openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sanity/groq-store

by sanity-io
0.3.1 (see all)

In-memory GROQ store. Streams all available documents from Sanity into an in-memory database for local querying.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.4K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@sanity/groq-store

npm versionBuild Statusnpm bundle size

In-memory GROQ store. Streams all available documents from Sanity into an in-memory database and allows you to query them there.

Targets

  • Node.js >= 10
  • Modern browsers (Edge >= 14, Chrome, Safari, Firefox etc)

Caveats

  • Streams entire dataset to memory, so generally not recommended for large datasets
  • Does not work with tokens in browser (currently)

Installation

npm install --save @sanity/groq-store

Usage

import {groqStore, groq} from '@sanity/groq-store'

const store = groqStore({
  projectId: 'abc123',
  dataset: 'blog',

  // Keep dataset up to date with remote changes. Default: false
  listen: true,

  // "Replaces" published documents with drafts, if available.
  // Note that document IDs will not reflect draft status, currently
  overlayDrafts: true,

  // Optional token, if you want to receive drafts, or read data from private datasets
  // NOTE: Does _not_ work in browsers (yet)
  token: 'someAuthToken',

  // Optional limit on number of documents, to prevent using too much memory unexpectedly
  // Throws on the first operation (query, retrieval, subscription) if reaching this limit.
  documentLimit: 10000,
})

store.query(groq`*[_type == "author"]`).then((docs) => {
  console.log(docs)
})

store.getDocument('grrm').then((grrm) => {
  console.log(grrm)
})

store.getDocuments(['grrm', 'jrrt']).then(([grrm, jrrt]) => {
  console.log(grrm, jrrt)
})

const sub = store.subscribe(
  groq`*[_type == $type][] {name}`, // Query
  {type: 'author'}, // Params
  (err, result) => {
    if (err) {
      console.error('Oh no, an error:', err)
      return
    }

    console.log('Result:', result)
  }
)

// Later, to close subscription:
sub.unsubscribe()

// Later, to close listener:
store.close()

License

MIT © Sanity.io

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial