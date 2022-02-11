SAP Cloud SDK

An SDK to reduce your development effort when building side-by-side extension applications on SAP Business Technology Platform that integrate with SAP solutions and services such as SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and many others.

Announcement - Upgrade Strategy

We have released version 2 of the SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript on npm. Check out the upgrade guide for detailed instructions. The upgrade effort should be around 1 day for an average project and should not take more than a week for larger projects.

It is recommended to upgrade to version 2 as version 1.x will not be actively maintained, with the exception of critical security vulnerabilities for up to 6 months.

Please share your ideas, suggestions or improvements in our GitHub discussion.

Looking for documentation?

Check our API documentation and getting started guide on our documentation portal.

Table of Contents

Packages

This project publishes multiple packages and is managed using lerna.

This package contains the generic http-client functionality with built-in connectivity with executeHttpRequest() . The generic http-client adds SAP infrastructure specific functionality on top of a standard HTTP Client.

To install the SAP Cloud SDK http-client in your project, run:

$ npm install @sap-cloud-sdk/http-client

This package contains all Cloud Foundry connectivity service related methods like getDestination() and registerDestination() .

To install the SAP Cloud SDK conectivity in your project, run:

$ npm install @sap-cloud-sdk/conectivity

This package contains all OData version 2 specific functionality, like the request builders for create/update operations, predefined filter functions, batch. Package @sap-cloud-sdk/odata-v4 contains the same functionality for OData verison 4.

To install the SAP Cloud SDK odata-v2 in your project, run:

$ npm install @sap-cloud-sdk/odata-v2

Similarly, to install the SAP Cloud SDK odata-v4, use:

$ npm install @sap-cloud-sdk/odata-v4

The SAP Cloud SDK generator is a command line interface (CLI) that allows you to create clients for your own OData services or other SAP systems besides SAP S/4HANA based on their service specifications.

To install the SAP Cloud SDK generator in your project, run:

$ npm install @sap-cloud-sdk/generator

The test-util package makes writing tests for your SAP Business Technology Platform application more convenient.

To install the SAP Cloud SDK test-util as development dependencies in your project, run:

$ npm install -D @sap-cloud-sdk/ test -util

How to switch to the Open Source version of the SAP Cloud SDK

Please ignore this section, if you have never used the SAP Cloud SDK with a version < 1.18.0 . If you are using an old version of the SAP Cloud SDK, you might want to read how to migrate to this Open Source version of the SAP Cloud SDK.

Related Projects

SAP Cloud SDK CLI

The SAP Cloud SDK command line interface (CLI) is deprecated. We have provided sample projects with example applications to show how you can integrate the SAP Cloud SDK into your projects.

SAP Cloud SDK Sample Projects

We have created multiple sample projects which showcase the use of the SAP Cloud SDK for TypeScript/JavaScript in different scenarios. Each project outlines the configurations needed to execute it locally and to deploy the project to SAP Business Technology Platform.

Virtual Data Model (VDM)

In addition to the Open Source parts of this project, we also publish the SAP Cloud SDK Virtual Data Model (VDM) - JavaScript / TypeScript clients for the latest versions of the published OData services of SAP S/4HANA Cloud under the SAP Developer license. Those are not included in this project, but rely on modules from this project.

To install an OData client for an SAP S/4HANA service run:

$ npm install @sap/cloud-sdk-vdm-<service name>-service

In the example above, service name is the name of the service you want to use, e. g. for the business partner service, run: npm install @sap/cloud-sdk-vdm-business-partner-service .

Project "Piper"

Continuous delivery is a method to develop software with short feedback cycles. It is applicable to projects both for SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP on-premise platforms. SAP implements tooling for continuous delivery in the open-source project "Piper". The goal of project "Piper" is to substantially ease setting up continuous delivery in your project using SAP technologies.

Feedback

Feel free to leave your feedback in form of GitHub issues for bugs and feature requests. If you have broader questions, we are active on StackOverflow too.

Contribute

Want to contribute? Check out our contribution guide and follow our code of conduct.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the Apache 2.0 license as noted in the license file.

This project depends on libraries licensed under the SAP Developer license agreement. This limits the use of those dependencies to development purposes only.