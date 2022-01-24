openbase logo
@sap-devx/yeoman-ui-types

by SAP
1.3.1 (see all)

Provide rich user experience for Yeoman generators using VSCode extension or the browser.

Downloads/wk

108K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

CircleCI Coverage Status Language grade: JavaScript Commitizen friendly GitHub license REUSE status dependentbot

Application Wizard

Description

With the Application Wizard extension, you can benefit from a rich user experience for yeoman generators. This extension allows developers to reuse existing yeoman generators and provide wizard-like experience with no development efforts.

This npm mono-repo currently contains:

Support

To get more help, support, and information please open a github issue.

Report an Issue

To report an issue please use the github issue tracker. Please try to make sure you have these in your issue:

  • No duplicate
  • Reproducible
  • Good summary
  • Well-documented
  • Minimal example

Issue handling process

When an issue is reported, a committer will look at it and either confirm it as a real issue (by giving the "in progress" label), close it if it is not an issue, or ask for more details. In-progress issues are then either assigned to a committer in GitHub, reported in our internal issue handling system, or left open as "contribution welcome" for easy or not urgent fixes.

An issue that is about a real bug is closed as soon as the fix is committed.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

