Render an array of block text from Sanity to HTML.
⚠️ Note: This package is deprecated. We recommend migrating to its modernized successor, @portabletext/to-html.
npm install --save @sanity/block-content-to-html
const blocksToHtml = require('@sanity/block-content-to-html')
const client = require('@sanity/client')({
projectId: '<your project id>',
dataset: '<some dataset>',
apiVersion: '2021-03-25',
useCdn: true
})
// `h` is a way to build HTML known as hyperscript
// See https://github.com/hyperhype/hyperscript for more info
const h = blocksToHtml.h
const serializers = {
types: {
code: props => (
h('pre', {className: props.node.language},
h('code', props.node.code)
)
)
}
}
client.fetch('*[_type == "article"][0]').then(article => {
const el = blocksToHtml({
blocks: article.body,
serializers: serializers
})
document.getElementById('root').appendChild(el)
})
className - When more than one block is given, a container node has to be created. Passing a
className will pass it on to the container. Note that if only a single block is given as input, the container node will be skipped.
serializers - Specifies the functions to use for rendering content. Merged with default serializers.
serializers.types - Serializers for block types, see example above
serializers.marks - Serializers for marks - data that annotates a text child of a block. See example usage below.
serializers.list - Function to use when rendering a list node
serializers.listItem - Function to use when rendering a list item node
serializers.hardBreak - Function to use when transforming newline characters to a hard break (
<br/> by default, pass
false to render newline character)
serializers.unknownType - Override the default serializer for blocks of unknown type, if
ignoreUnknownTypes is set to
false (the default).
serializers.unknownMark - Override the default serializer for marks of unknown type. Defaults to a span without any styling.
imageOptions - When encountering image blocks, this defines which query parameters to apply in order to control size/crop mode etc.
ignoreUnknownTypes - By default (or when setting this property explicitly to
true) it will output a hidden
<div> with a warning. By setting this property to
false, the renderer will throw an error when encountering unknown block types. The behavior of the unknown type rendering can be customized by specifying a serializer with
serializers.unknownType.
In addition, in order to render images without materializing the asset documents, you should also specify:
projectId - The ID of your Sanity project.
dataset - Name of the Sanity dataset containing the document that is being rendered.
const input = [{
_type: 'block',
children: [{
_key: 'a1ph4',
_type: 'span',
marks: ['s0m3k3y'],
text: 'Sanity'
}],
markDefs: [{
_key: 's0m3k3y',
_type: 'highlight',
color: '#E4FC5B'
}]
}]
const highlight = props => (
h('span', {style: {backgroundColor: props.mark.color}}, props.children)
)
const content = blocksToHtml({
blocks: input,
serializers: {marks: {highlight}}
})
blocksToHtml({
blocks: input,
imageOptions: {w: 320, h: 240, fit: 'max'},
projectId: 'myprojectid',
dataset: 'mydataset',
})
block-type
const BlockRenderer = props => {
const style = props.node.style || 'normal'
if (/^h\d/.test(style)) {
const level = style.replace(/[^\d]/g, '')
return h('h2', {className: `my-heading level-${level}`}, props.children)
}
return style === 'blockquote'
? h('blockquote', {className: 'my-block-quote'}, props.children)
: h('p', {className: 'my-paragraph'}, props.children)
}
blocksToHtml({
blocks: input,
serializers: {types: {block: BlockRenderer}}
})
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.