@sanity/asset-utils

by sanity-io
1.2.3 (see all)

Reusable utility functions for dealing with image and file assets in Sanity

Overview

Readme

@sanity/asset-utils

Reusable utility functions for dealing with image and file assets in Sanity

Installing

$ npm install @sanity/asset-utils

Usage

// ESM / TypeScript
import {someUtilityFunction} from '@sanity/asset-utils'

// CommonJS
const {someUtilityFunction} = require('@sanity/asset-utils')

Documentation

An HTML version is also available, which also includes interface definitions, constants and more.

Functions

buildFilePath

buildFilePath(asset: FileUrlBuilderOptions | SanityFileUrlParts, options: PathBuilderOptions): string

Builds the base file path from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it

NameTypeDescription
assetFileUrlBuilderOptions | SanityFileUrlPartsAn asset-like shape defining ID, dimensions and extension
optionsPathBuilderOptionsProject ID and dataset the file belongs to, along with other options

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:61

buildFileUrl

buildFileUrl(asset: FileUrlBuilderOptions, project: PathBuilderOptions): string

Builds the base file URL from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it

NameTypeDescription
assetFileUrlBuilderOptionsAn asset-like shape defining ID and extension
projectPathBuilderOptions

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:85

buildImagePath

buildImagePath(asset: ImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlParts, options: PathBuilderOptions): string

Builds the base image path from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it

NameTypeDescription
assetImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlPartsAn asset-like shape defining ID, dimensions and extension
optionsPathBuilderOptionsProject ID and dataset the image belongs to, along with other options

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:20

buildImageUrl

buildImageUrl(asset: ImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlParts, options: PathBuilderOptions): string

Builds the base image URL from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it

NameTypeDescription
assetImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlPartsAn asset-like shape defining ID, dimensions and extension
optionsPathBuilderOptionsProject ID and dataset the image belongs to

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:47

getAssetDocumentId

getAssetDocumentId(src: SanityAssetSource): string

Tries to resolve the asset document ID from any inferrable structure

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityAssetSourceInput source (image/file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:261

getDefaultCrop

getDefaultCrop(): SanityImageCrop

Returns cloned version of the default crop (prevents accidental mutations)

NameType

Returns: SanityImageCrop

Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:28

getDefaultHotspot

getDefaultHotspot(): SanityImageHotspot

Returns cloned version of the default hotspot (prevents accidental mutations)

NameType

Returns: SanityImageHotspot

Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:35

getExtension

getExtension(src: SanityAssetSource): string

Returns the file extension for a given asset

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityAssetSourceInput source (file/image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:78

getFile

getFile(src: SanityFileSource, project: SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityFile

Tries to resolve an file object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityFileSourceInput source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
projectSanityProjectDetailsProject ID and dataset the file belongs to

Returns: ResolvedSanityFile

Defined in src/resolve.ts:192

getFileAsset

getFileAsset(src: SanityFileSource, options: PathBuilderOptions): SanityFileAsset

Tries to resolve a (partial) file asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityFileSourceInput source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
optionsPathBuilderOptionsProject ID and dataset the file belongs to, along with other options

Returns: SanityFileAsset

Defined in src/resolve.ts:217

getIdFromString

getIdFromString(str: string): string

Tries to cooerce a string (ID, URL or path) to an image asset ID

NameTypeDescription
strstringInput string (ID, URL or path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:303

getImage

getImage(src: SanityImageSource, project: SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityImage

Tries to resolve an image object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityImageSourceInput source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
projectSanityProjectDetailsProject ID and dataset the image belongs to

Returns: ResolvedSanityImage

Defined in src/resolve.ts:103

getImageAsset

getImageAsset(src: SanityImageSource, project: SanityProjectDetails): SanityImageAsset

Tries to resolve a (partial) image asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityImageSourceInput source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
projectSanityProjectDetailsProject ID and dataset the image belongs to

Returns: SanityImageAsset

Defined in src/resolve.ts:137

getImageDimensions

getImageDimensions(src: SanityImageSource): SanityImageDimensions

Returns the width, height and aspect ratio of a passed image asset, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, asset document, image object etc)

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityImageSourceInput source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: SanityImageDimensions

Defined in src/resolve.ts:54

getProject

getProject(src: SanityImageSource): SanityProjectDetails

Resolves project ID and dataset the image belongs to, based on full URL or path

NameType
srcSanityImageSource

Returns: SanityProjectDetails

Defined in src/resolve.ts:361

getUrlFilename

getUrlFilename(url: string): string

Strips the CDN URL, path and query params from a URL, eg: https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar => filename-200x200.jpg

NameTypeDescription
urlstringURL to get filename from

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:170

getUrlPath

getUrlPath(url: string): string

Strips the CDN URL and query params from a URL, eg: https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar => images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg

NameTypeDescription
urlstringURL to get path name from

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:138

getVanityStub

getVanityStub(originalFilename: string | undefined, vanityFilename: string | undefined, options: PathBuilderOptions): string

Get the "path stub" at the end of the path, if the user hasn't explicitly opted out of this behavior

