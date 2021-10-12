Reusable utility functions for dealing with image and file assets in Sanity
$ npm install @sanity/asset-utils
// ESM / TypeScript
import {someUtilityFunction} from '@sanity/asset-utils'
// CommonJS
const {someUtilityFunction} = require('@sanity/asset-utils')
An HTML version is also available, which also includes interface definitions, constants and more.
▸ buildFilePath(
asset: FileUrlBuilderOptions | SanityFileUrlParts,
options: PathBuilderOptions): string
Builds the base file path from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it
|Name
|Type
|Description
asset
|FileUrlBuilderOptions | SanityFileUrlParts
|An asset-like shape defining ID, dimensions and extension
options
|PathBuilderOptions
|Project ID and dataset the file belongs to, along with other options
Returns: string
Defined in src/paths.ts:61
▸ buildFileUrl(
asset: FileUrlBuilderOptions,
project: PathBuilderOptions): string
Builds the base file URL from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it
|Name
|Type
|Description
asset
|FileUrlBuilderOptions
|An asset-like shape defining ID and extension
project
|PathBuilderOptions
Returns: string
Defined in src/paths.ts:85
▸ buildImagePath(
asset: ImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlParts,
options: PathBuilderOptions): string
Builds the base image path from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it
|Name
|Type
|Description
asset
|ImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlParts
|An asset-like shape defining ID, dimensions and extension
options
|PathBuilderOptions
|Project ID and dataset the image belongs to, along with other options
Returns: string
Defined in src/paths.ts:20
▸ buildImageUrl(
asset: ImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlParts,
options: PathBuilderOptions): string
Builds the base image URL from the minimal set of parts required to assemble it
|Name
|Type
|Description
asset
|ImageUrlBuilderOptions | SanityImageUrlParts
|An asset-like shape defining ID, dimensions and extension
options
|PathBuilderOptions
|Project ID and dataset the image belongs to
Returns: string
Defined in src/paths.ts:47
▸ getAssetDocumentId(
src: SanityAssetSource): string
Tries to resolve the asset document ID from any inferrable structure
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityAssetSource
|Input source (image/file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
Returns: string
Defined in src/resolve.ts:261
▸ getDefaultCrop(): SanityImageCrop
Returns cloned version of the default crop (prevents accidental mutations)
|Name
|Type
Returns: SanityImageCrop
Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:28
▸ getDefaultHotspot(): SanityImageHotspot
Returns cloned version of the default hotspot (prevents accidental mutations)
|Name
|Type
Returns: SanityImageHotspot
Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:35
▸ getExtension(
src: SanityAssetSource): string
Returns the file extension for a given asset
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityAssetSource
|Input source (file/image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
Returns: string
Defined in src/resolve.ts:78
▸ getFile(
src: SanityFileSource,
project: SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityFile
Tries to resolve an file object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityFileSource
|Input source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
project
|SanityProjectDetails
|Project ID and dataset the file belongs to
Returns: ResolvedSanityFile
Defined in src/resolve.ts:192
▸ getFileAsset(
src: SanityFileSource,
options: PathBuilderOptions): SanityFileAsset
Tries to resolve a (partial) file asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityFileSource
|Input source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
options
|PathBuilderOptions
|Project ID and dataset the file belongs to, along with other options
Returns: SanityFileAsset
Defined in src/resolve.ts:217
▸ getIdFromString(
str: string): string
Tries to cooerce a string (ID, URL or path) to an image asset ID
|Name
|Type
|Description
str
|string
|Input string (ID, URL or path)
Returns: string
Defined in src/resolve.ts:303
▸ getImage(
src: SanityImageSource,
project: SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityImage
Tries to resolve an image object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityImageSource
|Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
project
|SanityProjectDetails
|Project ID and dataset the image belongs to
