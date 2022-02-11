openbase logo
@sanity/vision

by sanity-io
2.27.0 (see all)

The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content

Sanity.io is the platform for structured content. It comes with an open-source editing environment called Sanity Studio that you can customize with JavaScript and a real-time hosted data store. Sanity has generous included quotas – so getting started is free.

Quickstart

Get started from the command line:

npm i -g @sanity/cli && sanity init

Or go to sanity.io/create to get started from the browser in minutes.

Key Features

Sanity Studio is an open source headless real-time CMS, that you can customize with JavaScript and React.

Code of Conduct

We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community for everyone. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.

Want to contribute?

Found a bug, or want to contribute code? Pull requests and issues are most welcome. Read our contributing guidelines to learn how.

License

Sanity Studio is available under the MIT License