NameType
originalFilenamestring | undefined
vanityFilenamestring | undefined
optionsPathBuilderOptions

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:201

hasPath

hasPath(urlOrPath: string): boolean

Checks whether or not the given URL contains an asset path

NameType
urlOrPathstring

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/paths.ts:95

idFromUrl

idFromUrl(url: string): string

Converts from a full asset URL to just the asset document ID

NameTypeDescription
urlstringA full asset URL to convert

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:346

isAssetFilename

isAssetFilename(filename: string): boolean

Returns whether or not the passed filename is a valid file or image asset filename

NameTypeDescription
filenamestringFilename to validate

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/resolve.ts:409

isAssetIdStub

isAssetIdStub(stub: unknown): stub is SanityAssetIdStub

Checks whether or not the given source is an asset ID stub (an object containing an _id property)

NameTypeDescription
stubunknownPossible asset id stub

Returns: stub is SanityAssetIdStub

Defined in src/asserters.ts:29

isAssetObjectStub

isAssetObjectStub(stub: unknown): stub is SanityAssetObjectStub

Checks whether or not the given source is an asset object stub

NameTypeDescription
stubunknownPossible asset object stub

Returns: stub is SanityAssetObjectStub

Defined in src/asserters.ts:83

isAssetPathStub

isAssetPathStub(stub: unknown): stub is SanityAssetPathStub

Checks whether or not the given source is an asset path stub (an object containing a path property)

NameTypeDescription
stubunknownPossible asset path stub

Returns: stub is SanityAssetPathStub

Defined in src/asserters.ts:40

isAssetUrlStub

isAssetUrlStub(stub: unknown): stub is SanityAssetUrlStub

Checks whether or not the given source is an asset URL stub (an object containing a url property)

NameTypeDescription
stubunknownPossible asset url stub

Returns: stub is SanityAssetUrlStub

Defined in src/asserters.ts:51

isDefaultCrop

isDefaultCrop(crop: SanityImageCrop): boolean

Returns whether or not the passed crop has the default values for a crop region

NameType
cropSanityImageCrop

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:43

isDefaultHotspot

isDefaultHotspot(hotspot: SanityImageHotspot): boolean

Returns whether or not the passed hotspot has the default values for a hotspot region

NameType
hotspotSanityImageHotspot

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:63

isFileAssetFilename

isFileAssetFilename(filename: string): boolean

Returns whether or not the passed filename is a valid file asset filename

NameTypeDescription
filenamestringFilename to validate

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/resolve.ts:399

isFileSource

isFileSource(src: SanityAssetSource): src is SanityFileSource

Return whether or not the passed source is a file source

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityAssetSourceSource to check

Returns: src is SanityFileSource

Defined in src/resolve.ts:419

isImageAssetFilename

isImageAssetFilename(filename: string): boolean

Returns whether or not the passed filename is a valid image asset filename

NameTypeDescription
filenamestringFilename to validate

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/resolve.ts:389

isImageSource

isImageSource(src: SanityAssetSource): src is SanityImageSource

Return whether or not the passed source is an image source

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityAssetSourceSource to check

Returns: src is SanityImageSource

Defined in src/resolve.ts:430

isReference

isReference(ref: unknown): ref is SanityReference

Checks whether or not the given source is a Sanity reference (an object containing _ref string key)

NameTypeDescription
refunknownPossible reference

Returns: ref is SanityReference

Defined in src/asserters.ts:18

isSanityAssetUrl

isSanityAssetUrl(url: string): boolean

Checks whether or not a given URL is a valid Sanity asset URL

NameTypeDescription
urlstringURL to test

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/urls.ts:9

isSanityFileAsset

isSanityFileAsset(src: unknown): src is SanityFileAsset

Checks whether or not the given source is a (partial) sanity file asset document. Only checks the _type property, all other properties may be missing

NameTypeDescription
srcunknownSource to check

Returns: src is SanityFileAsset

Defined in src/asserters.ts:62

isSanityFileUrl

isSanityFileUrl(url: string): boolean

Checks whether or not a given URL is a valid Sanity file asset URL

NameTypeDescription
urlstringURL to test

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/urls.ts:29

isSanityImageAsset

isSanityImageAsset(src: unknown): src is SanityImageAsset

Checks whether or not the given source is a (partial) sanity image asset document. Only checks the _type property, all other properties may be missing

NameTypeDescription
srcunknownSource to check

Returns: src is SanityImageAsset

Defined in src/asserters.ts:73

isSanityImageUrl

isSanityImageUrl(url: string): boolean

Checks whether or not a given URL is a valid Sanity image asset URL

NameTypeDescription
urlstringURL to test

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/urls.ts:19

isUnresolvableError

isUnresolvableError(err: Error): err is UnresolvableError

Checks whether or not an error instance is of type UnresolvableError

NameTypeDescription
errErrorError to check for unresolvable error type

Returns: err is UnresolvableError

Defined in src/utils.ts:36

isValidFilename

isValidFilename(filename: string): boolean

Checks whether or not a given filename matches the expected Sanity asset filename pattern