Returns: ResolvedSanityImage
Defined in src/resolve.ts:103
▸ getImageAsset(
src: SanityImageSource,
project: SanityProjectDetails): SanityImageAsset
Tries to resolve a (partial) image asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityImageSource
|Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
project
|SanityProjectDetails
|Project ID and dataset the image belongs to
Returns: SanityImageAsset
Defined in src/resolve.ts:137
▸ getImageDimensions(
src: SanityImageSource): SanityImageDimensions
Returns the width, height and aspect ratio of a passed image asset, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, asset document, image object etc)
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityImageSource
|Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
Returns: SanityImageDimensions
Defined in src/resolve.ts:54
▸ getProject(
src: SanityImageSource): SanityProjectDetails
Resolves project ID and dataset the image belongs to, based on full URL or path
|Name
|Type
src
|SanityImageSource
Returns: SanityProjectDetails
Defined in src/resolve.ts:361
▸ getUrlFilename(
url: string): string
Strips the CDN URL, path and query params from a URL, eg:
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar =>
filename-200x200.jpg
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|URL to get filename from
Returns: string
Defined in src/paths.ts:170
▸ getUrlPath(
url: string): string
Strips the CDN URL and query params from a URL, eg:
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar =>
images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|URL to get path name from
Returns: string
Defined in src/paths.ts:138
▸ getVanityStub(
originalFilename: string | undefined,
vanityFilename: string | undefined,
options: PathBuilderOptions): string
Get the "path stub" at the end of the path, if the user hasn't explicitly opted out of this behavior
|Name
|Type
originalFilename
|string | undefined
vanityFilename
|string | undefined
options
|PathBuilderOptions
Returns: string
Defined in src/paths.ts:201
▸ hasPath(
urlOrPath: string): boolean
Checks whether or not the given URL contains an asset path
|Name
|Type
urlOrPath
|string
Returns: boolean
Defined in src/paths.ts:95
▸ idFromUrl(
url: string): string
Converts from a full asset URL to just the asset document ID
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|A full asset URL to convert
Returns: string
Defined in src/resolve.ts:346
▸ isAssetFilename(
filename: string): boolean
Returns whether or not the passed filename is a valid file or image asset filename
|Name
|Type
|Description
filename
|string
|Filename to validate
Returns: boolean
Defined in src/resolve.ts:409
▸ isAssetIdStub(
stub: unknown): stub is SanityAssetIdStub
Checks whether or not the given source is an asset ID stub
(an object containing an
_id property)
|Name
|Type
|Description
stub
|unknown
|Possible asset id stub
Returns: stub is SanityAssetIdStub
Defined in src/asserters.ts:29
▸ isAssetObjectStub(
stub: unknown): stub is SanityAssetObjectStub
Checks whether or not the given source is an asset object stub
|Name
|Type
|Description
stub
|unknown
|Possible asset object stub
Returns: stub is SanityAssetObjectStub
Defined in src/asserters.ts:83
▸ isAssetPathStub(
stub: unknown): stub is SanityAssetPathStub
Checks whether or not the given source is an asset path stub
(an object containing a
path property)
|Name
|Type
|Description
stub
|unknown
|Possible asset path stub
Returns: stub is SanityAssetPathStub
Defined in src/asserters.ts:40
▸ isAssetUrlStub(
stub: unknown): stub is SanityAssetUrlStub
Checks whether or not the given source is an asset URL stub
(an object containing a
url property)
|Name
|Type
|Description
stub
|unknown
|Possible asset url stub
Returns: stub is SanityAssetUrlStub
Defined in src/asserters.ts:51
▸ isDefaultCrop(
crop: SanityImageCrop): boolean
Returns whether or not the passed crop has the default values for a crop region
|Name
|Type
crop
|SanityImageCrop
Returns: boolean
Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:43
▸ isDefaultHotspot(
hotspot: SanityImageHotspot): boolean
Returns whether or not the passed hotspot has the default values for a hotspot region
|Name
|Type
hotspot
|SanityImageHotspot
Returns: boolean
Defined in src/hotspotCrop.ts:63
▸ isFileAssetFilename(
filename: string): boolean
Returns whether or not the passed filename is a valid file asset filename
|Name
|Type
|Description
filename
|string
|Filename to validate
Returns: boolean
Defined in src/resolve.ts:399
▸ isFileSource(
src: SanityAssetSource): src is SanityFileSource
