In-memory GROQ store. Streams all available documents from Sanity into an in-memory database and allows you to query them there.

Targets

Node.js >= 10

Modern browsers (Edge >= 14, Chrome, Safari, Firefox etc)

Caveats

Streams entire dataset to memory, so generally not recommended for large datasets

Does not work with tokens in browser (currently)

Installation

npm install --save @sanity/groq-store

Usage

import {groqStore, groq} from '@sanity/groq-store' const store = groqStore({ projectId : 'abc123' , dataset : 'blog' , listen : true , overlayDrafts : true , token : 'someAuthToken' , documentLimit : 10000 , }) store.query(groq `*[_type == "author"]` ).then( ( docs ) => { console .log(docs) }) store.getDocument( 'grrm' ).then( ( grrm ) => { console .log(grrm) }) store.getDocuments([ 'grrm' , 'jrrt' ]).then( ( [grrm, jrrt] ) => { console .log(grrm, jrrt) }) const sub = store.subscribe( groq `*[_type == $type][] {name}` , { type : 'author' }, (err, result) => { if (err) { console .error( 'Oh no, an error:' , err) return } console .log( 'Result:' , result) } ) sub.unsubscribe() store.close()

License

MIT © Sanity.io