openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sanity/block-content-to-html

by sanity-io
2.0.0 (see all)

Deprecated in favor of @portabletext/to-html

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.7K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

block-content-to-html

Render an array of block text from Sanity to HTML.

⚠️ Note: This package is deprecated. We recommend migrating to its modernized successor, @portabletext/to-html.

Installing

npm install --save @sanity/block-content-to-html

Usage

const blocksToHtml = require('@sanity/block-content-to-html')
const client = require('@sanity/client')({
  projectId: '<your project id>',
  dataset: '<some dataset>',
  apiVersion: '2021-03-25',
  useCdn: true
})

// `h` is a way to build HTML known as hyperscript
// See https://github.com/hyperhype/hyperscript for more info
const h = blocksToHtml.h

const serializers = {
  types: {
    code: props => (
      h('pre', {className: props.node.language},
        h('code', props.node.code)
      )
    )
  }
}

client.fetch('*[_type == "article"][0]').then(article => {
  const el = blocksToHtml({
    blocks: article.body,
    serializers: serializers
  })

  document.getElementById('root').appendChild(el)
})

Options

  • className - When more than one block is given, a container node has to be created. Passing a className will pass it on to the container. Note that if only a single block is given as input, the container node will be skipped.
  • serializers - Specifies the functions to use for rendering content. Merged with default serializers.
  • serializers.types - Serializers for block types, see example above
  • serializers.marks - Serializers for marks - data that annotates a text child of a block. See example usage below.
  • serializers.list - Function to use when rendering a list node
  • serializers.listItem - Function to use when rendering a list item node
  • serializers.hardBreak - Function to use when transforming newline characters to a hard break (<br/> by default, pass false to render newline character)
  • serializers.unknownType - Override the default serializer for blocks of unknown type, if ignoreUnknownTypes is set to false (the default).
  • serializers.unknownMark - Override the default serializer for marks of unknown type. Defaults to a span without any styling.
  • imageOptions - When encountering image blocks, this defines which query parameters to apply in order to control size/crop mode etc.
  • ignoreUnknownTypes - By default (or when setting this property explicitly to true) it will output a hidden <div> with a warning. By setting this property to false, the renderer will throw an error when encountering unknown block types. The behavior of the unknown type rendering can be customized by specifying a serializer with serializers.unknownType.

In addition, in order to render images without materializing the asset documents, you should also specify:

  • projectId - The ID of your Sanity project.
  • dataset - Name of the Sanity dataset containing the document that is being rendered.

Examples

Rendering custom marks

const input = [{
  _type: 'block',
  children: [{
    _key: 'a1ph4',
    _type: 'span',
    marks: ['s0m3k3y'],
    text: 'Sanity'
  }],
  markDefs: [{
    _key: 's0m3k3y',
    _type: 'highlight',
    color: '#E4FC5B'
  }]
}]

const highlight = props => (
  h('span', {style: {backgroundColor: props.mark.color}}, props.children)
)

const content = blocksToHtml({
  blocks: input,
  serializers: {marks: {highlight}}
})

Specifying image options

blocksToHtml({
  blocks: input,
  imageOptions: {w: 320, h: 240, fit: 'max'},
  projectId: 'myprojectid',
  dataset: 'mydataset',
})

Customizing default serializer for block-type

const BlockRenderer = props => {
  const style = props.node.style || 'normal'

  if (/^h\d/.test(style)) {
    const level = style.replace(/[^\d]/g, '')
    return h('h2', {className: `my-heading level-${level}`}, props.children)
  }

  return style === 'blockquote'
    ? h('blockquote', {className: 'my-block-quote'}, props.children)
    : h('p', {className: 'my-paragraph'}, props.children)
}

blocksToHtml({
  blocks: input,
  serializers: {types: {block: BlockRenderer}}
})

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial