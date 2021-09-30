@sap-devx/inquirer-gui-folder-browser-plugin

inquirer-gui is a UI component that displays Inquirer.js-compliant questions in an interactive HTML form.
There are several use-cases for the consuming
inquirer-gui component:
We provide examples for some of the above use-cases.
First, clone this directory:
git clone https://github.com/SAP/inquirer-gui
Use the provided
sample-app:
npm install
cd sample-app
npm install
npm run serve
This will run the web server on
localhost on an available port. Open the provided link in the browser.
Use the provided
sample-app and
websocket-server:
npm install
cd websocket-server
npm install
If using Visual Studio Code, run the
WebSocket Server debug configuration. This will start the sample WebSocket server that listens for requests on port
8081.
cd sample-app
npm install
npm run serve
This will run the web server on
localhost on an available port. Open the provided link in the browser.
If writing a Vue application, simply add the following line to your
<template> tag:
<Form ref="form" :questions="questions" @answered="onAnswered" />
The
questions property is an inquirer.js-compliant array of questions. E.g.:
[
{
type: "input",
name: "name",
message: "Your name (frontend)",
default: "Joe",
validate: function (input) {
if (input.length >= 2) {
return true;
} else {
return "Name must be at least 2 characters long";
}
}
}
]
The
answered event is fired when any answer is changed:
answers, contains all answers.
issues, can be used to, for example, enable or disable a
Next button.
inquirer-gui provides built-in form elements for all built-in
inquirer.js question types:
list,
rawlist
expand
checkbox
confirm
input (number, password and input)
editor
inquirer-gui supports custom form elements via its
plugin mechanism (see more here).
A form element plugin is a
javascript object with this structure:
{
questionType: '<inquirer-question-type>';
component: <MyVueComponent>;
}
Where
questionType is the string provided in the question's
type property, and
component is a
Vue component that renders questions of the given type.
There is example of a custom form element in the
/sample-plugin folder. It is defined as a
Vue plugin and was published as
@sap-devx/inquirer-gui-date-plugin on
npm.
Consume a custom form element as a
Vue plugin using the
Vue.use() method. The plugin is returned in the method's
options parameter. For example, refer to
/sample-app/src/App.vue:
import DatePlugin from "@sap-devx/inquirer-gui-date-plugin";
const options = {};
// use the Vue plugin
Vue.use(DatePlugin, options);
// register the inquirer-gui plugin with your form instance
form.registerPlugin(options.plugin);
To get more help, support and information please open a github issue.
Contributing information can be found in the CONTRIBUTING.md file.