Return whether or not the passed source is a file source
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityAssetSource
|Source to check
Returns: src is SanityFileSource
Defined in src/resolve.ts:419
▸ isImageAssetFilename(
filename: string): boolean
Returns whether or not the passed filename is a valid image asset filename
|Name
|Type
|Description
filename
|string
|Filename to validate
Returns: boolean
Defined in src/resolve.ts:389
▸ isImageSource(
src: SanityAssetSource): src is SanityImageSource
Return whether or not the passed source is an image source
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityAssetSource
|Source to check
Returns: src is SanityImageSource
Defined in src/resolve.ts:430
▸ isReference(
ref: unknown): ref is SanityReference
Checks whether or not the given source is a Sanity reference (an object containing _ref string key)
|Name
|Type
|Description
ref
|unknown
|Possible reference
Returns: ref is SanityReference
Defined in src/asserters.ts:18
▸ isSanityAssetUrl(
url: string): boolean
Checks whether or not a given URL is a valid Sanity asset URL
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|URL to test
Returns: boolean
Defined in src/urls.ts:9
▸ isSanityFileAsset(
src: unknown): src is SanityFileAsset
Checks whether or not the given source is a (partial) sanity file asset document.
Only checks the
_type property, all other properties may be missing
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|unknown
|Source to check
Returns: src is SanityFileAsset
Defined in src/asserters.ts:62
▸ isSanityFileUrl(
url: string): boolean
Checks whether or not a given URL is a valid Sanity file asset URL
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|URL to test
Returns: boolean
Defined in src/urls.ts:29
▸ isSanityImageAsset(
src: unknown): src is SanityImageAsset
Checks whether or not the given source is a (partial) sanity image asset document.
Only checks the
_type property, all other properties may be missing
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|unknown
|Source to check
Returns: src is SanityImageAsset
Defined in src/asserters.ts:73
▸ isSanityImageUrl(
url: string): boolean
Checks whether or not a given URL is a valid Sanity image asset URL
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|URL to test
Returns: boolean
Defined in src/urls.ts:19
▸ isUnresolvableError(
err: Error): err is UnresolvableError
Checks whether or not an error instance is of type UnresolvableError
|Name
|Type
|Description
err
|Error
|Error to check for unresolvable error type
Returns: err is UnresolvableError
Defined in src/utils.ts:36
▸ isValidFilename(
filename: string): boolean
Checks whether or not a given filename matches the expected Sanity asset filename pattern
|Name
|Type
|Description
filename
|string
|Filename to check for validity
Returns: boolean
Defined in src/paths.ts:194
▸ parseAssetFilename(
filename: string): SanityAssetIdParts
Parses a Sanity asset filename into individual parts (type, id, extension, width, height)
|Name
|Type
|Description
filename
|string
|Filename to parse into named parts
Returns: SanityAssetIdParts
Defined in src/parse.ts:90
▸ parseAssetId(
documentId: string): SanityAssetIdParts
Parses a Sanity asset document ID into individual parts (type, id, extension, width/height etc)
|Name
|Type
|Description
documentId
|string
|Document ID to parse into named parts
Returns: SanityAssetIdParts
Defined in src/parse.ts:35
▸ parseAssetUrl(
url: string): SanityAssetUrlParts
Parses a full Sanity asset URL into individual parts (type, project ID, dataset, id, extension, width, height)
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|Full URL to parse into named parts
Returns: SanityAssetUrlParts
Defined in src/parse.ts:113
▸ parseFileAssetId(
documentId: string): SanityFileAssetIdParts
Parses a Sanity file asset document ID into individual parts (type, id, extension)
|Name
|Type
|Description
documentId
|string
|File asset document ID to parse into named parts
Returns: SanityFileAssetIdParts
Defined in src/parse.ts:54
▸ parseFileAssetUrl(
url: string): SanityFileUrlParts
Parses a full Sanity file asset URL into individual parts (type, project ID, dataset, id, extension, width, height)
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|Full URL to parse into named parts
Returns: SanityFileUrlParts
Defined in src/parse.ts:160
▸ parseImageAssetId(
documentId: string): SanityImageAssetIdParts
Parses a Sanity image asset document ID into individual parts (type, id, extension, width, height)
|Name
|Type
|Description
documentId
|string
|Image asset document ID to parse into named parts
