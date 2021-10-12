Reusable utility functions for dealing with image and file assets in Sanity

Installing

$ npm install @sanity/asset-utils

Usage

import {someUtilityFunction} from '@sanity/asset-utils' const {someUtilityFunction} = require ( '@sanity/asset-utils' )

Documentation

An HTML version is also available, which also includes interface definitions, constants and more.

Functions

buildFilePath

▸ buildFilePath( asset : FileUrlBuilderOptions | SanityFileUrlParts, options : PathBuilderOptions): string

Builds the base file path from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it

Name Type Description asset FileUrlBuilderOptions | SanityFileUrlParts An asset-like shape defining ID, dimensions and extension options PathBuilderOptions Project ID and dataset the file belongs to, along with other options

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:61

buildFileUrl

▸ buildFileUrl( asset : FileUrlBuilderOptions, project : PathBuilderOptions): string

Builds the base file URL from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it

Name Type Description asset FileUrlBuilderOptions An asset-like shape defining ID and extension project PathBuilderOptions

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:85

buildImagePath

▸ buildImagePath( asset : ImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlParts, options : PathBuilderOptions): string

Builds the base image path from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it

Name Type Description asset ImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlParts An asset-like shape defining ID, dimensions and extension options PathBuilderOptions Project ID and dataset the image belongs to, along with other options

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:20

buildImageUrl

▸ buildImageUrl( asset : ImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlParts, options : PathBuilderOptions): string

Builds the base image URL from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it

Name Type Description asset ImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlParts An asset-like shape defining ID, dimensions and extension options PathBuilderOptions Project ID and dataset the image belongs to

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:47

getAssetDocumentId

▸ getAssetDocumentId( src : SanityAssetSource): string

Tries to resolve the asset document ID from any inferrable structure

Name Type Description src SanityAssetSource Input source (image/file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:261

getDefaultCrop

▸ getDefaultCrop(): SanityImageCrop

Returns cloned version of the default crop (prevents accidental mutations)

Name Type

Returns: SanityImageCrop

Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:28

getDefaultHotspot

▸ getDefaultHotspot(): SanityImageHotspot

Returns cloned version of the default hotspot (prevents accidental mutations)

Name Type

Returns: SanityImageHotspot

Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:35

getExtension

▸ getExtension( src : SanityAssetSource): string

Returns the file extension for a given asset

Name Type Description src SanityAssetSource Input source (file/image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:78

getFile

▸ getFile( src : SanityFileSource, project : SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityFile

Tries to resolve an file object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)

Name Type Description src SanityFileSource Input source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path) project SanityProjectDetails Project ID and dataset the file belongs to

Returns: ResolvedSanityFile

Defined in src/resolve.ts:192

getFileAsset

▸ getFileAsset( src : SanityFileSource, options : PathBuilderOptions): SanityFileAsset

Tries to resolve a (partial) file asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)

Name Type Description src SanityFileSource Input source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path) options PathBuilderOptions Project ID and dataset the file belongs to, along with other options

Returns: SanityFileAsset

Defined in src/resolve.ts:217

getIdFromString

▸ getIdFromString( str : string): string

Tries to cooerce a string (ID, URL or path) to an image asset ID

Name Type Description str string Input string (ID, URL or path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:303

getImage

▸ getImage( src : SanityImageSource, project : SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityImage

Tries to resolve an image object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)

Name Type Description src SanityImageSource Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path) project SanityProjectDetails Project ID and dataset the image belongs to

Returns: ResolvedSanityImage

Defined in src/resolve.ts:103

getImageAsset

▸ getImageAsset( src : SanityImageSource, project : SanityProjectDetails): SanityImageAsset

Tries to resolve a (partial) image asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)

Name Type Description src SanityImageSource Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path) project SanityProjectDetails Project ID and dataset the image belongs to

Returns: SanityImageAsset

Defined in src/resolve.ts:137

getImageDimensions

▸ getImageDimensions( src : SanityImageSource): SanityImageDimensions

Returns the width, height and aspect ratio of a passed image asset, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, asset document, image object etc)

Name Type Description src SanityImageSource Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: SanityImageDimensions

Defined in src/resolve.ts:54

getProject

▸ getProject( src : SanityImageSource): SanityProjectDetails

Resolves project ID and dataset the image belongs to, based on full URL or path

Name Type src SanityImageSource

Returns: SanityProjectDetails

Defined in src/resolve.ts:361

getUrlFilename

▸ getUrlFilename( url : string): string

Strips the CDN URL, path and query params from a URL, eg: https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar => filename-200x200.jpg

Name Type Description url string URL to get filename from

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:170

getUrlPath

▸ getUrlPath( url : string): string

Strips the CDN URL and query params from a URL, eg: https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar => images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg

Name Type Description url string URL to get path name from

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:138

getVanityStub

▸ getVanityStub( originalFilename : string | undefined, vanityFilename : string | undefined, options : PathBuilderOptions): string

Get the "path stub" at the end of the path, if the user hasn't explicitly opted out of this behavior

