one available.

: Specifies the database connection that will be used when there is more than one available. initialScreen {String} : Name of the screen that will be shown when the widget is opened. Valid values are "login" , "signUp" , and "forgotPassword" . If this option is left unspecified, the widget will pick the first screen that is available from the previous list. If you set initialScreen to "forgotPassword" we recommend that you set allowLogin to "false" , otherwise a back button will be shown in the forgot password screen and it might not be clear to the user where that back button will take them.

: Name of the screen that will be shown when the widget is opened. Valid values are , , and . If this option is left unspecified, the widget will pick the first screen that is available from the previous list. If you set to we recommend that you set to , otherwise a back button will be shown in the forgot password screen and it might not be clear to the user where that back button will take them. loginAfterSignUp {Boolean} : Determines whether or not the user will be automatically signed in after a successful sign up. Defaults to true .

: Determines whether or not the user will be automatically signed in after a successful sign up. Defaults to . forgotPasswordLink {String} : URL for a page that allows the user to reset her password. When set to a non-empty string, the user will be linked to the provided URL when clicking the "Don't remember your password?" link in the login screen.

: URL for a page that allows the user to reset her password. When set to a non-empty string, the user will be linked to the provided URL when clicking the "Don't remember your password?" link in the login screen. showTerms {Boolean} : When set to true displays the languageDictionary.signUpTerms string. Defaults to true .

: When set to displays the string. Defaults to . mustAcceptTerms {Boolean} : When set to true displays a checkbox input along with the terms and conditions that must be checked before signing up. The terms and conditions can be specified via the languageDictionary option, see the example below. Defaults to false .

: When set to displays a checkbox input along with the terms and conditions that must be checked before signing up. The terms and conditions can be specified via the option, see the example below. Defaults to . prefill {Object} : Allows you to set the initial value for the email and/or username inputs, e.g. {prefill: {email: "someone@auth0.com", username: "someone"}} . When omitted no initial value will be provided.

: Allows you to set the initial value for the email and/or username inputs, e.g. . When omitted no initial value will be provided. signUpLink {String} : URL for a page that allows the user to sign up. When set to a non-empty string, the user will be linked to the provided URL when clicking the sign up tab in the login screen.

: URL for a page that allows the user to sign up. When set to a non-empty string, the user will be linked to the provided URL when clicking the sign up tab in the login screen. usernameStyle {String} : Determines what will be used to identify the user for a Database connection that has the requires_username flag set, otherwise it will be ignored. Possible values are "username" and "email" and by default both username and email are allowed.

: Determines what will be used to identify the user for a Database connection that has the flag set, otherwise it will be ignored. Possible values are and and by default both and are allowed. signUpHideUsernameField {Boolean} : When set to true hides the username input during sign up for a Database connection that has the requires_username flag set. Defaults to false .

: When set to hides the username input during sign up for a Database connection that has the flag set. Defaults to . signUpFieldsStrictValidation {Boolean}: When set to true , the email input on the sign-up page is validated using validator . Otherwise, a very loose check is made on the format before being fully validate on the server. Defaults to false .

Enterprise options

defaultEnterpriseConnection {String}: Specifies the enterprise connection which allows you to log in using a username and a password that will be used when there is more than one available or there is a database connection. If a defaultDatabaseConnection is provided the database connection will be used and this option will be ignored.

Example

var options = { container : 'myContainer' , closable : false , languageDictionary : { signUpTerms : "I agree to the <a href='/terms' target='_new'>terms of service</a> and <a href='/privacy' target='_new'>privacy policy</a>." , title : 'My Company' }, autofocus : false };

Passwordless options

passwordlessMethod {String} : When using Auth0LockPasswordless with an email connection, you can use this option to pick between sending a code or a magic link to authenticate the user. Available values for email connections are code and link . Defaults to code . SMS passwordless connections will always use code .

: When using with an email connection, you can use this option to pick between sending a code or a magic link to authenticate the user. Available values for email connections are and . Defaults to . SMS passwordless connections will always use . useCustomPasswordlessConnection {Boolean}: Enables the use of a custom passwordless connection (see below).

