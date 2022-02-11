In-memory GROQ store. Streams all available documents from Sanity into an in-memory database and allows you to query them there.
npm install --save @sanity/groq-store
import {groqStore, groq} from '@sanity/groq-store'
const store = groqStore({
projectId: 'abc123',
dataset: 'blog',
// Keep dataset up to date with remote changes. Default: false
listen: true,
// "Replaces" published documents with drafts, if available.
// Note that document IDs will not reflect draft status, currently
overlayDrafts: true,
// Optional token, if you want to receive drafts, or read data from private datasets
// NOTE: Does _not_ work in browsers (yet)
token: 'someAuthToken',
// Optional limit on number of documents, to prevent using too much memory unexpectedly
// Throws on the first operation (query, retrieval, subscription) if reaching this limit.
documentLimit: 10000,
})
store.query(groq`*[_type == "author"]`).then((docs) => {
console.log(docs)
})
store.getDocument('grrm').then((grrm) => {
console.log(grrm)
})
store.getDocuments(['grrm', 'jrrt']).then(([grrm, jrrt]) => {
console.log(grrm, jrrt)
})
const sub = store.subscribe(
groq`*[_type == $type][] {name}`, // Query
{type: 'author'}, // Params
(err, result) => {
if (err) {
console.error('Oh no, an error:', err)
return
}
console.log('Result:', result)
}
)
// Later, to close subscription:
sub.unsubscribe()
// Later, to close listener:
store.close()
MIT © Sanity.io