Name Type originalFilename string | undefined vanityFilename string | undefined options PathBuilderOptions

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:201

hasPath

▸ hasPath( urlOrPath : string): boolean

Checks whether or not the given URL contains an asset path

Name Type urlOrPath string

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/paths.ts:95

idFromUrl

▸ idFromUrl( url : string): string

Converts from a full asset URL to just the asset document ID

Name Type Description url string A full asset URL to convert

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:346

isAssetFilename

▸ isAssetFilename( filename : string): boolean

Returns whether or not the passed filename is a valid file or image asset filename

Name Type Description filename string Filename to validate

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/resolve.ts:409

isAssetIdStub

▸ isAssetIdStub( stub : unknown): stub is SanityAssetIdStub

Checks whether or not the given source is an asset ID stub (an object containing an _id property)

Name Type Description stub unknown Possible asset id stub

Returns: stub is SanityAssetIdStub

Defined in src/asserters.ts:29

isAssetObjectStub

▸ isAssetObjectStub( stub : unknown): stub is SanityAssetObjectStub

Checks whether or not the given source is an asset object stub

Name Type Description stub unknown Possible asset object stub

Returns: stub is SanityAssetObjectStub

Defined in src/asserters.ts:83

isAssetPathStub

▸ isAssetPathStub( stub : unknown): stub is SanityAssetPathStub

Checks whether or not the given source is an asset path stub (an object containing a path property)

Name Type Description stub unknown Possible asset path stub

Returns: stub is SanityAssetPathStub

Defined in src/asserters.ts:40

isAssetUrlStub

▸ isAssetUrlStub( stub : unknown): stub is SanityAssetUrlStub

Checks whether or not the given source is an asset URL stub (an object containing a url property)

Name Type Description stub unknown Possible asset url stub

Returns: stub is SanityAssetUrlStub

Defined in src/asserters.ts:51

isDefaultCrop

▸ isDefaultCrop( crop : SanityImageCrop): boolean

Returns whether or not the passed crop has the default values for a crop region

Name Type crop SanityImageCrop

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:43

isDefaultHotspot

▸ isDefaultHotspot( hotspot : SanityImageHotspot): boolean

Returns whether or not the passed hotspot has the default values for a hotspot region

Name Type hotspot SanityImageHotspot

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:63

isFileAssetFilename

▸ isFileAssetFilename( filename : string): boolean

Returns whether or not the passed filename is a valid file asset filename

Name Type Description filename string Filename to validate

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/resolve.ts:399

isFileSource

▸ isFileSource( src : SanityAssetSource): src is SanityFileSource

Return whether or not the passed source is a file source

Name Type Description src SanityAssetSource Source to check

Returns: src is SanityFileSource

Defined in src/resolve.ts:419

isImageAssetFilename

▸ isImageAssetFilename( filename : string): boolean

Returns whether or not the passed filename is a valid image asset filename

Name Type Description filename string Filename to validate

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/resolve.ts:389

isImageSource

▸ isImageSource( src : SanityAssetSource): src is SanityImageSource

Return whether or not the passed source is an image source

Name Type Description src SanityAssetSource Source to check

Returns: src is SanityImageSource

Defined in src/resolve.ts:430

isReference

▸ isReference( ref : unknown): ref is SanityReference

Checks whether or not the given source is a Sanity reference (an object containing _ref string key)

Name Type Description ref unknown Possible reference

Returns: ref is SanityReference

Defined in src/asserters.ts:18

isSanityAssetUrl

▸ isSanityAssetUrl( url : string): boolean

Checks whether or not a given URL is a valid Sanity asset URL

Name Type Description url string URL to test

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/urls.ts:9

isSanityFileAsset

▸ isSanityFileAsset( src : unknown): src is SanityFileAsset

Checks whether or not the given source is a (partial) sanity file asset document. Only checks the _type property, all other properties may be missing

Name Type Description src unknown Source to check

Returns: src is SanityFileAsset

Defined in src/asserters.ts:62

isSanityFileUrl

▸ isSanityFileUrl( url : string): boolean

Checks whether or not a given URL is a valid Sanity file asset URL

Name Type Description url string URL to test

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/urls.ts:29

isSanityImageAsset

▸ isSanityImageAsset( src : unknown): src is SanityImageAsset

Checks whether or not the given source is a (partial) sanity image asset document. Only checks the _type property, all other properties may be missing

Name Type Description src unknown Source to check

Returns: src is SanityImageAsset

Defined in src/asserters.ts:73

isSanityImageUrl

▸ isSanityImageUrl( url : string): boolean

Checks whether or not a given URL is a valid Sanity image asset URL

Name Type Description url string URL to test

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/urls.ts:19

isUnresolvableError

▸ isUnresolvableError( err : Error): err is UnresolvableError

Checks whether or not an error instance is of type UnresolvableError

Name Type Description err Error Error to check for unresolvable error type

Returns: err is UnresolvableError

Defined in src/utils.ts:36

isValidFilename

▸ isValidFilename( filename : string): boolean

Checks whether or not a given filename matches the expected Sanity asset filename pattern

