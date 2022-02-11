Sanity.io is the platform for structured content. It comes with an open-source editing environment called Sanity Studio that you can customize with JavaScript and a real-time hosted data store. Sanity has generous included quotas – so getting started is free.
Get started from the command line:
npm i -g @sanity/cli && sanity init
Or go to sanity.io/create to get started from the browser in minutes.
Sanity Studio is an open source headless real-time CMS, that you can customize with JavaScript and React.
We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community for everyone. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.
Found a bug, or want to contribute code? Pull requests and issues are most welcome. Read our contributing guidelines to learn how.
Sanity Studio is available under the MIT License