Generate TypeScript types from your Sanity schemas

CLI — generate types in seconds

CLI handles a babel setup and shims out the Sanity part system to generate TypeScript types with ease.

Typed Client — for optimized Sanity DX

Status: ⚠️ Experimental The client is currently experimental. Its API may change in the future.

Sanity Codegen ships with a simple and tiny client that hooks up with your types.

Installation

npm i --save-dev sanity-codegen prettier

or

yarn add

Note: Prettier is a peer dependency

CLI Usage

Create a sanity-codegen.config.ts or sanity-codegen.config.js at the root of your project.

import { SanityCodegenConfig } from 'sanity-codegen' ; const config: SanityCodegenConfig = { schemaPath: './path/to/your/schema' , outputPath: './schema.ts' , }; export default config;

See here for the rest of the available options.

Additionally, you can import the default babel config from const { defaultBabelOptions } = require('sanity-codegen/cli') if you need to merge your current config.

Then run the CLI with npx at the root of your sanity project.

npx sanity-codegen

Running with npx runs the CLI in the context of your project's node_modules.

Schema Codegen Options

If you want your type to be marked as required instead of optional, add codegen: { required: true } to your schema fields:

export default { name: 'myDocument' , type : 'document' , fields: [ { name: 'aRequiredField' , type : 'string' , codegen: { required: true }, validation: ( Rule ) => Rule.required(), }, ], };

This will tell the codegen to remove the optional ? modifier on the field.

NOTE: Drafts that are run through the document may have incorrect types. Be aware of this when using preview mode.

Usage with first-party client ( @sanity/client )

For more stable usage, you can use the generated types with the first party javascript client @sanity/client (or the tiny alternative picosanity ).

Query for documents like normal but use the generated types to create the correct type for your query.

import sanityClient from '@sanity/client' ; import groq from 'groq' ; import type * as Schema from '../your-resulting-codegen' ; const client = sanityClient({ projectId: 'your-project-id' , dataset: 'bikeshop' , token: 'sanity-auth-token' , useCdn: true , }); const query = groq ` *[_type == 'blogPost'] { // pick the title title, // then a full expansion of the author author -> { ... }, } ` ; type QueryResult = Array < Omit<Pick<Schema.BlogPost, 'title' >, 'author' > & { author: Schema.Author; } >; async function main ( ) { const results = await client.fetch<QueryResult>(query); const first = results[ 0 ]; console .log(first.title); console .log(first.author); } main().catch( ( e ) => { console .error(e); process.exit( 1 ); });

Usage with GraphQL

If you're using Sanity with GraphQL, we recommend using graphql-codegen instead of this project. GraphQL Codegen is not specific to Sanity and works with any GraphQL endpoint (including Sanity's!). Sanity Codegen is inspired by GraphQL Codegen but is instead specific to TypeScript code generation from Sanity Schemas and eventually GROQ.

Typed Client (⚠️ Experimental)

Status: ⚠️ Experimental The client is currently experimental. Its API may change in the future.

The Sanity Codegen client is a very simple Sanity client that utilizes the generated types for great DX.

Create sanity-client.ts file and configure and export the client.

Client Installation

import { createClient } from 'sanity-codegen' ; import { Documents } from './your-generated-schema-types.ts' ; export default createClient<Documents>({ projectId: '...' , dataset: '...' , fetch: window .fetch, previewMode: true , token: '...' , });

Client Usage

The client currently only contains 4 methods:

function get < T >( type : string , id: string ): Promise < T | null > ; function getAll < T >( type : string , filter?: string ): Promise < T []> ; function expand < T >( ref: SanityReference<T> ): Promise < R > ; function query < T = any >( query: string ): Promise < T []> ; function setPreviewMode ( previewMode: boolean ): void ;

The design behind the client is to fetch full documents and handle projections and transforms in code.

The appeal of this approach is purely its simplicity, and in the context Jamstack apps the extra weight of the request doesn't matter since it'll get compiled to static data anyway.

If you're using Next.js you can write your projections/transforms in getStaticProps and use the return type to infer incoming props. The types will flow down nicely 😎.

import sanity from './sanity-client'; export const getStaticProps = async (context) => { const slug = context.params?.slug as string; const [blogPost] = sanity.getAll('blogPost', `seo.slug.current == "${slug}"`); const { title, content } = blogPost; return { props: { title, content } }; }; type UnwrapPromise<T> = T extends Promise<infer U> ? U : T; type Props = UnwrapPromise<ReturnType<typeof getStaticProps>>['props']; function BlogPost({ title, content }: Props) { return ( <> <h1>{title}</h1> <p>{content}</p> </> ); } export default BlogPost;

👇👇👇 👋 Alternatively, I recommend checking out next-data-hooks . Types + Sanity Codegen just work with its provided pattern. 👆👆👆

Gatsby

If you're using Gatsby, we recommend you follow their guide for using Gatsby without GraphQL.

⚠️ However note that this solution is not as nice as the Next.js alternative. Please refer to this issue.

API Usage

Better docs coming soon. For now the gist is:

import generateTypes from 'sanity-codegen/generate-types' ; generateTypes({ }).then( ( generatedTypes ) => { });

However you may run into challenges with executing the code if your schema imports from the sanity parts system. The CLI tries to help you with this.

