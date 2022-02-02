Render an array of block text from Sanity with React or React Native.

⚠️ Note: This package is deprecated. We recommend migrating to its modernized successor, @portabletext/react. Refer to the migration documentation for how to do the switch.

Installing

npm install --save @ sanity / block - content - to - react

Usage

const React = require ( 'react' ) const ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ) const BlockContent = require ( '@sanity/block-content-to-react' ) const client = require ( '@sanity/client' )({ projectId : '<your project id>' , dataset : '<some dataset>' , apiVersion : '2021-03-25' , useCdn : true , }) const serializers = { types : { code : ( props ) => ( < pre data-language = {props.node.language} > < code > {props.node.code} </ code > </ pre > ), }, } client.fetch( '*[_type == "article"][0]' ).then( ( article ) => { ReactDOM.render( < BlockContent blocks = {article.body} serializers = {serializers} /> , document.getElementById('root') ) })

PropTypes

className - When more than one block is given, a container node has to be created. Passing a className will pass it on to the container. Note: see renderContainerOnSingleChild .

- When more than one block is given, a container node has to be created. Passing a will pass it on to the container. Note: see . renderContainerOnSingleChild - When a single block is given as input, the default behavior is to not render any container. If you always want to render the container, pass true .

- When a single block is given as input, the default behavior is to not render any container. If you always want to render the container, pass . serializers - Specifies the React components to use for rendering content. Merged with default serializers.

- Specifies the React components to use for rendering content. Merged with default serializers. serializers.types - Serializers for block types, see example above

- Serializers for block types, see example above serializers.marks - Serializers for marks - data that annotates a text child of a block. See example usage below.

- Serializers for marks - data that annotates a text child of a block. See example usage below. serializers.list - React component to use when rendering a list node

- React component to use when rendering a list node serializers.listItem - React component to use when rendering a list item node

- React component to use when rendering a list item node serializers.hardBreak - React component to use when transforming newline characters to a hard break ( <br/> by default, pass false to render newline character)

- React component to use when transforming newline characters to a hard break ( by default, pass to render newline character) serializers.container - Serializer for the container wrapping the blocks

- Serializer for the container wrapping the blocks serializers.unknownType - Override the default serializer for blocks of unknown type, if ignoreUnknownTypes is set to false (the default).

- Override the default serializer for blocks of unknown type, if is set to (the default). serializers.unknownMark - Override the default serializer for marks of unknown type. Defaults to a span without any styling.

- Override the default serializer for marks of unknown type. Defaults to a span without any styling. imageOptions - When encountering image blocks, this defines which query parameters to apply in order to control size/crop mode etc.

- When encountering image blocks, this defines which query parameters to apply in order to control size/crop mode etc. ignoreUnknownTypes - By default (or when setting this property explicitly to true ) it will output a hidden <div> with a warning. By setting this property to false , the renderer will throw an error when encountering unknown block types. The behavior of the unknown type rendering can be customized by specifying a serializer with serializers.unknownType .

In addition, in order to render images without materializing the asset documents, you should also specify:

projectId - The ID of your Sanity project.

- The ID of your Sanity project. dataset - Name of the Sanity dataset containing the document that is being rendered.

Examples

Rendering custom marks

const input = [ { _type : 'block' , children : [ { _key : 'a1ph4' , _type : 'span' , marks : [ 's0m3k3y' ], text : 'Sanity' , }, ], markDefs : [ { _key : 's0m3k3y' , _type : 'highlight' , color : '#E4FC5B' , }, ], }, ] const highlight = ( props ) => { return < span style = {{backgroundColor: props.mark.color }}> {props.children} </ span > } ReactDOM.render( < BlockContent // Array of portable text blocks blocks = {input} // Custom serializers for marks , blocks serializers = {{marks: { highlight }}} /> , document.body )

Specifying image options

<BlockContent blocks={input} imageOptions={{ w : 320 , h : 240 , fit : 'max' }} projectId= "myprojectid" dataset= "mydataset" />

Customizing the default serializer for block -type

This code snippet first checks for a heading style (h1, h2, h3, and so on), and returns a React-element with a custom classname that includes the heading level. It has also defined a how blocks with a blockquote style should be rendered, adding a hyphen in front of it's children. If the block doesn't have any customBlocks defined, it will fall back on the default serializers ( BlockContent.defaultSerializers.types.block(props) ).

const BlockRenderer = ( props ) => { const {style = 'normal' } = props.node if ( /^h\d/ .test(style)) { const level = style.replace( /[^\d]/g , '' ) return React.createElement(style, { className : `heading- ${level} ` }, props.children) } if (style === 'blockquote' ) { return < blockquote > - {props.children} </ blockquote > } return BlockContent.defaultSerializers.types.block(props) } ReactDOM.render( < BlockContent blocks = {input} serializers = {{types: { block: BlockRenderer }}} /> , document.body )

Usage with React Native

React Native support is experimental, but should work. Built-in serializers render using React Native elements instead of HTML tags when React Native is detected, and serializers can be specified as you normally would.

Since there are fewer built-in elements in React Native, elements such as lists are implemented using plain (text) views, styled to look rougly like the HTML variant. You'll probably want to customize most of the serializers when using React Native, since styling is not handled in a cascading fashion.

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.