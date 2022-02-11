Sanity.io is the platform for structured content. It comes with an open-source editing environment called Sanity Studio that you can customize with JavaScript and a real-time hosted data store. Sanity has generous included quotas – so getting started is free.
Get started from the command line:
npm i -g @sanity/cli && sanity init
Or go to sanity.io/create to get started from the browser in minutes.
Sanity Studio is an open source headless real-time CMS, that you can customize with JavaScript and React.
We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community for everyone. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.
Found a bug, or want to contribute code? Pull requests and issues are most welcome. Read our contributing guidelines to learn how.
Sanity Studio is available under the MIT License
It's so easy to work with this package, I cant tell you. Just yesterday, I had to make a conditional input field for our sanity schema... Little did I know I can just use React and this form-builder to do that. So, freaking easy. Thanks for this awesome package, Sanity. It's awesome.