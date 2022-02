Timeout HTTP/HTTPS requests

Emit Error object with code property equal ETIMEDOUT or ESOCKETTIMEDOUT when ClientRequest is hanged.

Usage

var get = require('http'). get ; var timeout = require('timed-out'); var req = get ('http://www.google.ru'); timeout(req, 2000); // Set 2 seconds limit

API

request

Required

Type: ClientRequest

The request to watch on.

time

Required

Type: number or object

Time in milliseconds to wait for connect event on socket and also time to wait on inactive socket.

Or you can pass Object with following fields:

connect - time to wait for connection

- time to wait for connection socket - time to wait for activity on socket

License

MIT © Vsevolod Strukchinsky