Returns: SanityImageAssetIdParts
Defined in src/parse.ts:72
▸ parseImageAssetUrl(
url: string): SanityImageUrlParts
Parses a full Sanity image asset URL into individual parts (type, project ID, dataset, id, extension, width, height)
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|Full URL to parse into named parts
Returns: SanityImageUrlParts
Defined in src/parse.ts:143
▸ tryGetAssetDocumentId(
src: SanityAssetSource): string
Tries to resolve the asset document ID from any inferrable structure
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityAssetSource
|Input source (image/file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
Returns: string
Defined in src/resolve.ts:291
▸ tryGetAssetPath(
src: SanityAssetSource): string | undefined
Tries to get the asset path from a given asset source
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityAssetSource
|The source image to infer an asset path from
Returns: string | undefined
Defined in src/paths.ts:105
▸ tryGetExtension(
src: SanityAssetSource): string
Returns the file extension for a given asset
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityAssetSource
|Input source (file/image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
Returns: string
Defined in src/resolve.ts:90
▸ tryGetFile(
src: SanityFileSource,
project: SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityFile
Tries to resolve an file object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityFileSource
|Input source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
project
|SanityProjectDetails
|Project ID and dataset the file belongs to
Returns: ResolvedSanityFile
Defined in src/resolve.ts:204
▸ tryGetFileAsset(
src: SanityFileSource,
options: PathBuilderOptions): SanityFileAsset
Tries to resolve a (partial) file asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, file object etc)
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityFileSource
|Input source (file object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
options
|PathBuilderOptions
|Project ID and dataset the file belongs to, along with other options
Returns: SanityFileAsset
Defined in src/resolve.ts:250
▸ tryGetIdFromString(
str: string): string
Tries to cooerce a string (ID, URL or path) to an image asset ID
|Name
|Type
|Description
str
|string
|Input string (ID, URL or path)
Returns: string
Defined in src/resolve.ts:338
▸ tryGetImage(
src: SanityImageSource,
project: SanityProjectDetails): ResolvedSanityImage
Tries to resolve an image object with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityImageSource
|Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
project
|SanityProjectDetails
|Project ID and dataset the image belongs to
Returns: ResolvedSanityImage
Defined in src/resolve.ts:124
▸ tryGetImageAsset(
src: SanityImageSource,
project: SanityProjectDetails): SanityImageAsset
Tries to resolve a (partial) image asset document with as much information as possible, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, image object etc)
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityImageSource
|Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
project
|SanityProjectDetails
|Project ID and dataset the image belongs to
Returns: SanityImageAsset
Defined in src/resolve.ts:179
▸ tryGetImageDimensions(
src: SanityImageSource): SanityImageDimensions
Returns the width, height and aspect ratio of a passed image asset, from any inferrable structure (id, url, path, asset document, image object etc)
|Name
|Type
|Description
src
|SanityImageSource
|Input source (image object, asset, reference, id, url, path)
Returns: SanityImageDimensions
Defined in src/resolve.ts:67
▸ tryGetProject(
src: SanityImageSource): SanityProjectDetails
Resolves project ID and dataset the image belongs to, based on full URL or path
|Name
|Type
src
|SanityImageSource
Returns: SanityProjectDetails
Defined in src/resolve.ts:381
▸ tryGetUrlFilename(
url: string): string
Strips the CDN URL, path and query params from a URL, eg:
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar =>
filename-200x200.jpg
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|URL to get filename from
Returns: string
Defined in src/paths.ts:186
▸ tryGetUrlPath(
url: string): string
Strips the CDN URL and query params from a URL, eg:
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg?foo=bar =>
images/project/dataset/filename-200x200.jpg
|Name
|Type
|Description
url
|string
|URL to get path name from
Returns: string
Defined in src/paths.ts:159
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.