Name Type Description filename string Filename to check for validity

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/paths.ts:194

parseAssetFilename

▸ parseAssetFilename( filename : string): SanityAssetIdParts

Parses a Sanity asset filename into individual parts (type, id, extension, width, height)

Name Type Description filename string Filename to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityAssetIdParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:90

parseAssetId

▸ parseAssetId( documentId : string): SanityAssetIdParts

Parses a Sanity asset document ID into individual parts (type, id, extension, width/height etc)

Name Type Description documentId string Document ID to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityAssetIdParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:35

parseAssetUrl

▸ parseAssetUrl( url : string): SanityAssetUrlParts

Parses a full Sanity asset URL into individual parts (type, project ID, dataset, id, extension, width, height)

Name Type Description url string Full URL to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityAssetUrlParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:113

parseFileAssetId

▸ parseFileAssetId( documentId : string): SanityFileAssetIdParts

Parses a Sanity file asset document ID into individual parts (type, id, extension)

Name Type Description documentId string File asset document ID to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityFileAssetIdParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:54

parseFileAssetUrl

▸ parseFileAssetUrl( url : string): SanityFileUrlParts

Parses a full Sanity file asset URL into individual parts (type, project ID, dataset, id, extension, width, height)

Name Type Description url string Full URL to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityFileUrlParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:160

parseImageAssetId

▸ parseImageAssetId( documentId : string): SanityImageAssetIdParts

Parses a Sanity image asset document ID into individual parts (type, id, extension, width, height)

Name Type Description documentId string Image asset document ID to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityImageAssetIdParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:72

parseImageAssetUrl

▸ parseImageAssetUrl( url : string): SanityImageUrlParts

Parses a full Sanity image asset URL into individual parts (type, project ID, dataset, id, extension, width, height)

Name Type Description url string Full URL to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityImageUrlParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:143

tryGetAssetDocumentId

▸ tryGetAssetDocumentId( src : SanityAssetSource): string

Tries to resolve the asset document ID from any inferrable structure

Name Type Description src SanityAssetSource Input source (image/file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:291

tryGetAssetPath

▸ tryGetAssetPath( src : SanityAssetSource): string | undefined

Tries to get the asset path from a given asset source

Name Type Description src SanityAssetSource The source image to infer an asset path from

Returns: string | undefined

Defined in src/paths.ts:105

tryGetExtension

▸ tryGetExtension( src : SanityAssetSource): string

Returns the file extension for a given asset

Name Type Description src SanityAssetSource Input source (file/image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:90

tryGetFile

▸ tryGetFile( src : SanityFileSource, project : SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityFile

Tries to resolve an file object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)

Name Type Description src SanityFileSource Input source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path) project SanityProjectDetails Project ID and dataset the file belongs to

Returns: ResolvedSanityFile

Defined in src/resolve.ts:204

tryGetFileAsset

▸ tryGetFileAsset( src : SanityFileSource, options : PathBuilderOptions): SanityFileAsset

Tries to resolve a (partial) file asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)

Name Type Description src SanityFileSource Input source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path) options PathBuilderOptions Project ID and dataset the file belongs to, along with other options

Returns: SanityFileAsset

Defined in src/resolve.ts:250

tryGetIdFromString

▸ tryGetIdFromString( str : string): string

Tries to cooerce a string (ID, URL or path) to an image asset ID

Name Type Description str string Input string (ID, URL or path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:338

tryGetImage

▸ tryGetImage( src : SanityImageSource, project : SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityImage

Tries to resolve an image object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)

Name Type Description src SanityImageSource Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path) project SanityProjectDetails Project ID and dataset the image belongs to

Returns: ResolvedSanityImage

Defined in src/resolve.ts:124

tryGetImageAsset

▸ tryGetImageAsset( src : SanityImageSource, project : SanityProjectDetails): SanityImageAsset

Tries to resolve a (partial) image asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)

Name Type Description src SanityImageSource Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path) project SanityProjectDetails Project ID and dataset the image belongs to

Returns: SanityImageAsset

Defined in src/resolve.ts:179

tryGetImageDimensions

▸ tryGetImageDimensions( src : SanityImageSource): SanityImageDimensions

Returns the width, height and aspect ratio of a passed image asset, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, asset document, image object etc)

Name Type Description src SanityImageSource Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: SanityImageDimensions

Defined in src/resolve.ts:67

tryGetProject

▸ tryGetProject( src : SanityImageSource): SanityProjectDetails

Resolves project ID and dataset the image belongs to, based on full URL or path

Name Type src SanityImageSource

Returns: SanityProjectDetails

Defined in src/resolve.ts:381

tryGetUrlFilename

▸ tryGetUrlFilename( url : string): string

Strips the CDN URL, path and query params from a URL, eg: https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar => filename-200x200.jpg

Name Type Description url string URL to get filename from

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:186

tryGetUrlPath

▸ tryGetUrlPath( url : string): string

Strips the CDN URL and query params from a URL, eg: https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar => images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg

Name Type Description url string URL to get path name from

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:159

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.