Additional passwordless connections

By default, only two passwordless connections are available: email and sms . However, it is possible to create additional passwordless connections that employ the email or sms strategy through the Management API. To use these connections in Lock, you must:

Specify the custom connection in the allowedConnections option, and Enable the useCustomPasswordlessConnection flag in the options

Users logging in using this connection should then be associated with the correct passwordless connection and this can be verified in the logs.

Note: If you specify more than one connection in allowedConnections , the first one will always be used.

Hooks

Lock supports hooks that can be used to integrate into various procedures within Lock.

Name Description loggingIn Called when the user presses the login button; after validating the login form, but before calling the login endpoint signingUp Called when the user presses the button on the sign-up page; after validating the signup form, but before calling the sign up endpoint

API Both hooks accept two arguments:

Name Description context this argument is currently always null but serves as a future-proofing mechanism to support providing additional data without us requiring breaking changes to the library cb a callback function to call when the hook is finished. Execution of the user journey is blocked until this function is called by the hook

API

Specify your hooks using a new hooks configuration item when setting up the library:

new Auth0Lock( 'client ID' , 'domain' , { hooks : { loggingIn : function ( context, cb ) { console .log( 'Hello from the login hook!' ); cb(); }, signingUp : function ( context, cb ) { console .log( 'Hello from the sign-up hook!' ); cb(); } } });

Error handling

The developer can throw an error to block the login or sign-up process. The developer can either specify a specific object and show the error on the page, or throw a generic error which causes Lock to show a fallback error:

new Auth0Lock( 'client ID' , 'domain' , { hooks : { loggingIn : function ( context, cb ) { throw { code : 'hook_error' , description : 'There was an error in the login hook!' }; throw 'Some error happened' ; } } });

Note: The error's description field is not sanitized by the SDK and so any content that reflects user input or could otherwise display dangerous HTML should be sanitized by your hook.

Other options

configurationBaseUrl {String} : Overrides application settings base URL. By default it uses Auth0's CDN URL when the domain has the format *.auth0.com . Otherwise, it uses the provided domain .

: Overrides application settings base URL. By default it uses Auth0's CDN URL when the has the format . Otherwise, it uses the provided . languageBaseUrl {String} : Overrides the language source URL for Auth0's provided translations. By default it uses to Auth0's CDN URL https://cdn.auth0.com .

: Overrides the language source URL for Auth0's provided translations. By default it uses to Auth0's CDN URL . hashCleanup {Boolean} : When enabled, it will remove the hash part of the callback URL after the user authentication. Defaults to true .

: When enabled, it will remove the hash part of the callback URL after the user authentication. Defaults to . connectionResolver {Function} : When in use, provides an extensibility point to make it possible to choose which connection to use based on the username information. Has username , context , and callback as parameters. The callback expects an object like: {type: 'database', name: 'connection name'} . This only works for database connections. Keep in mind that this resolver will run in the form's onSubmit event, so keep it simple and fast. This is a beta feature. If you find a bug, please open a GitHub issue.

: When in use, provides an extensibility point to make it possible to choose which connection to use based on the username information. Has , , and as parameters. The callback expects an object like: . Keep in mind that this resolver will run in the form's event, so keep it simple and fast. legacySameSiteCookie: If false , no compatibility cookies will be created for those browsers that do not understand the SameSite attribute. Defaults to true

var options = { connectionResolver : function ( username, context, cb ) { var domain = username.includes( '@' ) && username.split( '@' )[ 1 ]; if (domain) { cb({ type : 'database' , name : domain }); } else { cb( null ); } } };

Language Dictionary Specification

A language dictionary is an object that allows you to customize every piece of text the Lock needs to display. For instance, the following code will change the title displayed in the header and the placeholder for the email field.

var options = { languageDictionary : { emailInputPlaceholder : 'Please enter your email' , title : 'My Company' } };

Additional sign up fields

Extra input fields can be added to the sign up screen with the additionalSignUpFields option. Every input must have a name and a placeholder , and an icon URL can also be provided. Also, the initial value can be provided with the prefill option, which can be a string with the value or a function that obtains it. Other options depend on the type of the field, which is defined via the type option and defaults to "text" .

