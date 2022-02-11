Build with Structured Content

Sanity.io is the platform for structured content. It comes with an open-source editing environment called Sanity Studio that you can customize with JavaScript and a real-time hosted data store. Sanity has generous included quotas – so getting started is free.

Quickstart

Get started from the command line:

npm i -g @sanity/cli && sanity init

Or go to sanity.io/create to get started from the browser in minutes.

Table of contents

Key Features

Sanity Studio is an open source headless real-time CMS, that you can customize with JavaScript and React.

Distribute from a single source of truth, in real-time.

Unlock programmatic approaches to workflows and design.

Upload images and transform them on demand.

Query images for metadata like dominant colors, sizes, geo-location, and EXIF metadata.

Rich text that can be serialized into any markup language.

Code of Conduct

We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community for everyone. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.

Want to contribute?

Found a bug, or want to contribute code? Pull requests and issues are most welcome. Read our contributing guidelines to learn how.

License

Sanity Studio is available under the MIT License