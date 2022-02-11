openbase logo
@sanity/base

by sanity-io
2.27.0 (see all)

The Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content

Overview

Downloads/wk

37.5K

GitHub Stars

3.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

71

Package

Dependencies

55

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Content Management System

Reviews

Readme

Sanity logo

Build with Structured Content

Sanity.io is the platform for structured content. It comes with an open-source editing environment called Sanity Studio that you can customize with JavaScript and a real-time hosted data store. Sanity has generous included quotas – so getting started is free.

Quickstart

Get started from the command line:

npm i -g @sanity/cli && sanity init

Or go to sanity.io/create to get started from the browser in minutes.

Table of contents

Key Features

Sanity Studio

Sanity Studio

Sanity Studio is an open source headless real-time CMS, that you can customize with JavaScript and React.

Developer Experience

Developer experience

Structured content

Structured Content

Stay up to date

Code of Conduct

We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community for everyone. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.

Want to contribute?

Found a bug, or want to contribute code? Pull requests and issues are most welcome. Read our contributing guidelines to learn how.

License

Sanity Studio is available under the MIT License

Hands collaborating

Alternatives

strapi🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
GitHub Stars
43K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant
ghostTurn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
98
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
apostropheApostrophe is a full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js that empowers organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
sanityThe Sanity Studio – Collaborate in real-time on structured content
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
tid
tiddlywikiA self-contained JavaScript wiki for the browser, Node.js, AWS Lambda etc.
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