Additional sign up fields are rendered below the default fields in the order they are provided.

Text field

A validator function can also be provided.

var options = { additionalSignUpFields : [ { name : 'address' , placeholder : 'enter your address' , ariaLabel : 'Address' , icon : 'https://example.com/assets/address_icon.png' , prefill : 'street 123' , validator : function ( address ) { return { valid : address.length >= 10 , hint : 'Must have 10 or more chars' }; } } ] };

If you don't provide a validator function a default validator is applied, which requires the text field to contain some value (be non-empty). You can make a field optional by using a validator that always return true :

var options = { additionalSignUpFields : [ { name : 'address' , placeholder : 'enter your address (optional)' , validator : function ( ) { return true ; } } ] };

If you want to save the value of the attribute in the root of your profile, use storage: 'root' . Only a subset of values can be stored this way. The list of attributes that can be added to your root profile is here. By default, every additional sign up field is stored inside the user_metadata object.

var options = { additionalSignUpFields : [ { name : 'name' , storage : 'root' } ] };

Select field

To specify a select field type: "select" needs to be provided along with the options property.

var options = { additionalSignUpFields : [ { type : 'select' , name : 'location' , placeholder : 'choose your location' , options : [ { value : 'us' , label : 'United States' }, { value : 'fr' , label : 'France' }, { value : 'ar' , label : 'Argentina' } ], ariaLabel : 'Location' , icon : 'https://example.com/assets/location_icon.png' , prefill : 'us' } ] };

The options and the prefill value can be provided through a function.

var options = { additionalSignUpFields : [ { type : 'select' , name : 'location' , placeholder : 'choose your location' , options : function ( cb ) { cb( null , options); }, ariaLabel : 'Location' , icon : 'https://example.com/assets/location_icon.png' , prefill : function ( cb ) { cb( null , prefill); } } ] };

Checkbox field

To specify a checkbox field use: type: "checkbox" The prefill value can determine the default state of the checkbox and it is required.

var options = { additionalSignUpFields : [ { type : 'checkbox' , name : 'newsletter' , prefill : 'true' , placeholder : 'I hereby agree that I want to receive marketing emails from your company' , placeholderHTML : '<b>I hereby agree that I want to receive marketing emails from your company</b>' , ariaLabel : 'Activate Newsletter' } ] };

Hidden field

To specify a hidden field use: type: "hidden" . Both the value and name properties are required.

var options = { additionalSignUpFields : [ { type : 'hidden' , name : 'signup_code' , value : 'foobar123' } ] };

Avatar provider

Lock can show avatars fetched from anywhere. A custom avatar provider can be specified with the avatar option by passing an object with the keys url and displayName . Both properties are functions that take an email and a callback function.

var options = { avatar : { url : function ( email, cb ) { cb( null , url); }, displayName : function ( email, cb ) { cb( null , displayName); } } };

A popup window can be displayed instead of redirecting the user to a social provider website. While this has the advantage of preserving page state, it has some issues. Often times users have popup blockers that prevent the login page from even displaying. There are also known issues with mobile browsers. For example, in recent versions of Chrome on iOS, the login popup does not close properly after login. For these reasons, we encourage developers to avoid this mode, even with Single Page Apps.

If you decide to use popup mode you can activate it by passing the option auth: {redirect: false} when constructing Auth0Lock .

var clientId = 'YOUR_AUTH0_APP_CLIENTID' ; var domain = 'YOUR_DOMAIN_AT.auth0.com' ; var options = { auth : { redirect : false } }; var lock = new Auth0Lock(clientId, domain, options); lock.show();

More information can be found in Auth0's documentation.

Browser Compatibility

We ensure browser compatibility in Chrome, Safari, Firefox and IE >= 10. We currently use zuul along with Saucelabs to run integration tests on each push.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.