NameTypeDescription
filenamestringFilename to check for validity

Returns: boolean

Defined in src/paths.ts:194

parseAssetFilename

parseAssetFilename(filename: string): SanityAssetIdParts

Parses a Sanity asset filename into individual parts (type, id, extension, width, height)

NameTypeDescription
filenamestringFilename to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityAssetIdParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:90

parseAssetId

parseAssetId(documentId: string): SanityAssetIdParts

Parses a Sanity asset document ID into individual parts (type, id, extension, width/height etc)

NameTypeDescription
documentIdstringDocument ID to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityAssetIdParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:35

parseAssetUrl

parseAssetUrl(url: string): SanityAssetUrlParts

Parses a full Sanity asset URL into individual parts (type, project ID, dataset, id, extension, width, height)

NameTypeDescription
urlstringFull URL to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityAssetUrlParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:113

parseFileAssetId

parseFileAssetId(documentId: string): SanityFileAssetIdParts

Parses a Sanity file asset document ID into individual parts (type, id, extension)

NameTypeDescription
documentIdstringFile asset document ID to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityFileAssetIdParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:54

parseFileAssetUrl

parseFileAssetUrl(url: string): SanityFileUrlParts

Parses a full Sanity file asset URL into individual parts (type, project ID, dataset, id, extension, width, height)

NameTypeDescription
urlstringFull URL to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityFileUrlParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:160

parseImageAssetId

parseImageAssetId(documentId: string): SanityImageAssetIdParts

Parses a Sanity image asset document ID into individual parts (type, id, extension, width, height)

NameTypeDescription
documentIdstringImage asset document ID to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityImageAssetIdParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:72

parseImageAssetUrl

parseImageAssetUrl(url: string): SanityImageUrlParts

Parses a full Sanity image asset URL into individual parts (type, project ID, dataset, id, extension, width, height)

NameTypeDescription
urlstringFull URL to parse into named parts

Returns: SanityImageUrlParts

Defined in src/parse.ts:143

tryGetAssetDocumentId

tryGetAssetDocumentId(src: SanityAssetSource): string

Tries to resolve the asset document ID from any inferrable structure

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityAssetSourceInput source (image/file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:291

tryGetAssetPath

tryGetAssetPath(src: SanityAssetSource): string | undefined

Tries to get the asset path from a given asset source

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityAssetSourceThe source image to infer an asset path from

Returns: string | undefined

Defined in src/paths.ts:105

tryGetExtension

tryGetExtension(src: SanityAssetSource): string

Returns the file extension for a given asset

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityAssetSourceInput source (file/image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:90

tryGetFile

tryGetFile(src: SanityFileSource, project: SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityFile

Tries to resolve an file object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityFileSourceInput source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
projectSanityProjectDetailsProject ID and dataset the file belongs to

Returns: ResolvedSanityFile

Defined in src/resolve.ts:204

tryGetFileAsset

tryGetFileAsset(src: SanityFileSource, options: PathBuilderOptions): SanityFileAsset

Tries to resolve a (partial) file asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityFileSourceInput source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
optionsPathBuilderOptionsProject ID and dataset the file belongs to, along with other options

Returns: SanityFileAsset

Defined in src/resolve.ts:250

tryGetIdFromString

tryGetIdFromString(str: string): string

Tries to cooerce a string (ID, URL or path) to an image asset ID

NameTypeDescription
strstringInput string (ID, URL or path)

Returns: string

Defined in src/resolve.ts:338

tryGetImage

tryGetImage(src: SanityImageSource, project: SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityImage

Tries to resolve an image object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityImageSourceInput source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
projectSanityProjectDetailsProject ID and dataset the image belongs to

Returns: ResolvedSanityImage

Defined in src/resolve.ts:124

tryGetImageAsset

tryGetImageAsset(src: SanityImageSource, project: SanityProjectDetails): SanityImageAsset

Tries to resolve a (partial) image asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityImageSourceInput source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
projectSanityProjectDetailsProject ID and dataset the image belongs to

Returns: SanityImageAsset

Defined in src/resolve.ts:179

tryGetImageDimensions

tryGetImageDimensions(src: SanityImageSource): SanityImageDimensions

Returns the width, height and aspect ratio of a passed image asset, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, asset document, image object etc)

NameTypeDescription
srcSanityImageSourceInput source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)

Returns: SanityImageDimensions

Defined in src/resolve.ts:67

tryGetProject

tryGetProject(src: SanityImageSource): SanityProjectDetails

Resolves project ID and dataset the image belongs to, based on full URL or path

NameType
srcSanityImageSource

Returns: SanityProjectDetails

Defined in src/resolve.ts:381

tryGetUrlFilename

tryGetUrlFilename(url: string): string

Strips the CDN URL, path and query params from a URL, eg: https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar => filename-200x200.jpg

NameTypeDescription
urlstringURL to get filename from

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:186

tryGetUrlPath

tryGetUrlPath(url: string): string

Strips the CDN URL and query params from a URL, eg: https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar => images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg

NameTypeDescription
urlstringURL to get path name from

Returns: string

Defined in src/paths.ts:159

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.

