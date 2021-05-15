Render an array of block text from Sanity with HyperScript.

Installing

npm install --save @ sanity / block - content - to - hyperscript

Usage

const h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) const blocksToHyperScript = require ( '@sanity/block-content-to-hyperscript' ) const client = require ( '@sanity/client' )({ projectId : '<your project id>' , dataset : '<some dataset>' , useCdn : true }) const serializers = { types : { code : props => h( 'pre' , { className : props.node.language}, h( 'code' , props.node.code)) } } client.fetch( '*[_type == "article"][0]' ).then( article => { const el = blocksToHyperScript({ blocks : article.body, serializers : serializers }) document .getElementById( 'root' ).appendChild(el) })

Options

className - When more than one block is given, a container node has to be created. Passing a className will pass it on to the container. Note: see renderContainerOnSingleChild .

- When more than one block is given, a container node has to be created. Passing a will pass it on to the container. Note: see . renderContainerOnSingleChild - When a single block is given as input, the default behavior is to not render any container. If you always want to render the container, pass true .

- When a single block is given as input, the default behavior is to not render any container. If you always want to render the container, pass . serializers - Specifies the functions to use for rendering content. Merged with default serializers.

- Specifies the functions to use for rendering content. Merged with default serializers. serializers.types - Serializers for block types, see example above

- Serializers for block types, see example above serializers.marks - Serializers for marks - data that annotates a text child of a block. See example usage below.

- Serializers for marks - data that annotates a text child of a block. See example usage below. serializers.list - Function to use when rendering a list node

- Function to use when rendering a list node serializers.listItem - Function to use when rendering a list item node

- Function to use when rendering a list item node serializers.hardBreak - Function to use when transforming newline characters to a hard break (default: <br/> , pass false to render newline character)

- Function to use when transforming newline characters to a hard break (default: , pass to render newline character) serializers.container - Serializer for the container wrapping the blocks

- Serializer for the container wrapping the blocks serializers.unknownType - Override the default serializer for blocks of unknown type, if ignoreUnknownTypes is set to false (the default).

- Override the default serializer for blocks of unknown type, if is set to (the default). serializers.unknownMark - Override the default serializer for marks of unknown type. Defaults to a span without any styling.

- Override the default serializer for marks of unknown type. Defaults to a span without any styling. imageOptions - When encountering image blocks, this defines which query parameters to apply in order to control size/crop mode etc.

- When encountering image blocks, this defines which query parameters to apply in order to control size/crop mode etc. ignoreUnknownTypes - By default (or when setting this property explicitly to true ) it will output a hidden <div> with a warning. By setting this property to false , the renderer will throw an error when encountering unknown block types. The behavior of the unknown type rendering can be customized by specifying a serializer with serializers.unknownType .

In addition, in order to render images without materializing the asset documents, you should also specify:

projectId - The ID of your Sanity project.

- The ID of your Sanity project. dataset - Name of the Sanity dataset containing the document that is being rendered.

Examples

Rendering custom marks

const input = [ { _type : 'block' , children : [ { _key : 'a1ph4' , _type : 'span' , marks : [ 's0m3k3y' ], text : 'Sanity' } ], markDefs : [ { _key : 's0m3k3y' , _type : 'highlight' , color : '#E4FC5B' } ] } ] const highlight = props => h( 'span' , { style : { backgroundColor : props.mark.color}}, props.children) const content = blocksToHyperScript({ blocks : input, serializers : { marks : {highlight}} })

Specifying image options

blocksToHyperScript({ blocks : input, imageOptions : { w : 320 , h : 240 , fit : 'max' }, projectId : 'myprojectid' , dataset : 'mydataset' })

Customizing default serializer for block -type

const BlockRenderer = props => { const style = props.node.style || 'normal' if ( /^h\d/ .test(style)) { const level = style.replace( /[^\d]/g , '' ) return h( 'h2' , { className : `my-heading level- ${level} ` }, props.children) } return style === 'blockquote' ? h( 'blockquote' , { className : 'my-block-quote' }, props.children) : h( 'p' , { className : 'my-paragraph' }, props.children) } blocksToHyperScript({ blocks : input, serializers : { types : { block : BlockRenderer}} })

